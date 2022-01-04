U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,793.54
    -3.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,799.65
    +214.59 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,622.72
    -210.08 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.87
    +23.56 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.21
    +1.13 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    +14.80 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    +0.28 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1292
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    +0.0400 (+2.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3530
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0990
    +0.7630 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,132.94
    +13.49 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.56
    +10.21 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

iCreditWorks Announces Chris Wright as Chief Growth Officer for its Omni-Channel Point-Of-Sale Financing Platform

·2 min read

Chris Wright, formerly Vice President of Commercial Operations for Dentsply Sirona, joins iCreditWorks and is responsible for commercial growth as it reimagines consumer financing at the point-of-sale.

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCreditWorks, one of the fastest-growing FinTech platforms in the United States, today announced the hiring of Chris Wright as Chief Growth Officer for its omni-channel Point-Of-Sale (POS) financing solution. Having spent more than 20 years at Dentsply Sirona driving top-line revenue performance and the commercialization of innovative technology solutions within the dental marketplace, Chris will now lead the commercial growth of iCreditWorks.

Chris Wright as CGO
Chris Wright as CGO

"The technology offering and value proposition of iCreditWorks are compelling for providers and patients," says Wright. "I'm looking forward to building a world-class team and forming strong partnerships with leading healthcare networks and industry partners to realize the Company's enormous growth potential."

In his new role, Wright will be responsible for the commercial growth strategy and delivering operational excellence for iCreditWorks. In addition to identifying high-growth partnership opportunities for iCreditWorks, Wright will be charged with building the brand and developing relationships with key opinion leaders and influencers throughout the dental and healthcare verticals.

"We're thrilled that Chris has joined iCreditWorks," remarked Stephen E. Sweeney, Chairman and Founder of iCreditWorks. "His addition to our management team demonstrates our ability to attract exceptional talent in support of our mission to transform POS financing and advocate responsible lending within the marketplace."

A 12-time Leadership Award winner at Dentsply Sirona, Wright will apply his extensive experience and industry knowledge to the iCreditWorks brand proposition and meaningfully contribute to the Company's mission of empowering consumers to access flexible financing 24/7 from their mobile devices. He will join Niko Spezial, Vice President of Network Activation and Business Development at iCreditWorks (formerly Manager of Sales and Training Development at Align Technology) to continue the expansion of the platform's branded offering within the healthcare sector.

About iCreditWorks
iCreditWorks leverages innovative technology and mobility to deliver an omnichannel platform experience with a broad "Point-Of-Sale" (POS) financing product suite, empowering consumers to take control of their financing. The first-of-its-kind iCreditWorks native mobile App delivers a simple, seamless, and secure financing experience that redefines the consumer journey.

To learn more about the Company, please visit www.icreditworks.com.

iCreditWorks
Rich Groves
SVP – Professional Affairs
(201) 450-4268
rich.groves@icreditworks.com

Company logo
Company logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icreditworks-announces-chris-wright-as-chief-growth-officer-for-its-omni-channel-point-of-sale-financing-platform-301453987.html

SOURCE iCreditWorks

Recommended Stories

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • Why AMD Stock Dropped More Than 5% Today

    After starting off the new year with a healthy 4.4% share price gain Monday, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) took a turn for the worse Tuesday. It's not immediately clear what turned investors against the stock, but odds are the issue has its roots in the "2022 Product Premiere livestream" presentation that the company began Tuesday morning. "Three new AMD Radeon RX 6000S Series GPUs optimized for thin and light gaming laptops."

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 4.5% Today

    After starting off the new year with a healthy 2%-plus gain yesterday, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock took a turn for the worse this morning. You can probably thank ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) for this slump. Yesterday, ASML, a manufacturer of machinery for the production of semiconductor chips that counts both Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) among its customers, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, reported that part of its factory in Berlin, Germany, caught fire on Sunday.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • Why AMC and GameStop Shares Are Falling Today, but Sundial Growers Is Rising

    Leading meme stocks were taking investors down more than a notch or two Tuesday as AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) were falling by 5.6% and 4.6%, respectively, heading into noontime trading. On the other hand, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), after falling more than 2% to start the day, began rallying and managed to break through into positive territory. It's an inauspicious start to the new year for movie theater operator AMC, which lost 2.5% of its value yesterday and has lost nearly 10% over the past month, while GameStop is down even more, falling 15% since early December.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Are Falling Today

    What happened Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) lender Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell as much as 16% today before rebounding some in the last hour of trading when it only traded down about 11%. There does not seem to be an obvious reason behind the move.

