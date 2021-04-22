U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,155.25
    -9.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,958.00
    -58.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,891.50
    -27.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,227.00
    -11.40 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.04
    -0.31 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    26.59
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    +0.0020 (+0.13%)
     

  • Vix

    17.50
    -1.18 (-6.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3941
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0230
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,413.13
    -2,252.67 (-3.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,260.57
    -2.39 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,895.29
    +35.42 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,975.15
    +466.60 (+1.64%)
     

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20

·1 min read
HONG KONG, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 21, 2021.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/iClick Interactive Asia Group L)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/iClick Interactive Asia Group L)

The Company's annual report on Form 20-F, which contains its audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov as well as on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.i-click.com/.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfils various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

In the United States:

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Core IR

Lisa Li

Tom Caden

Phone: +86-21-3230-3931 #892

Tel: +1-516-222-2560

E-mail: ir@i-click.com

E-mail: tomc@coreir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iclick-interactive-asia-group-limited-files-2020-annual-report-on-form-20-301274380.html

SOURCE iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

