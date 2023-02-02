U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

iCRYO Announces Partnership with Therapeutic Manufacturer, BTL

·3 min read

Recovery and Wellness Franchise to Work with Body Shaping Industry Leader to Expand Capabilities

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand that focuses on a series of health-related recovery services that target pain management, beauty & anti-aging, athletic recovery and overall wellness, has announced its synergistic partnership with one of the world's major medical and aesthetic equipment manufacturers, BTL Industries, for a multi-year contract. The partnership will allow iCRYO to continue to innovate and expand its capabilities to its fast-growing number of franchises across the United States.

iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand. (PRNewsfoto/iCRYO)
iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand. (PRNewsfoto/iCRYO)

BTL Industries is one of the largest health and wellness manufacturers in the world when it comes to body radiofrequency and muscle contouring medical devices. The main focus of the brand's innovation has been on non-invasive solutions to body shaping, muscle, skin tightening and other medical aesthetic treatments.  Additionally, BTL has a key focus on health and wellness, with core competencies in both muscles and aesthetics, products backed by industry-leading clinical research, and a strong commitment to innovation with numerous patents and first-of-their-kind devices.

With more services being tested, iCRYO's synergistic partnership with BTL is focused on the new non-invasive body shaping procedure, Emsculpt NEO®, as well as other devices in the BTL product line. BTL's patented muscle-toning technology introduced an entirely new category to the aesthetic and wellness industries. Emsculpt NEO® combines HIFEM® and radiofrequency technology to tone muscle and break down fat in a 30-minute session. A series of Emsculpt NEO® treatments provides on average 30% less fat and 25% more muscle.

"As we continue to expand across the nation, this partnership has paved the way for iCRYO to offer the most innovative technology available for our Guests," stated Kyle Jones, Chief Innovation and Branding Officer of iCRYO.

David Chmel, CEO of BTL North America, explained that BTL's Emsculpt NEO® has been a clear innovation leader in the non-invasive body-shaping and wellness market. "We are excited about our partnership with iCRYO and our combined commitment to health and wellness improving patients' lives."

"Truly a solid synergistic partnership all around," stated Chuck Tripi – BTL Director U.S. Strategic Accounts.

Recently announcing the addition of Medical Ozone Ultraviolet Intravenous Therapy (Ozone UV IV Therapy) and NAD+ Intramuscular shots to its core services, iCRYO recognizes the importance of capitalizing on relevant trends. Each of these services are meant to complement the existing offerings, and provide a more customized and effective approach for guest needs.

Currently, their franchise model is over 200 locations awarded with a plan to build over 1,000 locations in several different countries.

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for Cryotherapy nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional Cryotherapy franchise that offers Cryotherapy and a hybrid of other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for Cryotherapy business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, iCRYO has the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe Cryotherapy across the globe. Their mission is to elevate the lifestyle of their team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

About BTL

BTL's Worldwide Headquarters in located in Prague, Czech Republic with U.S. Headquarters in Marlborough, MA.  Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major manufacturers of medical and aesthetic equipment. With over 3,000 employees located in more than 75 countries, BTL has revolutionized non-invasive solutions for body shaping, muscle building, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness.  BTL's brands include EMSCULPT NEO®, EMFACE®, EMSCULPT®, EMSELLA®, EMFEMME 360®, EMTONE®, Exilis ULTRA®. To learn more, visit www.bodybybtl.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Taylor Nortman, Fishman Public Relations, tnortman@fishmanpr.com or (847) 945-1300

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icryo-announces-partnership-with-therapeutic-manufacturer-btl-301736605.html

SOURCE iCRYO

