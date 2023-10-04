Iconic Supercar Shop Saleen Automotive Seeking StartEngine Investment To Produce The Saleen S1 Racetrack-Inspired Supercar

Unlike many companies using StartEngine for crowdfunding, Saleen Automotive Inc. is not a startup. The 40-year-old company boasts a storied history of performance vehicles, innovations and a lengthy partnership with Ford Motor Co.

Founded by former Formula Atlantic race car driver Steve Saleen, Saleen Automotive is an American motorsports company renowned for its high-performance modifications of Ford Mustangs.

Saleen Automotive's debut vehicle, the 1985 Saleen Mustang, garnered immediate acclaim thanks to its enhanced engine, suspension and brakes. The success and buzz surrounding the car established the company as a desirable Mustang customization shop and tied the Saleen name to performance and an exciting driving experience.

It also produced a line of supercars, including the S7. The S7 is one of the most iconic supercars, boasting a bold design and performance specifications of 0-60 mph in under three seconds and an estimated top speed of 220 mph. From 2000 to 2007, the S7 held the distinction of being the fastest production car in the world.

Saleen will use StartEngine-driven funding to produce the S1, a mid-engine, two-seater sports car. The prototype features a carbon-fiber body and a low weight of around 2,500 pounds. Its numerous racing-style features include Brembo brakes, custom tires and a racing suspension. Unlike some of Saleen Automotive's past modification and upgrade work, the S1 is designed and developed entirely by the company, reflecting its desire to make a deeper mark on the automotive world. In July, Steve Saleen showcased the S1's prowess by entering and winning a race at SOVREN's Pacific Northwest Historics, a race series held in Kent, Washington.

To fund the development of the S1, Saleen Automotive is offering investments through StartEngine for a minimum of $498.75 and notes the company's valuation at $34.48 million.

From Supercars To Winnebagos

