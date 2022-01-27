U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,301.00
    -40.50 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,791.00
    -264.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,995.00
    -163.50 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,946.00
    -26.70 (-1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.95
    -0.40 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.90
    -18.80 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.62 (-2.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1211
    -0.0034 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.96
    +0.80 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3422
    -0.0041 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7530
    +0.0930 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,221.62
    -1,134.39 (-3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    825.99
    -29.82 (-3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

ICG: Q3 Trading Statement for the nine months ended 31 December 2021

Intermediate Capital Group plc

27 January 2022

Q3 Trading Statement for the nine months ended 31 December 2021


Fee-earning AUM growth of 30% in last twelve months,
momentum across platform underpins positive outlook

Highlights


Benoît Durteste

CEO and CIO

Positive momentum continued across the whole of the ICG platform during the quarter. We saw significant client demand for our established and new strategies, as well as high levels of deployment and realisations. We continue to hire selectively to help drive future growth, for example in Real Estate, and funds in all asset classes are performing well. The outlook remains very positive, and we have a strong pipeline of attractive opportunities to execute.

Strategically we are well placed to continue to grow. We have a powerful local sourcing network, a focus on the mid-market across a wide range of geographies, and a diversified product offering of successful investment strategies that enable us to navigate dynamic market conditions. These qualities help underpin my expectation that the growing demand from our clients will continue, supported by enduring structural tailwinds.

Our successful execution of this opportunity is founded on our exceptional people, and I look forward to discussing this important aspect of our business in more detail as part of our shareholder seminar later today.

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

Three months ended 31 December 2021

31 December 2021
(Unaudited)

30 September 2021
(Unaudited)

Change

Third-party AUM

$67,187m

$65,349m

3 %

Third-party fee-earning AUM

$58,243m

$55,647m

5 %

Third-party AUM additions during period

$4,387m

$5,771m

Third-party AUM realisations during period

$2,052m

$1,083m

Third-party AUM deployed during period1

$4,027m

$3,886m

Last 12 months

31 December 2021
(Unaudited)

31 December 2020
(Unaudited)

Change

Third-party AUM

$67,187m

$54,438m

23 %

Third-party fee-earning AUM

$58,243m

$44,789m

30 %

Third-party AUM additions during period

$26,027m

$9,457m

175 %

Third-party AUM realisations during period

$10,253m

$2,483m

313 %

Third-party AUM deployed during period

$15,954m

$7,363m

117 %

1 On behalf of our direct investment funds

Last five years

Third-party AUM has grown at an annualised rate of 20% from 31 December 2016 to 31 December 2021.

This results statement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders and meets the relevant requirements of the UK Listing Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The results statement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

This results statement may contain forward-looking statements. These statements have been made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this report and should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business-risk factors, underlying such forward-looking information.

ENQUIRIES

Shareholder / analyst enquiries:

Vijay Bharadia, CFOO, ICG

+44(0)20 3545 2000

Chris Hunt, Head of Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44(0)20 3545 2020

Media enquiries:

Fiona Laffan, Global Head of Corporate Affairs, ICG

+44(0)20 3545 1510


ABOUT ICG

ICG provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. We are a leading global alternative asset manager with over 30 years' history, managing $71bn of assets and investing across the capital structure. We operate across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit.

We develop long-term relationships with our business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients and employees, and use our position of influence to benefit the environment and society. We are committed to being a net zero asset manager across our operations and relevant investments by 2040.

ICG is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: ICP). Further details are available at www.icgam.com. You can follow ICG on LinkedIn.

PERIOD IN REVIEW

Business activity

Fundraising

  • Fundraising of $4.3bn during the quarter, largely driven by Europe VIII ($0.4bn), Strategic Equity IV ($0.5bn) and Senior Debt Partners ($1.0bn), along with a number of CLO amendments ($0.8bn) and new issuances ($0.8bn)

  • Europe VIII and Strategic Equity IV, amongst others, continue to fundraise

  • Fundraising for Infrastructure Equity I is now materially concluded, having raised a total of $1.0bn at 31 December 2021 (including $0.3bn in this quarter). We expect to hold a final close in Q4 FY22

  • Launched Senior Debt Partners V and LP Secondaries I during January 2022 (first close for both strategies expected later in the calendar year), and started preparations to launch Sale and Leaseback II later in the calendar year

Realisations

  • Realisations of $2.1bn during the quarter within third-party AUM (including $0.8bn of amended CLOs)

  • Our direct investment funds have continued to take advantage of the market environment to anchor fund performance and return capital to our clients

Deployment

  • Deployed $4.0bn of capital during the quarter on behalf of our direct investment funds, with particularly high activity in Senior Debt Partners, Europe VIII and Strategic Equity IV

  • At 31 December 2021 we had $16.3bn of third-party AUM available to deploy in new investments, $8.9bn of which is not yet paying fees but will do so when the capital is invested or enters its investment period.

