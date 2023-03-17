ICT Investment In Government Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $671.02 Billion by 2027 at a 4.62% CAGR

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ICT Investment In Government Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ICT investment in government market size reached US$ 511.74 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 671.02 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.62% during 2021-2027.



ICT Investment In Government Market Trends:



At present, increasing business activities, expansion of government services and the growing investment flows are among the key factors positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the e-governance initiatives to simplify digital channels are catalyzing the demand for ICT in the administrative sector. Moreover, the escalating demand for enhanced products and services to solve vulnerabilities in information security due to continuous improvement in the cloud, information technology (IT), and mobility solutions, are providing a thrust to the market growth.

In line with this, regional governing authorities are focusing on information and communication strategies to deploy the internet of things (IoT) and cloud-based solutions, which is creating a positive market outlook. Besides this, governments of various countries are increasing their ICT budget across their primary areas of enterprise, such as hardware, software, IT services, communication, and consulting.

This, in confluence with the development in the approach of purchasing technologies adopted by government institutions, is offering better insights to ICT vendors and service providers. In addition, the rising need to bridge the infrastructure and technological gap and increasing adoption of cloud hosting services by government authorities is driving the market.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global ICT investment in government market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on solution and technology.



Breakup by Solution:

Devices

Software

IT Services

Data Center Systems

Communication Services

Breakup by Technology:

IoT

Big Data

Cloud Computing

Content Management

Security

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.), Avaya Holdings Corp., Capgemini SE, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Nokia Corporation.



