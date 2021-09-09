U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,499.53
    -14.54 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,894.77
    -136.30 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,283.03
    -3.61 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,258.24
    +8.52 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.99
    -1.31 (-1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.90
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1837
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2920
    -0.0420 (-3.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3846
    +0.0071 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    -0.6100 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,822.17
    +580.77 (+1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,209.64
    +18.97 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

The Iconic Agent Founder Damon Greene Gives a Keynote Speech At the First Annual B.E.N. Mid Summer Summit EXP Realty Conference

The Iconic Agent
·4 min read

Riverview, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Iconic Agent, based in Riverview, Florida, is pleased to acknowledge that Mr. Damon Greene delivered a Keynote speech on the 2nd day of the Black EXP Networks (B.E.N) first inaugural event: the Mid Summer Summit. The event took place from June 16th to 18th, 2021 in Palmas del Mar, Puerto Rico. The event featured a range of experts across the three days, and the event was a huge success. Some of the notable names included Don Hobbs, Brent Gove, Allison Gaddy, Chelae Cummings, Fee Gentry, Terri & Calvin Gleaton, Kevin Cottrell and influencers Chauncy Pham and Chastin J Miles.

The Mid Summer Summit brought together many innovative educators, influencers and thought leaders for a 3-day journey through entrepreneurship, planning, ownership, networking and entertainment, giving attendees the tools to lead. Damon Greene, one of the keynote speakers on Day 2, is a real estate marketing consultant and entrepreneur. He is also the founder of TheIconicAgent.com and New Construction Marketing Mastery Mentorship and Training. Greene shared three steps to more control, clients and commissions with attendees. He also discussed how realtors can sell more real estate, even in this limited inventory market, by attracting luxury and new construction buyers with the proprietary 3-Step PDA process.

Black EXP Network Mid Summer Summit - EXP Realty Conference The Iconic Agent
Black EXP Network Mid Summer Summit - EXP Realty Conference The Iconic Agent

The 3-Step PDA Process, as explained by Greene, consists of the following: Projects, Demand (or popularity) and Automation. When it comes to the first step, Projects, one of the most important aspects discussed was finding qualified projects/communities. Greene also emphasized the importance of building strong relationships with new construction sales representatives. He also discussed simple ways to find desirable projects and taking time to do the research to be sure to find a community that would attract agent's ideal clients.

Greene also explained the importance of each project’s details such as price point, commission, bonuses, attractive amenities, incentives, and a great location. Greene mentioned, "There are hidden commissions that are right under most agents' noses already, and they don't even know. We showed these amazing EXP agents where to find these commissions by attracting quality buyers and selling more using our 3-step process. We even showed them hot to predictably attract out of state buyers their competitors could never reach."

Greene highlighted a key step: finding the true demand (or popularity) of a community. Agents can search online (by using keyword popularity tools) to find out what projects/communities are the most popular. From there he detailed how to set up simple Targeted Ads using 1 or 2 broad Terms. Greene also advised targeting ads to a 25-50 mile radius around the community. After this he explained how to set up a simple lead generation landing page for collecting names, emails and phone numbers. Then it comes to turning on ads and waiting for 1-2 days, and Google will start to tell the account holder exactly what the true demand/popularity is and what keyword phrases are sending buyers. Greene also discussed successful ad templates and general tips for designing ads that convert.

Finally the third step Greene explained was Automation, it is reported that 78% of customers buy from the company that responds to a leads inquiry first, according to a study by Lead Connect. Automation involves following up with the leads immediately, which takes the heavy lifting out of converting the leads and lets the agent do what they normally do and simply close the sale. This is particularly important because it's been estimated that a sales person is 90% more likely to close a lead if they communicate with the lead within five minutes of them inquiring about information.

Greene has been featured in write ups in Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg Business and multiple Fox and CBS affiliates where he spread his message. With regards to the Mid Summer Summit, he states, “I was honored to be invited to the Mid Summer Summit by Fee Gentry who happens to be on the board of directors of EXP and is a client. I was able to grace the stage with some amazing executives and top tier influencers.” This is the first keynote for Greene since the pandemic hit, and he comments that he is looking forward to conferences and seminars where he may share his insight and help additional realtors grow their businesses.

To learn more about Damon Greene and The Iconic Agent, visit theiconicagent.com. For further information, Greene may also be contacted via phone or email or see what Iconic Agent clients have to say about the NCMM program here: http://www.iconicagentreviews.com.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ygZ5w3qJtI

###

For more information about The Iconic Agent, contact the company here:

The Iconic Agent
Damon Greene
404.445.4439
press@theiconicagent.com
10810 Boyette Road
#2565
Riverview Florida 33578

CONTACT: Damon Greene


Recommended Stories

  • China Intervenes in Oil Market With Historic Sale of Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China made an unprecedented intervention in the global oil market, releasing crude from its strategic reserve for the first time with the explicit aim of lowering prices.The announcement comes amid surging energy costs in China, not just for oil but also for coal and natural gas, and electricity shortages in some provinces that have forced some factories to cut production. Inflation is rapidly rising too, a political headache for Beijing. In a late statement on Thursday, the Natio

  • Employees are quitting, sometimes without other offers. What can companies do to retain staff?

    Retaining staff can be difficult coming out of the pandemic. Money helps, but sometimes that isn't all an employee wants.

