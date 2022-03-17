U.S. markets close in 3 hours 47 minutes

ICG : Notification of Transactions of Directors

Intermediate Capital Group plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • ICP
Intermediate Capital Group plc
Intermediate Capital Group plc

Intermediate Capital

ICG : Notification of Transactions of Directors

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

17 March 2022

Notification of Transactions of Directors

The Company wishes to announce that it received notice on 17 March 2022 that Rosemary Leith, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, had purchased 675 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of £17.16 per share on 16 March 2022.

As a consequence of the above transaction Rosemary Leith and connected persons had an interest of 1,705 ordinary shares in the Company, representing less than 0.01% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.

Contacts

Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344


