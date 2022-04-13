U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,412.25
    +19.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,275.00
    +136.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,027.00
    +82.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.60
    +11.80 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.11
    +0.51 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.90
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.72
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3010
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6040
    +0.2160 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,863.66
    +458.08 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.54
    +8.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,734.40
    +399.42 (+1.52%)
     

ICONFi added BAND on its Staking Services, Introduces Auto Stake Feature to Band Protocol Communities

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently ICONFi added the BAND token on its staking service. Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. ICONFi has been receiving the price data of the coins and tokens without worrying about the Oracle problem.

ICONFi: Auto Stake feature to have compound interest effect on Staking.
ICONFi: Auto Stake feature to have compound interest effect on Staking.

Crypto Staking is a great way to increase the holders' crypto assets and contribute to the decrease in the circulating supply – but still it is a bit difficult and annoying as the holders must claim the staking rewards manually by themselves. And for many "crypto newbies", managing crypto wallets has been a huddle for using crypto services. In the meantime, ICONFi, the only Hybrid platform providing Crypto Fixed savings and Auto-staking services, supports users enjoy the services with the familiar ID and Passwords system and compound interests on both savings and Stakings, positioning itself an alternative to direct crypto trading.

ICONFI is planning to keep adding new Staking coins so that those staking coin holders around the globe can enjoy its unique Auto Stake Feature. Currently ICONFi is running an event to airdrop up to 10 BAND for users who use the Fixed savings for the first time or Stake BAND on ICONFi. It would be a good chance to try it.

Crypto has already become an investment alternative and "HODLers" never sell their coins. However, while holding Bitcoin for many years, if there's no interest received from holding Bitcoin, it would be a huge amount of opportunity cost. But with ICOINFi, users can receive up to 11.67% (APR) compound interests on every Flexible and Fixed savings, 6 times a day. In addition, nearly every crypto savings platform has a tier system cutting down the interest rates based on how much users deposit except ICONFi – it is the only platform providing literally "Fixed" interest rates regardless of the deposit size.

ICONFi CEO Sean Kim said, "We want to make crypto finance services simple with ICONFi. Crypto can be easier and simpler so that more people can enjoy the higher interest rates of crypto finance services." He added, "ICONFi plans to support more staking coins and tokens so that the holders can use Staking more easily and earn high fixed compound interests, helping ICONFi users focus more on their own lives rather than spend time and energy on crypto trading."

The website www.icon-fi.com has the interest calculator to see the details and expected interests on ICONFi savings accounts – it is always harmless to have more options, and ICONFi would be a good alternative if anyone understands the benefit of the compound interest system.

Check out more about ICONFi:

Website: www.icon-fi.com
Medium: https://medium.com/iconfi
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ICONFiWorld
Discord Community: https://discord.gg/YdWsjaW8Eh

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iconfi-added-band-on-its-staking-services-introduces-auto-stake-feature-to-band-protocol-communities-301524473.html

SOURCE ICONFi

Recommended Stories

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Toyota launches all-electric bZ4X SUV, starting at $42,000

    MARKET PULSE Toyota Motor Corp. (tm) announced Tuesday the launch of its all-electric bZ4X SUV, starting at $42,000. The bZ4X line will have two grades, XLE and Limited, and will be offered in both front wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD).

  • Apple CEO speaks out on antitrust regulation, Shiba Inu soars, Starbucks shares under pressure

    Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke publicly about antitrust regulation, Shibu Inu stock is up after being added to Robinhood's platform, and Starbucks is under pressure after being downgraded by Citi.

  • Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock or Wait for Lower Prices?

    Nvidia stock has been getting obliterated over the past few weeks, as it's now 25% off the March high. Will it continue lower?

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla Roadster reservations are back — with a big deposit

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details how pre-orders for the Tesla Roadster are back online, competition in the EV space, and the inflation outlook on EV prices.

  • The Safe Investment That Will Soon Yield Almost 10%

    The March surge in the consumer-price index is the latest boon to buyers of U.S. savings bonds that are adjusted for inflation, known as I Bonds.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Shopify Stock?

    The e-commerce platform company has thrived since the pandemic began, but it was growing rapidly even before the crisis.

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • Procter & Gamble hikes dividend by 5%

    Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) said late Tuesday its board approved a 5% dividend hike for its 66th straight year of dividend increases. The consumer products maker said it will pay a quarterly dividend of 91.33 cents a share, up from a previous 87 cents a share, on May 16 to shareholders of record as of April 22. Procter & Gamble shares were unchanged after hours, following a 0.3% decline in the regular session to close at $159.01.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    The stock market is a gold mine of data, but the sheer volume of it can be intimidating for the average retail investor. What’s needed is some clear signal, something that can cut right through the noise generated by over 9,500 publicly traded companies, to show just which stocks are likely to head upward. Corporate insiders are ideally positioned to give just that signal. They are the company officers – Board members, CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and the like – whose positions give them access to the insi