  • Fertilizer producer Nutrien makes surprise CEO switch again despite strong profits

    Canada's Nutrien Ltd, the world's biggest fertilizer producer by capacity, surprised investors by replacing its chief executive on Tuesday for the second time in eight months, even as the company rakes in strong profits. Nutrien said in a statement that it named Ken Seitz, the head of its potash business, as interim chief executive after Mayo Schmidt stepped down as CEO. The company gave no reason for Schmidt's departure and spokesperson Megan Fielding said there are "legal constraints" on what Nutrien can say about it.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could 10X in 2022

    Investors looking for that kind of gain typically speculate in riskier investments such as cryptocurrency. The stock market generally offers a more stable environment in which to grow your money. Most stocks that could possibly go 10x -- that is, gain 900% from the initial investment -- will be newly public companies that get traded up as investors get excited about their prospects.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America Are Up Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) are off to a stellar start in 2022. Then later in the day, Stephanie Link of Hightower Advisors added Bank of America to her "Go Big or Go Home" stock picks. Link also said Bank of America is the "definition of operating leverage," in which revenue grows at a faster rate than expenses.

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Shares of Chinese "mobile only" e-commerce site Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) are getting hit disproportionately hard however, down 11.8%. In a report on the disconnect between stock-market performance within China and the performance of Chinese stocks that trade in the United States, WSJ pointed out that "the total value of onshore Chinese stocks rose about 20% last year" -- but "Chinese stocks listed in the U.S." declined by 42%, on average. As it turns out, much of the increase in the value of the Chinese stock market last year came about simply through the addition of new listings of companies on Chinese exchanges.

  • 3 Best Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse has emerged as one of the hottest new growth opportunities in the technology sector. In addition to offering a new medium for socialization and entertainment, virtual worlds could also be a major new avenue for digital commerce and services. Unity Software (NYSE: U) provides a platform for developing interactive experiences and computer-generated visuals.

  • Why FuelCell Energy Plummeted 40.1% in 2021's Final Month

    FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock sank 40.1% December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company's share price slumped due to the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, unfavorable macroeconomic developments, and disappointing quarterly results. The spread of the omicron variant prompted investors to become more cautious about highly growth-dependent stocks early last month, and some companies in the hydrogen fuel cell and electric vehicle (EV) spaces were hit particularly hard.

  • Why Pfizer, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Sinking Today

    Investors seem to be seeing a light at the end of the tunnel with the COVID-19 pandemic despite the present darkness.

  • 3 Top Value Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    The market is pessimistic on these beaten-down stocks, but they all have good growth stories to tell.

  • Better Buy: CRISPR vs. Intellia

    Gene editing has attracted a lot of attention in recent years. That's because of the incredible potential if companies can make the technology work in various disease areas. The idea is to cut a genome in a particular location, and add, change, or remove a gene responsible for disease.

  • Is Ford Stock a Buy After Boosting Electric F-150 Production?

    Demand for Ford's soon-to-debut electric pickup truck is huge, but there's more to the story.

  • Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Sea Limited

    Both MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) have become prominent e-commerce players in multiple countries. MercadoLibre became a first mover in Latin America while Sea Limited started in Southeast Asia but has since expanded outside that area. To deal with logistical challenges unique to Latin America, it established Mercado Envios.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by 2030

    These tech companies look like great bets for long-term growth, and both have proven track records of delivering.

  • Why NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Rallied 20% at the Open Today

    Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE: NEX), an energy services company operating largely in the U.S. market, rose a dramatic 20% in the first few minutes of trading on Jan. 4. After the market closed yesterday NexTier Oilfield Solutions provided Wall Street with an update on its fourth-quarter performance. Notably, the company is expecting revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 to come in between $500 million and $510 million.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Costco Stock?

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has been a fantastic long-term investment. More recently, Costco has caught investors' attention for two important reasons: Its stock has been a great pandemic play, and the company has continued to add new members quickly. One of the reasons investors have been talking so much about Costco stock is because the company has done a fantastic job of growing and retaining those members.