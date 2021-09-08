U.S. markets open in 5 hours 29 minutes

ICIS Top 100 Chemical Companies ranking shows pandemic impact

·3 min read

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS has announced its annual ICIS Top 100 Chemical Companies listing of global producers ranked by 2020 sales.

ICIS Logo
ICIS Logo

Germany-based BASF is the world's largest chemical company with sales of $72.3bn in 2020, down just 0.3% versus 2019.

China-based Sinopec was second with $57.0bn in chemicals sales, followed by US-based Dow in third with $38.5bn in revenues, UK-based INEOS with $33.6bn in chemicals sales and US-based LyondellBasell with $27.8bn in sales.

"2020 saw unprecedented disruptions from COVID-19 which led to significant sales declines, especially for commodity chemicals producers. However, the industry rose to the challenge, meeting demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), hygiene products and food and other packaging," said Joseph Chang, Global Editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

"The ICIS Top 100 data show an average sales decline of 34% in 2020 for the diverse and global group of chemical companies. Operating profits fell on average close to 25% year on year for those that posted profits," noted Nigel Davis, ICIS Insight Editor.

The plunge in sales and profits in the first half of 2020 was followed by a sharp rebound in the second half and into 2021.

"Supply chain disruption was a major factor pushing commodity chemical prices higher through the second half of 2020 as demand growth started to return in end-use markets," said Davis.

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Companies ranking is available for download as a PDF here.

Currency conversions to US dollars for the ranking are based on year-end 2020 exchange rates.

About ICIS

ICIS is a trusted source of global commodity intelligence for the energy, chemical and fertilizer industry. We are a division of RELX, a FTSE 15 company with a market cap of £42.6 billion and an employee base of over 30,000 experts across 40 countries.

At ICIS, we help businesses make strategic decisions, mitigate risk, improve productivity and capitalise on new opportunities. We make some of the world's most important markets more trusted and predictable by providing data services, thought leadership and decision tools. As a result of our unmatched global presence, we can deliver targeted connected intelligence to influence thousands of decisions across supply chains every single day. We shape the world by connecting markets to optimise the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 600 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs approximately 30,000 people of whom almost half are in North America. RELX PLC is a London listed holding company which owns 52.9% of RELX Group. RELX NV is an Amsterdam listed holding company which owns 47.1% of RELX Group. The shares are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX and RENX. Total market capitalisation is approximately £42.6bn, €49.6bn, $58.8bn.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icis-top-100-chemical-companies-ranking-shows-pandemic-impact-301370575.html

SOURCE ICIS

