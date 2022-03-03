ICPEI Holdings Inc. Reports Strong 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - ICPEI Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: ICPH) which operates in the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada, today reported net income of $6.7 million for the year and $2.4 million in Q4 ended December 31, 2021 compared to $4.9 million, excluding discontinued operations, and $0.5 million in the same period of 2020.
Serge Lavoie, Chief Executive Officer, commented "We had a very impressive year with premium growth of 54% over last year and a combined ratio of 85.7% for 2021. We plan to continue our growth in the rest of Canada as we have received our license in Ontario and applied for license in Alberta."
Highlights
Premium written grew 54% for 2021 and 61% for Q4 2021. The growth is in line with our strategy to expand geographically in Quebec and to focus more on the commercial line of business.
Underwriting income of $7.6 million for 2021 and $2.7 million for Q4 2021, increased by 205% and 429%, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2020. Our growth in commercial business is contributing the majority of our underwriting income.
EPS $0.45 for 2021 and $0.16 for Q4 2021, increase of 29% and 700%, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2020.
ROE of 27.5% for 2021 and BVPS growth of 16% to $1.84 in 2021
Net income from continued operations of $6.7 million for 2021 compared to $4.9 million for 2020 and $2.4 million in Q4 2021 compared to $0.5 million in Q4 2020.
Combined ratio of 85.7% in 2021 improved from 93.2% in 2020 and 82.7% in Q4 2021 improved from 94.9% in Q4 2020.
Quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 compared to quarter and year ended December 31, 2020
3 months ended
December 31
12 months ended
December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
Direct written and assumed premiums
18,753
11,619
66,676
43,188
Net earned premiums
15,891
10,141
53,448
37,012
Net claims incurred
6,826
5,423
24,281
19,913
Net acquisition costs
4,114
2,428
13,790
8,918
Operating expenses(1)
2,209
1,772
7,742
5,675
Corporate expense(1)
316
558
1,149
1,365
Underwriting income (2)
2,742
518
7,635
2,506
Investment income
798
783
2,561
4,795
Impact of change in discount rate on claims
121
(241)
186
(342)
Net income before income taxes
3,345
502
9,233
5,594
3 months ended
December 31
12 months ended
December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
Income tax expense
928
33
2,558
698
Net income on continued operations
2,417
469
6,675
4,896
Net loss on discontinued operations
-
-
-
(5,866)
Net income (loss)
2,417
469
6,675
(970)
Net income (loss) attributed to:
Shareholders of the Company – continued operations
2,417
272
6,359
4,149
Shareholders of the Company – discontinued operations
-
-
-
(5,866)
Non-controlling interest
-
197
316
747
Earnings per share (EPS)
Continued operations
Basic
$0.16
$0.02
$0.45
$0.35
Diluted
$0.16
$0.02
$0.45
$0.35
Discontinued operations
Basic
-
-
-
$(0.49)
Diluted
-
-
-
$(0.49)
Book value per share (BVPS)(3)
$1.84
$1.59
Return on Equity (ROE)(4)
27.5%
7.6%
(1)
Sum of Operating expenses and Corporate expense equal Operating Costs on Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income.
(2)
Underwriting income is defined as net earned premiums less net claims incurred, net acquisition costs, operating expenses, and excludes any impact of change in discount rate on claims and corporate expenses.
(3)
Book value per share is calculated by dividing total equity by the number of common shares outstanding.
(4)
Return on Equity is net income on continued operations divided by average total equity.
Underwriting Results:
3 months ended
12 months ended
December 31
Underwriting Income (loss) $000s
2021
2020
2021
2020
Personal Lines
1,458
1,256
2,571
2,952
Commercial Lines
1,284
(738)
5,064
(446)
Key Ratios
Loss Ratio
42.9%
53.5%
45.4%
53.8%
Expense Ratio
39.8%
41.4%
40.3%
39.4%
Combined Ratio
82.7%
94.9%
85.7%
93.2%
Loss Ratios
Personal Lines
45.2%
41.2%
50.0%
49.5%
Commercial Lines
40.0%
78.9%
39.2%
63.4%
Capital Management
The Minimum Capital Test ("MCT") ratio of the Company's subsidiary, Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island (ICPEI) as at December 31, 2021 was 328%, which comfortably exceeds the supervisory target of 150%.
The Company entered into a bank credit facility consisting of $3 million Term Loan and $2 million revolving credit and drew on the $3 million Term Loan on April 1, 2021. Repayment of $0.23 million was made to the bank in the year.
COVID-19 Pandemic Update
Due to the strict restrictions on activity in early spring of 2021 combined with rapid gains in vaccinations, the numbers of COVID-19 cases gradually decreased and we saw the gradual re-opening of the Canadian economy in the second half of 2021. However, with the highly contagious Delta variant and the discovery of a new variant, Omicron, the risk for increased COVID cases across Canada remains high. Currently, COVID-19 did not have any significant impact on the premiums, collections, investments or other operational activities of the Company, but the impact remains uncertain as the pandemic continues to evolve.
About ICPEI Holdings Inc.
Founded in 1998, ICPEI Holdings Inc. operates in the Canadian property and casualty insurance industry through its wholly owned subsidiary The Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island (ICPEI). ICPEI provides commercial and personal lines of insurance products exclusively through the broker channel.
The Company's name was changed from EFH Holdings Inc. to ICPEI Holdings Inc. after receiving approval from shareholders on July 15, 2021. It trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ICPH effective August 20, 2021 and prior to December 23, 2020 it traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
