U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,434.67
    +5.57 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,196.34
    +132.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,834.21
    -60.90 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.95
    +5.95 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.03
    -0.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.10
    -39.80 (-2.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    -0.94 (-3.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    -0.0072 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2800
    +0.0630 (+5.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3380
    +0.5850 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,772.68
    +2,364.51 (+6.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.74
    +12.10 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.24
    +0.81 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
JOBS:

Economy adds back 943,000 payrolls, unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. employers added back more jobs than expected last month

ICG : TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Intermediate Capital Group plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

06 August 2021

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the "Company") has made an application for the admission of 1,965 Ordinary Shares of 26 1/4 pence each in the Company which to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange, in connection with the exercise of options by certain employees of the Company in relation to The Intermediate Capital Group PLC Save As You Earn Plan 2004 (as amended and updated 2014). Admission of the shares to the Official list is expected to occur on 10 August 2021.

The shares are issued fully paid and rank pari passu in all other respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company.

In addition, the Company wishes to notify the market (as per DTR 5.6.1R) that, as a result of the above allotment of shares, the issued share capital of the Company consists of 290,551,933 Ordinary Shares (this excludes 3,733,333 shares held as treasury shares). Each Ordinary Share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company.

Therefore, the above figure of 290,551,933 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts:

Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344


Recommended Stories

  • Why Microvision Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were soaring today after the company released its second-quarter results late yesterday. The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.75 million, an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter and slightly higher than Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate of $0.7 million. "With a large market and significant growth ahead of us, we see great opportunity for further value creation with our focus on strategic sales," Microvision CEO Sumit Sharma said on the company's investor call.

  • Why GE's Long-Term Future Still Looks Bright

    The fact that GE Power was the star segment in General Electric's (NYSE: GE) second quarter is meaningful. It speaks volumes for CEO Larry Culp's impact on the company since Oct. 2018. By now, most investors, and certainly GE's management, know that the market keys off of GE's free cash flow (FCF) performance.

  • 2 Beaten-Down High-Risk, High-Return Growth Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now

    Folks that are accustomed to investing in growth stocks are no strangers to the volatile stock price fluctuations that often accompany these companies. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are two examples of high-risk, high-reward growth stocks that are experiencing some big price moves at the moment. The stock price for online multiplayer video game competition platform Skillz is down 27% in the last month as investors worry about the company's aggressive spending to acquire customers.

  • Here's Why ChargePoint Holdings Stock Plummeted 31.9% Last Month

    Shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) sank 31.9% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. ChargePoint Holdings' announcement and completion of a secondary share offering also appears to have spooked investors. ChargePoint Holdings announced on July 14 that its underwritten secondary public offering of 12 million shares by certain stockholders would be priced at $23.50 per share.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • Why Shares of Sundial Growers Soared on Thursday

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were up by more than 5% on Thursday. The cannabis stock was the fourth-most-traded stock on the Robinhood Top 100 list on Thursday. Sundial, a favorite meme stock, has been notoriously volatile.

  • Novavax data shows four-fold jump in antibody levels via booster shots

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Novavax's latest earnings report as well as the company's latest vaccine research.&nbsp;

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may be up a tidy 15% so far this year, but not all 30 of the Dow stocks have logged gains. The Dow's worst year-to-date performers are also now its top prospects. The three companies in question are Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), with stock prices in 2021 down 5.9%, 2.5%, and 3.1%, respectively.

  • Freeport-McMoRan's Management Believes Copper Could Be Headed Higher

    Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) is an attractive way for investors to benefit from rising raw material prices. In its most recent earnings report, management highlighted several reasons to invest in Freeport. Let's take a look at what was said and why investors have cause for optimism over Freeport-McMoRan.

  • Strong Financial Prospects Keep NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Up and Ahead of Regulatory Pressures

    The last 2 quarters of 2020 were frustrating for NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) investors, as the stock kept ranging. However, in 2021 it rallied over 50%, creating new highs and quickly reversing any dips. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Notably, we will be paying attention to NVIDIA's return on equity (ROE) today.

  • Carvana soar past Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains why Carvana stock's after hours pop on Thursday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • Ballard Reports Q2 2021 Results

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • Moderna stock extends pullback after long-time bullish analyst moves to sidelines on valuation concerns

    Shares of Moderna Inc. fell 1.7% in premarket trading Friday, after the biotechnology company with one of the three COVID-19 vaccines granted emergency use authorization in the U.S. was downgraded by a long-time bullish analyst, saying that "the dream is alive, but valuation moves us to the sidelines. On Thursday, the company had reported a big second-quarter profit beat, but the stock pulled back 0.7% after soaring 20.9% the previous two days to a record close on Wednesday. Oppenheimer analyst

  • Fisker’s Earnings Fail to Move the Stock. Biden’s EV Plan Is More Important.

    The electric-vehicle start-up reported unsurprising second-quarter numbers Thursday evening. What happened earlier in the day mattered much more for the stock.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • Novavax, FireEye, and Expedia Stocks Are Tumbling — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Friday

    The stock market is in a holding pattern as investors wait on July’s jobs report. July’s jobs report, due at 8:30 a.m., should have a lot to say about whether the stock market rises or falls. “A strong figure should further boost appetite in US equities,” writes Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote.

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right Now As LCID Falls After Its Highly Anticipated IPO?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • Sunrun Inc (RUN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    RUN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.