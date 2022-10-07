U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

ICICB Group Bullish on Layer 1 Blockchain Network, SonoCoin

SonoCoin
·2 min read
SonoCoin

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / ICICB Group, a UAE-based financial services company headquartered in Dubai, today reveals plans to invest $5 million in data-over-sound blockchain, SonoCoin over the next twenty-four months.

ICICB has actively invested in digital technology over the past three years and recognizes the opportunities for advancement in the music industry. The investment will go towards hiring talent across the company's engineering, creative, business, and marketing teams and scale the vision of becoming the layer 1 chain of choice for music and entertainment.

Airton Arruda, Chairman of the ICICB, said, "The music and creator industries are undoubtedly on the verge of a major shift, transitioning from a Web2 model centered on content consumption to a Web3 model centered on content ownership. Artists are only now figuring out how to best use Web3 to interact with their audience. We believe SonoCoin's sonic-powered connectivity will play an integral part in providing creators with tools that increase contact points with fans."

About ICICB

ICICB is an investment holding company specializing in financial services and investment offerings. Emerging as one of the fastest-growing multinational investment companies, they are based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The group serves a variety of industries, including digital banking, consulting, medical care, commercial real estate, and more. Over the past few years, ICICB's mission has been the development and advancement of digital technology, integrated with everyday life to increase efficiency and sustainability.

Visit: www.icicb-group.com

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin is a native proof-of-stake blockchain platform: the first to host audible-friendly tokens. It combines smart contract technology with breakthrough data-over-sound capability.

Visit: https://sonocoin.io

Media Contacts

info@icicb-group.com

Contact:

SonoCoin
support@sonocoin.io

SOURCE: SonoCoin



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719345/ICICB-Group-Bullish-on-Layer-1-Blockchain-Network-SonoCoin

