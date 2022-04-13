U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

iCreditWorks Announces the Addition of the TrueZERO% Installment Loan to Its Broad Point-Of-Sale Product Suite

·2 min read

The TrueZERO% installment loan offered through the iCreditWorks* Platform expands its broad offering of loan products to include a 12-month, true 0% APR program.

ISELIN, N.J., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCreditWorks, one of the fastest-growing FinTech platforms in the United States, announced today the addition of TrueZERO% to its broad Point-Of-Sale suite of financing products. This installment loan product has a 0% annual interest rate; the principal loan balance is divided into 12 monthly installment payments. The TrueZERO% installment loan product is available to qualified applicants through the iCreditWorks native mobile App and in-office iCreditWorksPRO Tablet.

iCreditWorks TrueZERO%
iCreditWorks TrueZERO%

"Today's consumers demand simple, responsible, and transparent loan products," says Stephen E. Sweeney, Chairman and Founder of iCreditWorks. "Many deferred interest products are misunderstood by consumers and we're determined to provide a better financing experience. The TrueZERO% is a transparent, 0% interest installment product that sets the new standard in consumer lending."

Providing consumers with a clear path to repayment, the TrueZERO% installment loan is unique in a marketplace where deferred interest loan products and revolvers are prevalent. By selecting a TrueZERO% installment loan, a consumer's principal loan balance is simply divided into 12 equal monthly installment payments with no interest accrual.

"TrueZERO% represents the continued expansion of Point-Of-Sale products offered through the iCreditWorks Platform," says Cristian Mandachescu, Chief Risk Officer. "We are committed to empowering consumers to say 'YES' to their treatment, offering access to a suite of installment loan products that helps each find an ideal, affordable financing option."

The TrueZERO% installment loan product will be offered through all healthcare providers participating in the iCreditWorks Credit Program. TrueZERO% represents the newest addition to the loan products offered through iCreditWorks, which also includes Standard Installment Loans and "No-Interest" Incentive Loans up to $20,000. iCreditWorks believes in responsible lending and only offering access to affordable financing options that allow consumers to pay for the care they deserve.

*All loans issued by WebBank, Member FDIC.

About iCreditWorks
iCreditWorks leverages innovative technology and mobility to deliver an omnichannel platform experience that provides access to a broad suite of "Point-Of-Sale" (POS) financing products, empowering consumers to take control of their financing. The first-of-its-kind iCreditWorks native mobile App delivers a simple, seamless, and secure financing experience that redefines the consumer journey.

To learn more about the Company, please visit www.icreditworks.com.

iCreditWorks
Rich Groves
SVP – Professional Affairs
(201) 450-4268
rich.groves@icreditworks.com

(PRNewsfoto/iCreditWorks)
(PRNewsfoto/iCreditWorks)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icreditworks-announces-the-addition-of-the-truezero-installment-loan-to-its-broad-point-of-sale-product-suite-301525136.html

SOURCE iCreditWorks

