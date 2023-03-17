U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

Iconic Brands, Inc. Produces Non-Alcoholic, Beer-Flavored Ice Pops for one of the Largest Adult Beverage Companies

Iconic Brands Inc
·2 min read
Iconic Brands Inc
Iconic Brands Inc

The New 0% Alcohol Adult Ice Pops Will be Available for a Limited Time at More Than 800 Participating Bars Nationwide and Online During the Month of March

AMITYVILLE, NY, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTC: ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”), a leader in the development, design and delivery of alcohol and non-alcohol beverages is happy to announce the completion of the first production of its non-alcoholic, beer-flavored ice pops, which are launching this week in conjunction with major college sports competitions taking place during the month of March.

“We are extremely excited about this innovative product launch and believe it validates our focus on the flexible packaging solutions industry and the strength of the team we are building at TopPop LLC, Iconic’s wholly-owned subsidiary. As large consumer brands continue to expand beyond bottles and cans, we believe that we are positioned to benefit tremendously,” said Richard DeCicco, Chairman of the Board and President of Iconic.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands, Inc (OTC: ICNB) together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, TopPop LLC, develops brands, innovates products, and creates sustainable packaging solutions for the alcohol and non-alcohol beverage market. Iconic offers a collection of brands in the wine & spirits, ready-to-drink cocktail, ready-to-freeze ice pop, and pre-mixed ready-to-go categories. In addition, TopPop LLC offers turnkey solutions, from design to delivery, in sustainable packaging for major alcohol and non-alcohol beverage and frozen food brands. Iconic prides itself on its commitment to brand expansion and to delivering purpose-driven brands that strive to lead the change in the “Better-For-You” and “Better-for-the-Planet'' categories. Iconic operates in multiple states, with worldwide distribution and a number of Fortune 500 customers, including some of the largest alcohol beverage companies and brands in the world.

Please visit Iconic Brands’ websites and follow us on social media.

Websites: iconicbrandsusa.com; bellissimaprosecco.com; toppoppkg.com; sonjasangria.com

Twitter: @iconicbrandsus; @Sonja_Sangria

Instagram: @IconicBrandsUSA; @BellissimaProsecco; @sonja_sangria

LinkedIn: Iconic Brands USA; TopPop Packaging

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various risks, including those set forth in Iconic’s reports that it files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors” in Iconic’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Contact  
ir@iconicbrandsusa.com



