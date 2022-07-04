Intermediate Capital Group plc

Intermediate Capital

ICG : Notification of Transactions of Directors

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

4 July 2022

Notification of Transactions of Directors

The Company wishes to announce that the following number of ordinary shares of the Company vested on 1 July 2022 under the terms of PLC Equity Awards made to Vijay Bharadia under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan:

Dates of Grant: 1 August 2019

Aggregate Number of Shares Vested: 8,496

The Director met certain liabilities for income tax and national insurance contributions on the vesting of his Awards by agreeing to sell the number of shares shown below in London on 1 July 2022 at a price of £13.165 per share.

Number of Shares Sold to Cover Tax: 4,100

Total Number of Shares Received: 4,396

In accordance with the terms of the award, 1,099 of the shares received are treated as retained shares and will only be released to Mr Bharadia on earlier of (i) the tenth anniversary of the relevant vesting date and (ii) the date on which the restrictive covenants in his employment contract expire.

As a consequence of the above transaction Vijay Bharadia and his connected persons had an interest in 34,170 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 0.01% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.

Contacts

Chris Hunt

Investor Relations, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344



