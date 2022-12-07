U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

ICS Merges with JD Martin to Provide Significantly Expanded Industrial and OEM Product Portfolio

·2 min read

Two well-established firms unite to expand Industrial and OEM product options to customers

HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Baker, CEO/President of JD Martin, and Brian Camera, CEO/President, of Integrated Component Sales, Inc. (ICSI) are pleased to announce the two firms have joined forces to form ICS Martin effective January 1, 2023.

ICS-Martin logo
ICS-Martin logo

Two well-established firms unite to expand Industrial and OEM product options to customers

The alignment of ICS and JD Martin provides local channel partners and customers access to an expanded industrial and OEM portfolio of products, a team of dedicated specification experts along with an expanded sales force focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience.

Baker said, "Our partnership with ICS brings new products, manufacturing partners and expanded solutions to both existing and new markets we serve. The decision to expand with their team is rooted in both the quality of their people and performance of their organization. We look forward to the opportunity to continue building on our mutual successes."

Brian Camera added, "It is exciting to have the opportunity to join forces with the JD Martin team. We found a partner who shares a common approach to running their business. We share similar cultures, values and vision for the future. Above all else, we are equally committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers—through our collective strength."

The ICS current leadership team, organizational structure and staff will remain intact while adding local headcount to increase service within existing markets. Brian Camera will be named President of ICS Martin while Greg Baker will hold the position of CEO.

ICS has served the industrial, OEM, MRO and municipal markets since 2011. JD Martin — based out of Houston, Texas — will expand a previous 15 state footprint to 17, with the addition of Alabama and Georgia.

ABOUT JD MARTIN:

JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturers' representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. For more than 68 years, we have supported industries such as oil and gas, mining, steel, waste water treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 17 states in territories that include Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, The Carolinas and Florida. To learn more about JD Martin click here.

ABOUT ICS-MARTIN:

Integrated Component Sales, Inc. (ICSI) is a manufacturer's representative covering Alabama, Georgia, Florida, the Carolina's, Virginia and Tennessee markets for industrial, OEM, MRO and municipal products. For more about ICS Martin click here.

Contact:
Brian Camera
President
(407) 383-5823
brian.camera@icsi-se.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ics-merges-with-jd-martin-to-provide-significantly-expanded-industrial-and-oem-product-portfolio-301697178.html

SOURCE JD Martin Co.

