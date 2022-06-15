U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

iCIMS Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Modern Talent Acquisition Suites

·4 min read

iCIMS recognized for its innovation and ability to meet complex global client needs through the highly flexible iCIMS Talent Cloud

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the talent cloud company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Talent Acquisition Suites 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48357022, June 2022) and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Talent Acquisition Suites, TA Specialist 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49198921, June 2022). The IDC MarketScape recognized iCIMS for its intuitive interfaces, deep analytics that provide meaningful insights to optimize talent sourcing strategies and its single suite that thinks about the talent acquisition and internal mobility lifecycle as dynamic and attached to the employee journey.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including a third of the Fortune 100, that employ more than 30 million people worldwide. For more information, visit www.icims.com. (PRNewsfoto/iCIMS, Inc.)
According to the report, "The iCIMS Talent Cloud is highly flexible and configurable to specific client goals."

According to the report, "The iCIMS Talent Cloud is highly flexible and configurable to specific client goals. Guided by best practices to ensure success, the platform is adaptable to meet ever evolving business needs."

"iCIMS is pursuing its vision through rethinking the engagement of candidates with a sustainable model that perpetuates strong talent pipelines that futureproof organizations as they evolve and their needs adapt," said Matt Merker, research manager for talent acquisition and strategy, IDC.  "iCIMS is optimizing internal and external candidate experiences by providing personalized and automated processes through career sites, internal marketplaces and marketing automation with user-generated video, text and customized engagement, analytics and more."

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Talent Acquisition Suites evaluates dedicated talent acquisition suites, specialists and recruitment modules from human capital management (HCM) systems by conducting client interviews and assessing providers' capabilities, solutions, strategic direction and product roadmap to meet employers' entire spectrum of recruiting needs—from attracting and engaging to hiring and advancing talent.

"We're in one of the most competitive, volatile hiring markets in recent history. And amid this constant state of disruption, leaders are being asked to deliver against business strategy in new ways," said chief marketing officer of iCIMS, Susan Vitale. "We have to continuously redefine how we attract, engage, hire, and advance talent, how we maintain workplace culture and experience, and how we advocate for talent and help develop their careers. We're proud to continue to serve our customers and provide them with enriching experiences for their hiring teams and their candidates so they can continue to achieve success for their business."

This recognition marks the fourth consecutive IDC MarketScape report on talent acquisition where iCIMS has been named a Leader. Earlier this year iCIMS was named a Strategic Leader in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition. iCIMS was also recognized by Gartner in the Gartner Market Guide for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Technologies. For more information on iCIMS' industry recognition visit our Analyst Recognition page.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100, that collectively employ more than 34 million people around the world. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Media Contacts

Kelly Cordrey, iCIMS
Kelly.Cordrey@icims.com
732-673-1253

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icims-named-a-leader-in-the-idc-marketscape-for-modern-talent-acquisition-suites-301568047.html

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.