Sustainability and People

  • ICG committed to be net zero by 2040 across its operations and relevant investments, supported by two ambitious emissions reduction targets by 2030. These have been approved and validated by the Science Based Targets initiative

  • At 2pm GMT today (27 January 2022) we will be hosting a shareholder seminar online focusing on how our work on sustainability and people positively impacts the growth opportunities and long-term prospects of our business. Details, including a link the seminar, are available on our website: www.icgam.com/shareholders/results-centre/fy22

AUM

  • At 31 December 2021 we managed Total AUM of $71bn; balance sheet investment portfolio represented 5.2%


Third-party AUM

$m

Structured and Private Equity

Private Debt

Real Assets

Credit

Total third-party AUM

At 30 September 2021

21,788

18,560

7,012

17,989

65,349

Additions

1,055

1,056

595

1,681

4,387

Realisations

(507)

(190)

(25)

(1,330)

(2,052)

FX and other

(273)

(192)

(22)

(10)

(497)

At 31 December 2021

22,063

19,234

7,560

18,330

67,187

Change $m

275

674

548

341

1,838

Change %

1 %

4 %

8 %

2 %

3 %

Change % (constant exchange rate)

2 %

5 %

8 %

3 %

4 %


Third-party fee-earning AUM

$m

Structured and Private Equity



Private Debt

Real Assets

Credit

Total third-party
fee-earning AUM

At 30 September 2021

21,122

11,049

6,269

17,207

55,647

Additions: fees on committed

957

334

1,291

Additions: fees on invested

186

1,417

530

1,723

3,856

Total Additions

1,143

1,417

864

1,723

5,147

Realisations

(446)

(302)

(222)

(1,330)

(2,300)

FX and other

(142)

(55)

(40)

(14)

(251)

At 31 December 2021

21,677

12,109

6,871

17,586

58,243

Change $m

555

1,060

602

379

2,596

Change %

3 %

10 %

10 %

2 %

5 %

Change % (constant exchange rate)

4 %

11 %

10 %

3 %

6 %

Note: Additions to third-party AUM include $62m of step-ups, which are not included within our fundraising totals

Deployment levels of key funds

$m

Third-party AUM
at 31 December 2021

Total third-party
capital deployed
at 31 December 2021

%age deployed
at 31 December 2021

Fees charged on committed capital

Structured and Private Equity

Europe VIII¹

6,872

2,038

30 %

Asia Pacific IV¹

442

196

44 %

Europe Mid-Market

1,014

665

66 %

Strategic Equity IV¹

2,361

1,692

72 %

Real Assets

Infrastructure Equity I¹

1,044

266

25 %

Sale and Leaseback I

1,138

711

62 %

Fees charged on invested capital

Private Debt

North American Private Debt II

1,200

811

68 %

Senior Debt Partners IV

5,501

3,407

62 %

Real Assets

Real Estate Partnership Capital V

1,255

1,114

89 %

Real Estate Partnership Capital VI¹

356

136

38 %

1 Fund was continuing to raise third-party AUM at period-end; percentage deployed is shown as a proportion of third-party AUM at 31 December 2021
Note: co-mingled fund, excluding mandates and undrawn commitments for all funds. % deployed calculated in underlying fund currency

Balance sheet investment portfolio

  • At 31 December 2021 the balance investment portfolio (including warehoused investments) was valued at £2.8bn (30 September 2021: £2.7bn)

  • The increase was due to continued underlying performance of our third-party funds along with new seed investments made on behalf of our LP Secondaries and Life Sciences strategies

  • The breakdown of the balance sheet investment portfolio at 31 December 2021 was as follows:

£m

As at 31 December 2021

As at 30 September 2021

Structured and Private Equity

1,787.3

1,653.1

Private Debt

140.6

152.7

Real Assets

303.9

305.0

Credit

462.7

494.7

Balance sheet investment portfolio
(excluding warehoused investments)

2,694.5

2,605.5

Warehoused investments

147.7

126.5

Balance sheet investment portfolio
(including warehoused investments)

