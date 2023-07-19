ICR Industry Outlook: Retail – Changing Channels, July 27 at 12 PM ET

Join ICR for a retail industry outlook on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 12 PM – 1 PM ET. With the constantly changing retail industry, key ways optimize a brand’s channel mix can be challenging.

Industry experts will bring you up to speed on ways explore the complex mix of wholesale, retail, and e-commerce distribution and the evolving impact on sales and profitability.

Discussions will include sales/profit growth, ROIC, impact of shipping and returns, brand awareness/exposure and long term vs. short term benefits and risks. More information here.

Contact:

Executives-edge.com

Editor@Executives-edge.com