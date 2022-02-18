U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

ICON raises $185M in Tiger-led round to build more homes with its 3D printing tech, now approaching $2B valuation

Mary Ann Azevedo
·3 min read

ICON, which creates homes using 3D printing, has raised an additional $185 million in a round led by Tiger Global Management, TechCrunch has learned exclusively.

The financing is said to be an extension of ICON’s $207 million Series B that was announced last August.

While the Austin-based company confirmed the latest raise, it declined to comment on its valuation or provide further details. However, sources familiar with the deal who wish to remain anonymous told TechCrunch that ICON’s valuation “is now approaching $2 billion” and that some existing investors put more money into the company.

A spokesperson wrote via e-mail: "We are excited for the opportunity to continue partnering with world class investors, board members and organizations at every level.”

Previous backers include Norwest Venture Partners, 8VC, Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), BOND, Citi Crosstimbers, Ensemble, Fifth Wall, LENx, Moderne Ventures and Oakhouse Partners, among others. It is not clear which of those investors also participated in this extension. With the latest financing, ICON has now raised a total of $451 million in equity.

ICON was founded in late 2017 and launched during SXSW in March 2018 with the first permitted 3D-printed home in the U.S. That 350-square-foot house took about 48 hours (at 25% speed) to print. ICON purposely chose concrete as a material because, as co-founder and CEO Jason Ballard put it, “It’s one of the most resilient materials on Earth.”

At the time of its last raise, the startup said it had delivered more than two dozen 3D-printed homes and structures across the U.S. and Mexico. More than half of those homes have been for the homeless or those in chronic poverty. For example, in 2020, ICON delivered 3D-printed homes in Mexico with nonprofit partner New Story. It also completed a series of homes serving the chronically homeless in Austin, Texas, with nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes.

The startup broke into the mainstream housing market in early 2021 with what it said were the first 3D-printed homes for sale in the U.S. for developer 3Strands in Austin, Texas.

And then last October, ICON announced a partnership with Lennar, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders and an investor in the startup through its venture arm, LENx. With plans to break ground this year, the pair plan to build 100 homes in what they describe as “the largest community of 3D-printed homes to date” using ICON’s robotics, software and advanced materials.

ICON touts that its 3D printing technology produces “resilient, energy-efficient homes” faster than conventional construction methods with less waste and more design freedom. With so many cities in the U.S. suffering from a severe housing shortage, the need for more affordable housing -- especially in markets like Austin where the median price of homes went up 46% over the past year -- is more pronounced than ever.

Earlier this week, Homebound announced it had raised $75 million in a Series C funding round led by Khosla Ventures toward its own efforts to help address housing inventory shortages with its technology.

ICON lands $207M Series B to construct more 3D-printed homes after seeing 400% YoY revenue growth

  • Severe weather causes power outages in Delaware Valley Friday morning

    FOX Weather's Katie Byrne gets a closer look at power outages impacting parts of the area Friday morning, after a line severe weather hit the area Friday morning.

  • EDF gets $2 bln state help over N-plant outages

    Only days ago French President Emmanuel Macron was promising a nuclear renaissance. He said the country would build six new N-plants to help meet a goal of carbon neutrality. But the industry might first need some help to stay in business. The French government said Friday (February 18) that it will boost power firm EDF with about 2.1 billion euros. That's close to $2.4 billion. The fund injection is to ease the financial pain of reactors going offline. EDF has been hit by technical problems that will require it to shut down most of its nuclear plants for checks and maintenance. On Friday it said that would cut this year's core earnings by around $12.5 billion. And that's not its only problem. Paris is also forcing EDF to sell power at below market prices to soften the impact of soaring energy costs on consumers. The firm says that will knock another $9 billion or so off its earnings. Now the new funds should plug short-term gaps in EDF's balance sheet. Chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy says wider reforms to secure the firm's future may have to wait until after this year's presidential and parliamentary elections in France.

  • Thousands of power outages in central Pennsylvania this morning

    Thousands of people are without power this morning after high winds ripped through central Pennsylvania's Susquehanna Valley.

  • National Weather Service issued flooding warning for Stark County due to heavy rain and snowmelt

    National Weather Service issued a flooding warning for Stark County, now until 2:30 a.m. Friday, due to heavy rain and melted snow.

  • Deaths pile up on Pierce County highways as motorists drive faster and more dangerously

    “People seem to care less about others, and also their own safety.”

  • Long Island man accused of threatening Queens children's hospital

    Investigators say the 34-year-old had several ghost guns and ammunition in his car and home in Nassau County.

  • FBI eyes ransomware profits with new cryptocurrency crimes unit

    The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is launching a new unit dedicated to tracking cryptocurrency crimes and ransomware profits. U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced the formation of the Virtual Asset Exploitation Team (VAXU) during a speech at the Munich Cyber Security Conference this week, saying the unit will help the U.S. government to keep pace with "threat actors who exploit innovations as fast as the marketplace produces them." This includes "the explosion of ransomware and the abuse of cryptocurrency," Monaco added, noting that the FBI is currently tracking more than 100 different ransomware variants.

