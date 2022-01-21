U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

iCreditWorks Announces Suresh Nair's Acceptance into Forbes Technology Council

·3 min read

Suresh Nair, CITO at iCreditWorks, a leading omni-channel Point-of-Sale financing platform, receives Invitation-Only acceptance into a community of world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suresh Nair of iCreditWorks, one of the fastest-growing FinTech platforms in the United States, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Suresh Nair, iCreditWorks Chief Information Technology Officer.
Suresh Nair, iCreditWorks Chief Information Technology Officer.

Nair was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Suresh Nair into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

Nair has more than two decades of experience within the financial and technology sectors. Prior to iCreditWorks, Nair served as Managing Director, Head of Global Technology Transformation at Bank of America, where he led architecture design and delivery of a state-of-the-art service-oriented architecture and mobile solutions.

"I am honored to be a member of the Forbes community." says Nair, "Advancements in Technology have given us the ability to connect across disciplines and bring the benefits of such innovations to our customers' day-to-day life. At iCreditWorks, we're using this knowledge to reimagine consumer finance at the Point-of-Sale and have created a first-in-market, native mobile App that harnesses all state-of-the-art technology solutions."

As an accepted member of the Council, Nair has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Nair will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Nair will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About iCreditWorks

iCreditWorks leverages innovative technology and mobility to deliver an omnichannel platform experience with a broad "Point-Of-Sale" (POS) financing product suite, empowering consumers to take control of their financing. The first-of-its-kind iCreditWorks native mobile App delivers a simple, seamless, and secure financing experience that redefines the consumer journey.

To learn more about the Company, please visit www.icreditworks.com.

iCreditWorks
Rich Groves
SVP – Professional Affairs
(201) 450-4268
rich.groves@icreditworks.com

(PRNewsfoto/iCreditWorks)
(PRNewsfoto/iCreditWorks)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icreditworks-announces-suresh-nairs-acceptance-into-forbes-technology-council-301465457.html

SOURCE iCreditWorks