  • Delta variant 'extraordinarily dangerous' for unvaccinated and 'a problem' for vaccinated: Doctor

    Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Why Online Sports Gambling Companies May Never Earn Much Money

    The industry is spending heavily on marketing and advertising, but Richard Greenfield of Lightshed Partners says there will be a limit to the size of the market.

  • Amazon complains Elon Musk's companies don't play by the rules

    Amazon's and SpaceX's FCC spat isn't over.

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve

  • Why the US has a record 10.9 million job openings

    Where are the workers? Unfilled employment opportunities are swelling even as some 8.4 million Americans remain out of work. The job market has been torqued by billions of dollars flowing to the unemployed and a surge in savings at a time when many are reassessing whether long commutes, dull jobs, and expensive cities are worth it.

  • Microsoft Scraps Return-to-Office Plan as Delta Variant Rages

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is scrapping plans to fully reopen offices by Oct. 4, saying it can no longer give a date for returning to work because the pandemic is too unpredictable. “Given the uncertainty of Covid-19, we’ve decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our U.S. work sites in favor of opening U.S. work sites as soon as we’re able to do so safely based on public health guidance,” the Redmond, Washington-based software maker said in a blog post Thurs

  • 401(k) vs. Pension Plan: What’s the Difference?

    A 401(k) plan and pension are both employer-sponsored retirement plans. The biggest difference between the two is that a 401(k) is a defined-contribution plan and a pension is a defined-benefit plan. A defined-contribution plan allows employees and employers (if they choose) to contribute and invest funds to save for retirement, while a defined-benefit plan provides a specified payment amount in retirement.

  • Himax Technologies: Solid Hope for Higher Sales

    Year-to-date shares of Himax Technologies (HIMX) have risen by more than 55%, outperforming the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) substantially, as the benchmark index for the technology sector rose by a bit more than 20%. Strong catalysts are suggesting that there is a good likelihood that the share price will continue moving up. Thus, I am bullish on this stock. Based in Tainan City, Taiwan, Himax Technologies is a leading provider of display imaging processing semiconductor solutions,

  • 3 Reasons Target Stock May Crush the Market Again

    Target (NYSE: TGT) delivered more than items to your door or to you at the curb last year. Target's investment in contactless delivery and pickup options and online sales had paid off. After that, the big concern was that Target's sales would stagnate once consumers returned to their usual routines.

  • Congress Could Make Your Employer Offer You a 401(k)

    While many companies offer their employers access to 401(k) plans, there is no requirement mandating them to do so. But this could soon change under a proposal that would require more employers to offer their workers 401(k) plans and other … Continue reading → The post Congress Could Make Your Employer Offer You a 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Resumes Slump as China Intervenes in Oil Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil backtracked as investors returned their focus to China’s decision to open its strategic crude reserves, signaling it would not shy away from intervening in markets to lower domestic prices. Futures gyrated in a $2.33-a-barrel range in New York on Thursday before resuming its decline. China, the world’s largest oil importer, announced it released oil from its strategic reserves in an effort to alleviate pressure from rising raw material prices. Prices had briefly risen after a

  • BlackRock, Defying Soros Warning, Breaks New Ground in China

    (Bloomberg) -- For the world’s biggest money managers, China’s trillions in investable assets speak louder than any warnings of a “tragic mistake” from billionaire George Soros. About a day after Soros called out BlackRock Inc. in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, the $9.5 trillion asset manager said it drew in 6.7 billion yuan ($1 billion) for its first China mutual fund, closing fundraising days ahead of schedule so it could invest sooner. It had just launched the debut product last week, about two

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • Will expired unemployment benefits bring workers back?

    Rick Newman joins Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman to discuss the next phase of the economic recovery as the expiration of employment benefits is forcing workers back to work, which will finally help answer the Republicans' question of what was causing the labor shortage.

  • Oil dips on China plan to tap reserves, small U.S. crude draw

    Oil prices eased on Thursday on China's plan to release state oil reserves to reduce pressure on domestic refiners and a smaller than expected U.S. weekly crude draw. Traders said losses were limited by the slow return of U.S. output after Hurricane Ida and higher than expected U.S. gasoline demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $69.01.

  • Here’s why Coinbase is in hot water over crypto lending — and how the SEC is sending a shot across the bow for DeFi

    Coinbase Global finds itself in a dust-up with its top regulator over lending practices that the Securities and Exchange Commission says run afoul of securities rules.

  • Freehold Royalties Ltd. enters into an Agreement to Acquire U.S. Royalty Assets for US$180 (CAD$227) million and Announces CAD$150 million Equity Financing

    Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold or the Company) (TSX: FRU) has entered into a definitive agreement (the Definitive Agreement) with a private seller to acquire high-quality U.S. royalty assets located in the Eagle Ford oil basin in Texas (the Acquired Assets) for US$180 million (CAD$227 million) (the U.S. Royalty Transaction). The Acquired Assets significantly enhance the quality of Freehold's North American royalty portfolio, improving both the near-term and long-term sustainability of Freehol

  • Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in India as part of restructuring

    Shares of Ford Motor Co. fell 1.0% in premarket trading Thursday, after the automaker said it would cut about 4,000 jobs as it restructures its India operations, including immediately ceasing making vehicles for sale in the country. The company will also wind down operations at its Sanand vehicle assembly plant by the fourth quarter and at its Chennai engine and vehicle assembly plants by the second quarter of 2022. Ford said its India operations will still have the second-largest salaried workf