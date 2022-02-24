U.S. markets open in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,152.00
    -70.00 (-1.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,508.00
    -558.00 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,208.75
    -298.75 (-2.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,910.60
    -30.50 (-1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.10
    +6.00 (+6.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.10
    +36.70 (+1.92%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    +0.63 (+2.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1244
    -0.0065 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.53
    +7.72 (+26.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3452
    -0.0091 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7020
    -0.2780 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,675.02
    -3,152.99 (-8.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    804.08
    -66.29 (-7.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,312.98
    -185.20 (-2.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

ICIS Expands US Recycled PET Pricing Intelligence

·4 min read

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS, a global source of Independent Commodity Intelligence Services, announces expanded market analysis for the growing recycled polyethylene terephthalate (R-PET) market in the United States. The new weekly US R-PET service provides benchmarkable pricing and valuable intelligence on PET bales, R-PET flakes and R-PET pellets, to help buyers and sellers transact with confidence and bring transparency into contract negotiations.

ICIS Logo
ICIS Logo

Driven by global brands making sustainability commitments around recycled content in their products, there is a high and growing demand for recycled plastics, but currently there is not enough supply in the market. Today there is no US-wide regulation that mandates the use of recycled content, however, several states, such as California, have mandates in place, further driving demand and a need for information.

This rising demand has intensified price risk and the need for indexation in contracts to a reliable index. Even without indexation, the need for reliable pricing is required for negotiation and planning as the US recycled plastics market has limited transparency and is often not well understood.

"There is a huge requirement for data in the recycling industry to help companies make effective buying and selling decisions, as well as to bring more transparency to the market," Helen McGeough Senior Analyst & Global Analyst Team Lead, Plastic Recycling at ICIS said. "Combined with the ICIS Recycling Supply Trackers, this means we will be able to support our customers in the region with both pricing and sourcing challenges. This will allow customers to understand the pricing dynamics for R-PET in the US and enable them to make more effective buying and selling decisions. It will also bring more transparency to a very opaque, growing market, and one which many players are unaccustomed to navigating."

The availability of reliable, up-to-date pricing will benefit the entire plastics value chain. Many fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) organisations have global sustainability targets linked to the usage of recycled plastic. Understanding the pricing dynamics for this market is critical, as it will help participants understand how much they should be paying for the material and how changing to recycled plastics may impact their overall costs. For convertors, as a buyer in this value chain, having an independent price to benchmark against will enable organizations to target their prices and support selling decisions. For mechanical recyclers who are buying the bales to feed into their recycling processes, this will enable greater visibility of industry pricing and support selling decisions. For virgin PET producers, the development and traction in the recycled market means that this is also a market that requires deep understanding to keep track on movements and prices and how this may impact them.

"The pricing service will provide transparency and insight on prices for R-PET in the US for those who are already using or may be exploring increasing their usage of R-PET in their portfolio to achieve their sustainability targets around recycled content." McGeough added. "It will also support those who are selling R-PET in the US with pricing transparency supporting their selling strategy and decisions.

"This latest pricing tool complements current tools providing intelligence on R-PET in the US, R-PE pricing in other regions, and our Recycling Supply Trackers. It is another important step in our circular plastics solutions, which have already proved to be of immense value to our customers. It will help meet both pricing and sourcing challenges for this increasingly important sector."

About ICIS

ICIS is a trusted source of global commodity intelligence for the energy, chemical and fertilizer industry. We are a division of RELX, a FTSE 15 company with a market cap of £43.4 billion and an employee base of over 30,000 experts across 40 countries.

At ICIS, we help businesses make strategic decisions, mitigate risk, improve productivity, and capitalise on new opportunities. We make some of the world's most important markets more trusted and predictable by providing data services, thought leadership and decision tools. As a result of our unmatched global presence, we can deliver targeted connected intelligence to influence thousands of decisions across supply chains every single day. We shape the world by connecting markets to optimise the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 600 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs approximately 30,000 people of whom almost half are in North America. RELX PLC is a London listed holding company which owns 52.9% of RELX Group. RELX NV is an Amsterdam listed holding company which owns 47.1% of RELX Group. The shares are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX and RENX. Total market capitalisation is approximately £43.4bn | €52bn | $58.9bn.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icis-expands-us-recycled-pet-pricing-intelligence-301489332.html

SOURCE ICIS

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) dropped 2.5% as of 12:15 p.m. ET today on some rather curious news. As DigiTimes Asia reports, the Chinese electric car powerhouse is now looking into making ... cellphones. If true, that sounds like a strange move for Nio, but as DigiTimes explains, it kind of makes sense in an odd way, because Nio "reportedly plans to make its own phones designed specifically to interact with its cars."

  • Tesla Stock Is Plunging. It’s Probably Musk’s Twitter This Time.

    Recent declines in Tesla stock have deviated from market-related trading patterns, leaving investors wondering if something else is going on with shares of the auto maker. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) dropped 7% Wednesday. Concerns about the crisis in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy changes have weighed on the stock market.

  • Why Asana's Shares Plunged 23% Today

    A competitor's growth is slowing, which has investors worried that this software-as-a-service company's growth will slow down, too.

  • Alibaba’s Earnings Are Today. 5 Numbers to Watch.

    The Chinese e-commerce and cloud computing powerhouse is forecast to post profit significantly lower than a year ago. But it's not all bad news.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Is it not Worthy to Own Alibaba (BABA) Shares Anymore?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan International Value Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.38% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTKX, 4.44% by its Advisor Class: APDKX, and 4.45% by its Institutional Class: APHKX for the fourth quarter […]

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Vertiv Holdings Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Analysts had forecast that Vertiv would earn $0.28 per share on sales of $1.42 billion in Q4. Vertiv came very close to hitting that revenue target, but missed earnings by a mile, reporting only a $0.06-per-share profit. Sales grew only modestly in Vertiv's fourth quarter, up 8% year over year, and profits were cut in half from last year's $0.12.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 sinks further into correction, setting new 2022 low with Russia-Ukraine in focus

    Stocks extended losses on Wednesday after a steep sell-off during Tuesday's trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) lost ground on Wednesday. The S&P 500 ended the day down 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite index closed out the session down 2.6%. With macroeconomic headwinds and rising geopolitical risk factors, growth stocks have generally had a rough go of things early in 2022, and Plug Power's share price has slumped roughly 30% year to date.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 21 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 flattens as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago. Zuckerberg's total net worth was put at $78.2 billion and he lost $47.3 billion year-to-date.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) climbed 5.6% on Wednesday after a rival sportsbook operator said it would pull back on ad spending. With its losses mounting, Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) plans to dial back its marketing investments in an attempt to improve its flagging profitability. Caesars spent heavily to expand into newly legalized sports betting markets.

  • Dow futures sink over 700 points, oil prices spike as Putin authorizes invasion of Ukraine

    U.S. stock-index futures slump early Thursday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

  • Stocks Sink, Brent Scales $100 on Russia Assault: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks and equity futures tumbled Thursday while bonds and oil soared as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to order a military attack on Ukraine cast a pall over global markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarStocks Sink, Brent