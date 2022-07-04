ICICB, the Innovative Dubai-Based Conglomerate, Is Expanding Its Reach Towards the Media Industry through ICICB Production LLC, and Anticipates Significant Growth by the End of 2022

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2022 / The media and entertainment industries are riding a wave of significant potential through ongoing technological advancements, a shift in generational behaviors, and the global effects of the pandemic towards digitalization.

Emerged as one of the fastest-growing multinational corporations, ICICB, has been tenacious in fulfilling its vision of becoming a prominent figure in the digital transformation era. The tech-giant has a proven track record of creating waves of revolutionary new businesses and propositions with rigorous determination, serving various industries, including digital finance, jewels, commercial real estate, and more. The innovative investment corporation, ICICB has recently demonstrated its intention to put an impressive spin on the media world by entering the audio and video production sector through ICICB Production.

ICICB Production, specialized in commercial and visual material productions aim to become the most dynamic firm globally through implementing innovative technological advancements in the media sector, including artificial intelligence (AI), impacting various sub sectors of the entertainment sector by delivering long-term imperative solutions for its clients. ICICB, focused on creating value through developing top- notch businesses harnessing ideas, will remain influential over digital media engagement with its strong imprint on the digital revolution. The primary purpose of the Group is funding and deploying technologies that integrate ingenious processes to formulate endurable solutions.

According to the Group, the new paradigm by the tech giant will be a great addition to its existing slew of projects and business ventures. In line with the growing popularity of blockchain technology and the crypto landscape, the multinational corporation with a presence in over twenty-six countries debuted its cutting-edge blockchain solution, ICICB Chain. The all-encompassing blockchain solution has sparked the interest of the UAE's smart community. This is due to its revolutionary ease of use, speed, transaction costs, and versatility. ICICB Chain is a one-of-a-kind ecosystem that includes an NFT marketplace, Metaverse by ICICB, a crypto bank, games, and much more. The firm would also incorporate audio and video NFTs, which would give rise to more digital product innovation, and a fuller realization of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and the decentralized web.

Through its unwavering commitment to leveraging advanced technology to redefine client experiences across a wide range of industries, the firm exemplifies a future paradigm of digitalization for a more viable and decentralized world. The team has declared a strategy that focuses on disrupting the status quo of the new digital media age by delivering high-quality projects and services that are powered by intelligent automation and are centered on creating a new wave for media and entertainment industry trends.

About the ICICB Group

ICICB is an investment holding company specialized in financial services and investment offerings. Emerging as one of the fastest-growing multinational investment companies, they are based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The group serves a variety of industries including digital banking, consulting, medical care, commercial real estate, and more. Over the past few years, ICICB's mission has been the development and advancement of digital technology, integrated with everyday life to increase efficiency and sustainability.

Contact:

ICICB

info@icicb-group.com

SOURCE: ICICB





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/707481/ICICB-the-Innovative-Dubai-Based-Conglomerate-Is-Expanding-Its-Reach-Towards-the-Media-Industry-through-ICICB-Production-LLC-and-Anticipates-Significant-Growth-by-the-End-of-2022



