iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

·1 min read
  • ICLK

HONG KONG, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ICLK), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 2, 2022.

The Company's annual report on Form 20-F, which contains its audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov as well as on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.i-click.com/.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Founded in 2009, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China. iClick's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in eleven locations across Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

In the United States:

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Core IR

Lisa Li

Tom Caden

Phone: +86-21-3230-3931 #866

Tel: +1-516-222-2560

E-mail: ir@i-click.com

E-mail: tomc@coreir.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iclick-interactive-asia-group-limited-files-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301537121.html

SOURCE iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

