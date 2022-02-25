U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,238.50
    -45.50 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,853.00
    -303.00 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,782.75
    -183.75 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,972.40
    -21.10 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.62
    +1.81 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,914.00
    -12.30 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    -0.40 (-1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1182
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.89
    +0.87 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3387
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2300
    -0.2470 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,346.70
    +2,864.68 (+8.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.39
    +74.26 (+9.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.22
    +80.84 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

ICG : Notification of Transactions of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Intermediate Capital Group plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ICGUF
Intermediate Capital Group plc
Intermediate Capital Group plc

Intermediate Capital

ICG : Notification of Transactions of Directors

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

25 February 2022

Notification of Transactions of Directors

The Company wishes to announce that it received notice on 24 February 2022 that Amy Schioldager, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, had purchased 10,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of £17.17.

As a consequence of the above transaction Amy Schioldager and connected persons had an interest in 20,000 ordinary shares in the Company, representing less than 0.01% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.

Contacts

Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344


Recommended Stories

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Russian Billionaires Lose $39 Billion in a Day on Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wealthiest individuals were already feeling the squeeze from escalating tensions between the nation and Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineIt got much worse for their net worth after

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Russia 'headed for economic stagnation, if not even worse': Brookings Institution senior fellow

    Brookings Institution Senior Fellow and Director of Research in Foreign Policy Michael O'Hanlon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the U.S. issuing new sanctions on Russia and the market plunge following Russia's attack on Ukraine.

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • Russian Stocks’ 33% Crash Is Fifth-Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Slide as U.S. Announces More Sanctions: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last

  • Coinbase stock falls as crypto platform casts doubt on Q1 outlook

    Coinbase Global Inc. stock falls more than 5% late Thursday after the Silicon Valley crypto platform crushes Wall Street expectations for its fourth quarter but cast doubt on current-quarter dealings.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • SEC Probes Tesla Stock Sales by Elon Musk and Brother Kimbal

    (Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal violated securities laws when selling shares in the company late last year, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Par

  • 15 Chip Stocks That Are Real Bargains. They Just Keep Getting Cheaper.

    Semiconductors are still in short supply, but the manufacturers have taken a beating in the market regardless.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Biden Ramps Up Russia Sanctions; Tesla Stock Stuns As Alibaba Stalls; Cybersecurity Stocks Jump

    The Dow Jones rallied after President Joe Biden increased sanctions on Russia. Tesla stock shot higher but Alibaba stock slumped.

  • Meme stocks soar on bad news for Melvin Capital and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Traders in GameStop and AMC shares see trouble at Melvin Capital and Putin's aggression as more signals that the Mother of All Short Squeezes may be imminent.

  • Why Russian Stocks Plummeted Today

    What happened At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting as investors realize that a war, which we all hoped might remain limited in scope, has begun in earnest.

  • Why South Jersey Industries Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI) soared 40% on Thursday after the energy services company struck a deal to be acquired. Infrastructure Investments Fund, a private investment vehicle, intends to buy SJI for roughly $8.1 billion. "As energy markets across the U.S. and New Jersey accelerate the transition toward low carbon and renewable energy, the SJI board determined that now is the opportune time to join forces with IIF," SJI CEO Mike Renna said in a press release.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open lower as investors monitor Russia's invasion

    Stock futures opened lower Thursday evening after a dramatic swing into positive territory during the regular trading day.

  • Tech stocks ‘are way oversold,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market and tech stocks are adjusting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, how tech stocks are oversold, and supply chain moderation ahead of technology and semiconductor demands.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With us on the line today are Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO; Joe Tsai, executive vice chairman; Maggie Wu, chief financial officer; Toby Xu, deputy chief financial officer. In the fourth quarter of 2021, China's GDP grew 4%, while total retail sales rose 3% year over year.

  • Alibaba Stock Falls As Quarterly Revenue Growth Stalls

    BABA stock fell as the China e-commerce giant reported quarterly earnings that missed estimates as revenue growth slowed.