ICT Investment In Government Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $671.02 Billion by 2027 at a 4.62% CAGR

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ICT Investment In Government Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global ICT investment in government market size reached US$ 511.74 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 671.02 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.62% during 2021-2027.

ICT Investment In Government Market Trends:

At present, increasing business activities, expansion of government services and the growing investment flows are among the key factors positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the e-governance initiatives to simplify digital channels are catalyzing the demand for ICT in the administrative sector. Moreover, the escalating demand for enhanced products and services to solve vulnerabilities in information security due to continuous improvement in the cloud, information technology (IT), and mobility solutions, are providing a thrust to the market growth.

In line with this, regional governing authorities are focusing on information and communication strategies to deploy the internet of things (IoT) and cloud-based solutions, which is creating a positive market outlook. Besides this, governments of various countries are increasing their ICT budget across their primary areas of enterprise, such as hardware, software, IT services, communication, and consulting.

This, in confluence with the development in the approach of purchasing technologies adopted by government institutions, is offering better insights to ICT vendors and service providers. In addition, the rising need to bridge the infrastructure and technological gap and increasing adoption of cloud hosting services by government authorities is driving the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global ICT investment in government market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on solution and technology.

Breakup by Solution:

  • Devices

  • Software

  • IT Services

  • Data Center Systems

  • Communication Services

Breakup by Technology:

  • IoT

  • Big Data

  • Cloud Computing

  • Content Management

  • Security

Breakup by Region:
North America

  • United States

  • Canada

Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.), Avaya Holdings Corp., Capgemini SE, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Nokia Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global ICT investment in government market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global ICT investment in government market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global ICT investment in government market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global ICT Investment In Government Market

6 Market Breakup by Solution

7 Market Breakup by Technology

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)

  • Avaya Holdings Corp.

  • Capgemini SE

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • Nokia Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vgaikw

