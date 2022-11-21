U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

iCRYO to Attend The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine's Annual Longevity Fest

·2 min read

Recovery and Wellness Franchise to Attend Conference Highlighting the Growth in the Health and Wellness Industry

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand that focuses on a series of health related recovery services that target pain management, beauty & anti-aging, athletic recovery and overall wellness, will attend the 2022 Longevity Fest in Las Vegas from Dec. 9-11, celebrating 30 years of medical education innovation in the industry. The conference is set to focus on anti-aging health and wellness concepts that have continued to grow over the years.

iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand. (PRNewsfoto/iCRYO)
iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand. (PRNewsfoto/iCRYO)

This year's Longevity Fest is celebrating 30 years of medical education innovation and will deliver the latest knowledge targeting modern medical practice. The conference will feature health and wellness experts from across the country, breaking down the direction these industries are going to help people feel better, for longer periods of their lives. Attendees will get to hear the direction medicine and wellness is going and where the industry as a whole is growing.

"Attending this conference for the first time will allow us to learn more about where the recovery and wellness industry is heading, and allow us to build more relationships within the health space," stated Kyle Jones, Chief Innovation and Branding Officer. "We look forward to learning from a variety of guest speakers, and hope to gain insight on how iCRYO services can help people stay healthy, live longer, and delay age-related health issues."

The brand will be attending after recently being included in the Inc 5,000, highlighting the fastest growing companies across the United States. The list included that the brand has grown by 530% over the last three years. It also shared that the brand is "elevating the health and lives of humans around the world through healthy cryotherapy, compression, red light and infrared therapies."

Currently, their franchise model is over 200 locations awarded with a plan to build over 1,000 locations in several different countries.

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for Cryotherapy nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional Cryotherapy franchise that offers Cryotherapy and a hybrid of other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for Cryotherapy business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, iCRYO has the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe Cryotherapy across the globe. Their mission is to elevate the lifestyle of their team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Taylor Nortman, Fishman Public Relations, tnortman@fishmanpr.com or (847) 945-1300

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icryo-to-attend-the-american-academy-of-anti-aging-medicines-annual-longevity-fest-301682412.html

SOURCE iCRYO

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to boost Russian energy imports last month, as purchases of natural gas, coal, crude oil and oil products increased to nearly $60 billion since the invasion of Ukraine, from about $35 billion a year ago.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3