Intermediate Capital Group plc
·1 min read
Intermediate Capital Group plc
ICG : Notification of Transactions of Directors

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

2 March 2022

Notification of Transactions of Directors

The Company wishes to announce that it received notice on 1 March 2022 that Stephen Welton, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, had purchased 5,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of £16.56.

As a consequence of the above transaction Stephen Welton and connected persons had an interest in 60,000 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 0.02% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.

Contacts

Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344


