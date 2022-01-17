U.S. markets closed

ICP DAS Partners with IoT Software Provider Exosite to Introduce "ExoWISE" Solution

·3 min read

TAIPEI, Jan. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -- ICP DAS, a leading manufacturer of industrial automation equipment, is pleased to announce the new ExoWISE solution. The creation of ExoWISE is the result of a new partnership with Exosite, an enterprise software company and a leading provider in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform market. The new solution leverages Exosite's ExoSense® remote condition monitoring application and Murano® IIoT platform running on AWS infrastructure with a native device connection from the ICP DAS WISE-5231 gateway. Exosite's Murano platform provides excellent management over cloud security for encryption and authorization.

As long as customers use the standard Modbus protocol, ICP DAS's IIoT edge gateway WISE-5231 can connect with the ExoWISE solution. Once connected, WISE-5231 can immediately begin sending data to the cloud platform for remote control and monitoring in various industrial applications, enabling users to view dashboards with real-time data and equipment status, as well as receive notifications, manage user access, and generate reports. The primary function of WISE-5231 is to connect edge devices with the Internet and act as a bridge between devices and the cloud. These features are a big differentiator when compared with standard SCADA systems.

Remote monitoring is an effective system for optimizing production in various industries. It also helps reduce equipment downtime and improve quality. However, developing such a system can be challenging. Because of this, ICP DAS has leveraged Exosite's technologies to provide customers with an end-to-end IoT solution: ExoWISE. ICP DAS has chosen to partner with Exosite because of its established and trusted brand in the IIoT market, providing end-to-end solutions, an enterprise software platform, and an extensive range of tools to make it easier to configure and deploy IoT applications.

Connection to the ExoWISE solution is easy and does not require coding, eliminating the need for a software development team, large investments, or long development time. In response to the rapid development of IIoT technologies, ICP DAS is pleased to provide our customers with an easy-to-use solution to expand their IT infrastructure and enable OT data connectivity within their industrial applications. ExoWISE is already available to their clients around the world. ExoWISE looks forward to providing customers with the latest solutions that combine IIoT, cloud, and edge technologies.

To learn more about the ExoWISE, please visit:
https://www.icpdas.com/web/marketing_kits/landingpage/ExoWISE/index.html

About ICP DAS

ICP DAS was established in 1993 and focuses on the innovation and improvement of industrial automation technologies. Nearly 30 years of experience in the global industrial market has allowed the company to take leading positions among providers of solutions for Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

For more details, please visit our website: https://www.icpdas.com/
For products, solutions, and inquiries, contact us directly: sales@icpdas.com

