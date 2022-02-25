ICG : Notification of Transactions of Directors
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- ICGUF
Intermediate Capital
ICG : Notification of Transactions of Directors
Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)
25 February 2022
Notification of Transactions of Directors
The Company wishes to announce that it received notice on 24 February 2022 that Amy Schioldager, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, had purchased 10,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of £17.17.
As a consequence of the above transaction Amy Schioldager and connected persons had an interest in 20,000 ordinary shares in the Company, representing less than 0.01% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.
Contacts
Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344