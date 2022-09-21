U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

iCRYO Signs Nine Franchise Deals Across Three States

0
·3 min read

The Premium Health Care Franchise will be Expanding in Texas, Tennessee, and Utah

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand, has signed nine new franchise agreements across the states of Texas, Tennessee, and Utah.

iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand. (PRNewsfoto/iCRYO)
iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand. (PRNewsfoto/iCRYO)

Building on their continued growth of locations and development across North America, iCRYO will continue to expand in the state of Texas with a new location in Lake Jackson, and will be first-to-market in Nashville and Salt Lake City.

Behind the franchise agreement in Lake Jackson, Texas is Victoria Garcia, a local business owner and an emergency room registered nurse. With a strong passion for health and wellness, she saw the turn-key business opportunity as a way to help others look and feel great in her local community. This will mark the 11th location within the state.

Karolina Stipher, whose franchise agreement will bring six iCRYO locations to Nashville and the surrounding area, spent the majority of her 15-year professional career in healthcare. Blending her work experience and passion for health and wellness, she is eager to help her community to live healthier lifestyles.

With a projected opening in Q1 of 2023, iCRYO will also be expanding to Utah with two signed franchise agreements in the Salt Lake City area. Behind the franchise agreement are local entrepreneurs Bimal Shah, Mayur Dubal, and Valmik Patel. Shah has spent over 25 years in the manufacturing industry, with his passion as a director of Operations focusing on customer satisfaction and quality production. Dubal joins him with over 20 years in hotel and business management, while Patel's spent over 16 years in quality assurance and restaurant management.

"As consumers seek out more holistic wellness options, we're honored to bring iCRYO's lifestyle-based services to more communities," said Kyle Jones, Co-Founder and COO of iCRYO. "We look forward to welcoming more spirited entrepreneurs to the iCRYO team."

On a mission to elevate the lives of humans around the world through health, iCRYO wellness centers focus on a series of health related recovery services that target pain management, beauty & anti-aging, athletic recovery, and overall wellness. Currently, their franchise model is over 250 locations awarded with a plan to build over 1,000 locations in several different countries.

To learn more about iCRYO and their franchise opportunity, visit https://icryo.com/start-cryotherapy-franchise-business/.

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for Cryotherapy nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional Cryotherapy franchise that offers Cryotherapy and a hybrid of other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for Cryotherapy business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, iCRYO has the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe Cryotherapy across the globe. Their mission is to elevate the lifestyle of their team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

Media Contact: Taylor Nortman, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or tnortman@fishmanpr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icryo-signs-nine-franchise-deals-across-three-states-301629225.html

SOURCE iCRYO / Fishman PR

