ICS Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

SAN ANTONIO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICS announced today that it has successfully completed the SOC 2 Type 2 certification process.

SOC 2 reports provide businesses with proof that their third-parties are complying with control requirements laid out by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

"The ICS team is proud to have taken this important step in further developing our cybersecurity capabilities," says Jason Simons, Division Vice President, ICS. "In order to confidently secure our Texas clients' businesses and their data, we will continue to grow and evolve our cybersecurity expertise."

In an age when data breaches and ransomware infections are more common than ever before, verified cybersecurity capabilities and expertise are in high demand. SOC 2 Type 2 represents an exclusive tier of cybersecurity and control credentials, verified by a rigorous assessment of ICS's alignment with industry-leading standards.

SOC 2 audits examine five critical factors: data privacy, processing integrity, availability, data security, and confidentiality. A SOC 2 certification is issued by outside auditors, based on an assessment of the extent to which a vendor complies with one or more of these five trust principles based on the systems and processes in place.

By gaining their SOC 2 Type 2 certification, ICS demonstrates its commitment to providing superior cybersecurity services, consulting, and support to businesses throughout Texas. They now offer a standard of cybersecurity expertise limited to a small number of IT companies throughout the state.

About ICS

ICS has been a respected and active IT services company in Texas for over 40 years. They have built their reputation over the last four decades by providing top-notch IT support to businesses of all sizes, across all industries. They provide a range of premier IT services and solutions, including fully outsourced IT support, IT Help Desk Services, Cybersecurity Expertise, Business Phone Solutions, Cloud Hosting & Cloud Solutions, Unified Communications, Surveillance Systems, Video Conferencing, and Data Cabling.

Story continues

Media Contact:

Jason Simons

340873@email4pr.com

(210) 305-4087

www.ics-com.net

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ics-achieves-soc-2-type-2-certification-301589603.html

SOURCE ICS