ICG : Notification of Transactions of Directors

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

2 March 2022

Notification of Transactions of Directors

The Company wishes to announce that it received notice on 1 March 2022 that Stephen Welton, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, had purchased 5,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of £16.56.

As a consequence of the above transaction Stephen Welton and connected persons had an interest in 60,000 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 0.02% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.

