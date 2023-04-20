iClima Earth says markets affected in March by "fear of getting burned"

London, UK --News Direct-- HANetf Holdings Limited

HANetf's iClima Earth co-founder and CEO Gabriela Herculano speaks to Proactive's Thomas Warner following the release of the latest edition of the monthly report, titled "A Monthly Dose of Climate Solutions."

Herculano highlights US President Joe Biden's vetoing of a bill aimed at outlawing the consideration of ESG by retirement plan managers, record annual profits for Saudi Aramco and a surprise cut in oil production by OPEC+ members.

She says that investors were more affected in March of this year by "the fear of getting burned" than they were by the "fear of missing out" on a green rally.