2,842.2

2,732.0

Liquidity

  • At 31 December 2021, the Group had total available liquidity of £746.3m

  • On 20 January 2022, the Group successfully priced a €500m 8-year sustainability-linked bond at a coupon of 2.5%, with the proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, including to repay certain existing debt facilities as they mature in the coming years

BOARD

  • Effective from 1 July 2022, Matthew Lester will become Chair of the Audit Committee, replacing Michael (Rusty) Nelligan who has chaired the Audit Committee since September 2016. Rusty will continue to be a member of the Board and a member of the Audit Committee

OTHER

Foreign exchange rates

The following foreign exchange rates have been used throughout this review:

Three months ended
31 December 2021
Average

Three months ended
31 December 2020
Average

Nine months ended
31 December 2021
Average

Nine months ended
31 December 2020
Average

31 December 2021
period end

31 December 2020
period end

GBP:EUR

1.1822

1.1160

1.1695

1.1164

1.1895

1.1186

GBP:USD

1.3504

1.3313

1.3724

1.2962

1.3532

1.3670

EUR:USD

1.1423

1.1929

1.1737

1.1612

1.1376

1.2221

At 31 December 2021 our third-party AUM was $67.2m. If GBP:USD had been by 5% higher (1.4208) our reported third-party AUM would have been $469m higher. If EUR:USD had been 5% higher (1.1945) our reported third-party AUM would have been $1,957m higher.

Where noted, this review presents changes in AUM on a constant-exchange-rate basis. For the purposes of these calculations, opening AUM numbers have been translated from their underlying fund currencies to USD at the respective period-end exchange rates. This has then been compared to the AUM at the period end to arrive at the change on a constant-exchange-rate basis.

COMPANY TIMETABLE

Shareholder seminar on Sustainability and People: 27 January 2022, 2pm GMT

Full year results announcement: 26 May 2022

GLOSSARY

Term

Short Form

Definition

Additions (of AUM)

Within third-party AUM: the aggregate of new commitments of capital by clients, and calls of capital from funds that have previously had a step-down and are therefore reflected in third-party AUM on a net invested capital basis.
Within third-party fee-earning AUM: the aggregate of new commitments of capital by
clients that pay fees on committed capital, and deployment of capital that charges fees on invested capital (including calls of capital from funds that have previously had a step-down and therefore charge fees on a net invested capital basis).

Balance sheet investment portfolio

Balance sheet investments made alongside funds, or where the balance sheet is seeding investments for new strategies. The balance sheet investment portfolio is revalued at each reporting date.

Catch-up fees

Fees charged to investors who commit to a fund after its first close. This has the impact of backdating their commitment thereby aligning all investors in the fund.

Client base

Client base includes all direct investment fund and liquid credit fund investors.

Close (of a fund)

A stage in fundraising whereby a fund is able to release or draw down the capital contractually committed at that date.

Closed-end fund

A fund where investor’s commitments are fixed for the duration of the fund and the fund has a defined investment period.

Co-investment

Co-invest

A direct investment made alongside or in a fund taking a pro-rata share of all instruments.

Collateralised Loan Obligation

CLO

CLO is a type of investment grade security backed by a pool of loans.

Close

A stage in fundraising whereby a fund is able to release or draw down the capital contractually committed at that date.

Deployment

Investment of AUM on behalf of our direct investment funds

Direct investment funds

Funds which invest in self-originated transactions for which there is a low volume, illiquid secondary market. Specifically, this excludes Credit and ICG Enterprise Trust within Structured and Private Equity.

Fund

A pool of third-party capital allocated to a specific investment strategy or strategies,
managed by ICG plc or its affiliates.

Fund Management Company

FMC

The Group’s fund management business, which sources and manages investments on behalf of the IC and third-party funds.

Gross money on invested capital

Gross MOIC

Total realised and unrealised value of investments (before deduction of any fees), divided by the total invested cost.

Liquid assets

Asset classes with an active, established market in which assets may be readily bought and sold.

Open-ended fund

A fund which remains open to new commitments and where an investor’s commitment may be redeemed with appropriate notice.

Realisation

The return of invested capital in the form of principal, rolled-up interest and/or capital gain.

Realisations (of AUM)

Reductions in AUM due to capital being returned to investors and / or no longer able to
be called by the fund, and the reduction in AUM due to step-downs.

Recycle (of AUM)

Where the fund is able to re-invest capital that has previously been invested and then
realised. This is typically only within a defined period during the fund's investment period and is generally subject to certain requirements.

