Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) shareholders have earned a 9.3% CAGR over the last three years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) share price down 10% in the last month. But that shouldn't obscure the pleasing returns achieved by shareholders over the last three years. In fact, the company's share price bested the return of its market index in that time, posting a gain of 31%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last three years, Ichor Holdings failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 2.9% (annualized).

Companies are not always focussed on EPS growth in the short term, and looking at how the share price has reacted, we don't think EPS is the most important metric for Ichor Holdings at the moment. Therefore, it makes sense to look into other metrics.

It could be that the revenue growth of 13% per year is viewed as evidence that Ichor Holdings is growing. If the company is being managed for the long term good, today's shareholders might be right to hold on.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Ichor Holdings shareholders gained a total return of 1.4% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 5% per year for five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Ichor Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