  • TSA finds about $10,000 "hidden inside" slow cooker at airport

    The TSA said there are no rules against bringing cash through security, but detection of "bulk currency" is brought to the attention of local police.

  • Tensions mount at Fresno Unified school board meeting. ‘We’re coming after you’

    “We will not stand by and allow you to continue to harm our kids,” one speaker said.

  • Exclusive: $103M upscale multifamily complex planned on ExxonMobil land in Las Colinas

    An upscale multifamily complex with a projected price tag of more than $103 million is planned at a high-profile site next to the ExxonMobil corporate headquarters campus in Irving. A powerhouse architect and an up-and-coming developer are teaming up on the 364-apartment, five-story project.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock tumbled 3% through 3:15 p.m. ET Thursday after the fuel cell maker announced that it has acquired cryogenic equipment manufacturer Joule Processing in a deal valued at $160 million. With this acquisition, Plug aims to lower the cost of producing liquefied hydrogen by 25%. Plug paid $30 million up front for Joule and plans to pay the remaining $130 million of the purchase price over time in the form of "future earn outs."

  • Why Tesla Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of electric car giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) toppled and fell 4% in early trading on the Nasdaq Thursday. There are actually two bits of negative news on Tesla floating around in the ether today. First, and perhaps most important to consumers, is the fact that Consumer Reports (CR) just named Ford's (NYSE: F) Mach-E electric car its top-rated EV of 2022.

  • Plug Power taps European partners for hydrogen network expansion

    By the end of this year, the Latham manufacturer expects to produce an average of 70 tons of hydrogen per day from hydroelectric and other power sources not based on fossil fuels.

  • Ford, Volvo join Redwood in EV battery recycling push in California

    Ford Motor and Geely Automobile’s Volvo Cars will join battery recycling startup Redwood Materials in developing processes, starting in California, to collect end-of-life batteries from electric and hybrid vehicles and recover the materials for use in new batteries, the companies said Thursday. Redwood Materials, co-founded by former Tesla executive JB Straubel, formed an earlier partnership last fall with Ford to develop a “closed loop” or circular supply chain for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, from raw materials to recycling.

  • Spirit AeroSystems HQ moving to 100% wind energy using local sources

    Following through on a goal highlighted in its first sustainability report released last year, Spirit AeroSystems announced Wednesday that its company headquarters in Wichita is converting to 100% wind-generated electricity coming from local sources. “Harnessing a local renewable and reliable resource dramatically reduces our corporate carbon emissions, a key priority for Spirit in achieving our sustainability goals,” said Tom Gentile, president and CEO of Spirit AeroSystems, in a news release. “Improving both our environmental and operational performance builds competitiveness in our business, which means we can continue to support our local economy and secure our long-term future in Kansas.”

  • Tesla co-founder seeks to solve California's battery waste problem

    Redwood Materials, founded by Tesla co-founder J.B. Straubel, will work with Ford and Volvo on an electric vehicle battery recycling program in California.

  • Trash Talk: Jim Cramer Speaks With Waste Management CEO

    Jim Fish, president and CEO of Waste Management told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of the Mad Money TV show that labor inflation is among the company's biggest challenges. The company saw 9% wage inflation last quarter, on top of an even bigger number in the preceding quarter.

  • Rare baby ghost shark discovered off New Zealand coast

    Ghost sharks, also known as chimaeras, are not really sharks although they are cartilaginous relatives. Not much is known about these marine creatures because they usually reside at depths of up to 6,000 feet, largely inaccessible to researchers."What we do know tends to come from the large adults which are usually a metre, a metre and a half in length, so finding one that actually kind of just sits in the palm of my hand is incredibly uncommon," Brit Finucci, a scientist at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research told Reuters.Embryos of ghost sharks develop in egg capsules laid on the seafloor, feeding off a yolk until they are ready to hatch. The newly hatched ghost shark was grabbed from a depth of 1.2 kilometres (0.75 mile), Finucci said on Thursday.She said the find will give some insight into the species. Juvenile ghost sharks tend to be found at different depths than the adults and in some cases look different than the adults. The creatures, which are also called ratfish, rabbitfish, elephant fish or spookfish, have large heads and oversized eyes.

  • National Grid share price rises as Macquarie aims for £7.3bn stake in gas unit

    National Grid had been looking to offload the gas business in an effort to cut its carbon footprint.

  • The U.S.-Mexico Avocado Dispute Is Already Causing Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- Shortages of avocados are already showing up in the supply chain after a suspension of imports from Mexico just days ago.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityMexico, which accounts for about 80% of the U.S.’s sup