Separately Managed Account

SMA

Third-party capital committed by a single investor allocated to a specific
investment strategy or strategies, managed by ICG plc or its affiliates.

Step-down / step-up

A reduction in AUM resulting from the end of the investment period in an existing fund or when a subsequent fund starts to invest. Funds that charge fees on committed capital during the investment period will normally shift to charging fees on net invested capital post step-down. There is generally the ability to continue to call further capital from funds that have had a step-down in certain circumstances. In this instance, fees will be earned on that invested capital and it will be added to AUM through Additions and this is termed as step-up.

Total AUM

The aggregate of the Third Party AUM and the Balance Sheet investment portfolio.

Warehoused investments

Investments within the balance sheet investment portfolio that the Group anticipates
transferring to a fund in due course, typically made where the Group is seeding new
strategies in anticipation of raising a fund.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Futures, Stocks Tumble on Hawkish Fed Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. and European equity futures slid with Asian stocks Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a March interest-rate liftoff and stoked speculation about the possibility of unexpectedly aggressive policy tightening.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Obje

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Great Long-Term Picks, Say Analysts

    The stock market is a game for the long haul. As Warren Buffett has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes.” Buffett would probably argue that investors should stick to their guns despite the correction we’re seeing today. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. Yes, we have market headwinds right now – but the long-term trend has been bullish,

  • Tesla tops earnings estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla earnings and how supply chain challenges are striking the electric vehicle company.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Analysts Cut Alibaba Price Target Ahead Of Quarterly Results; Remain Bullish

    Analysts cut their price targets on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) ahead of its quarterly results. However, they continue to see double-digit upside in the stock. Stifel analyst Scott Devitt lowered the price target on Alibaba to $150 from $170 (28% upside) and reiterated a Buy rating. The re-rating follows the previewed results for his China e-commerce coverage ahead of the December quarter reports from the group. Devitt lowered his current-quarter revenue growth estimate to 12.1% from

  • Why Palantir Stock Rose Before Turning Negative Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) had a roller-coaster session on the stock market Wednesday. Wednesday morning, Palantir announced that it has tapped a new executive to head its efforts in the sprawling Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. This is Philippe Mathieu, who will serve as the regional president for the company.

  • Analysis-Fed tightening a sign to get the 'heck out' of U.S. stocks

    U.S. stock markets, after enjoying their best three-year run in more than two decades, may soon have to cede the top spot. With the Fed preparing to raise interest rates https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/inflation-fighting-fed-likely-flag-march-interest-rate-hike-2022-01-26 for the first time in almost four years, capital is starting to fan out of rate-sensitive U.S. shares into other parts of the world where markets are cheaper and potentially more resilient. The S&P 500's near 10% drop so far this year has surpassed losses on most non-U.S. indexes and some reckon that recent investment outflows from the market, first in a month according to BofA, are only the beginning.

  • Intel stock punished again as slimmer profit margins ding earnings forecast, but CEO sticks to his plan

    Intel Corp. executives expect profit margins to remain pressured in the long term as the chip maker builds out manufacturing capacity, leading to a disappointing earnings guidance that dinged the company's stock Wednesday afternoon.

  • These five signals will tell you when the Wall Street correction is over, says veteran strategist

    Barry Bannister and the team at Stifel say investors should be wary of any late-day rallies from a stock market that has miles to go before its correction phase is over.

  • Microsoft Azure is ‘gaining some ground on Amazon,’ strategist says

    Synovus Senior Portfolio Manager Dan Morgan joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Microsoft earnings.

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, reversed down on the news.

  • Is Investing in Meta Platforms (FB) Still Worth the Price?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. In its letter, the fund said that the recent quarter was particularly tough in terms of market performance for most digital economy stocks and for its focused strategy, where its portfolio declined -12.3%. […]

  • 24 software stocks, including Microsoft, expected to rise by double digits over the next year

    The software sector has suffered a sharp pullback this year in the stock market. For the expected rebound, the most rapid sales growers may fit the bill.

  • Why Coronavirus Vaccine Stocks Topped the Market Today

    Shares of coronavirus vaccine makers generally had a good Wednesday on the back of a coming push on additional jabs, plus a notable recommendation boost by a prominent investment bank. In contrast to the day's dip in the S&P 500 index, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock enjoyed a 1.6% lift, Comirnaty vaccine co-developers Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) respectively rose by 0.9% and 2.7%, and perennial underdog Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 2.6%.