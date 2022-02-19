U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0500
    +0.1210 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,125.30
    +66.84 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

ICU Beds Market to Reach USD 2219.3 Million by 2028; Powered by Increased Cases of Chronic Care Patients – Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global ICU Beds Market finds that additional facilities that supplement the patient’s relief, is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by technological innovations in ICU Beds, the total global ICU Beds Market is estimated to reach USD 2,219.3 Million by 2028.

The market stood at a revenue of USD 1,593.8 Million in the year 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.

Furthermore, increasing number of beds in private hospitals, as volume of chronic care patients increases is also anticipated to augment the growth of the global ICU Beds Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled, “ICU Beds Market by Type (Full Electric Beds, Semi Electric Beds, Manual Beds), by Application (Traditional ICU, Pediatric ICU, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/icu-beds-market-1290/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 150+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research).

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

List of Prominent Players in the ICU Beds Market:

  • DSV Panalpina A/S (Span-America Medical Systems, Inc.)

  • Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

  • Getinge AB

  • Joh. Stiegelmeyer & Co. GmbH (Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG)

  • Invacare Corporation

  • Malvestio S.P.A.

  • Linet Group SE (Linet spol. s.r.o.)

  • Merivaara Corp.

  • Medline Industries Inc.

  • Stryker Corporation

Market Dynamics:

Increasing Rapid Change in The Healthcare Industry to Fuel Global ICU Beds Market

Many nations across the globe have experienced remarkable economic growth. As a result, these economies have witnessed a surprising change in their economic, cultural, industrial, and healthcare environments. This rapid change in the healthcare industry is largely fuelled by widespread policy reforms, financial liberalization, the rapidly expanding middle-class populations with growing purchasing power, and increased investments in infrastructural expansion. Healthcare infrastructural development is a key point in most developed and developing nations. Increased investments in healthcare infrastructure also have a favourable impact on the ICU medical beds market. High investments lead to improved costs allocated for ICU medical beds, which is an important factor driving the market growth.

Increasing Highly-equipped and Functional Hospital Beds to Stimulate the Market Growth

The pervasive utilization for satisfying patients in hospitals emphasizes the importance of the growing hospital beds market in the world. Preference for highly-equipped and functional hospital beds is a crucial driver for the growth of the global hospital beds market. Beds developed in accordance to a distinctive group of patients being treated is also fuelling the expansion of the hospital beds market in the world. Healthcare facilitation at residence for vegetative patients induces the consumption of clinic beds among common patients. Electronic devices and other medical appliances attached to the ICU Beds are also influencing the purchasing trends of hospitals around the globe.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/icu-beds-market-1290/1

Benefits of Purchasing ICU Beds Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

The report on ICU Beds Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/icu-beds-market-1290

Regional Analysis:

North America Dominates the Global ICU Beds Market

North America has dominated the global ICU Beds Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the growing adoption of these technologies and the rising budget in R&D activities across the region. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure in the medical industry has fomented consumers and healthcare institutions towards buying developed and relatively costly hospital beds that will support the regional growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the ICU Beds Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the developing healthcare infrastructure in economies like India, and China in the region. Additionally, the vast expanse of its aging and senior patient demographics. The increasing amount of long-term healthcare establishments availed also has anticipated to help the growth of the ICU Beds Market in near future.

Recent Developments:

December, 2019: The Zenith 9100 series features a strong tubular grid deck that provides optimal level mattress support designed to support up to 600 lb Safe Working Load.

Browse Summary of this Research Report: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/blog/icu-beds-894432

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the ICU Beds Market?

  • How will the ICU Beds Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the ICU Beds Market?

  • What is the ICU Beds market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the ICU Beds Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “ICU Beds Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 1,593.8 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 2,219.3 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 5.1% From 2022 - 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Type

• Full Electric Beds

• Semi Electric Beds

• Manual Beds

Application

• Traditional ICU

• Pediatric ICU

• Others

End User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/icu-beds-market-1290/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • What Will Stocks Do if War—or Peace—Erupts in Ukraine?

    Uncertainty and the impending Fed rate hikes clobbered shares again this past week. Time to buy the dip? Or stay on the sidelines?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Markets Await Putin's Ukraine Invasion Decision; Five Stocks That Don't Suck

    President Biden said late Friday that Putin has decided to invade Ukraine. Apple leads five stocks that don't suck.

  • Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK fund’s bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

    Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF fund is down 30% year to date, and the Twitter consensus shows the CNBC interview didn’t inspire much confidence.

  • Roblox Stock Crash: Should You Buy Now?

    The market is turning sour on Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock. A darling of the pandemic, Roblox shares are down 47% year to date in 2022. Indeed, the company faces headwinds as economies reopen, but the market value has been cut in half while the negative impacts from reopening are nowhere near that magnitude.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now. The beginning of 2021 had pitted retail investors against hedge funds in a short squeeze saga involving video game firm GameStop and […]

  • Stocks in focus: DraftKings, Alibaba, Roku

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss three stocks making moves on Friday: DraftKings, Alibaba, and Roku.

  • Nasdaq Sinks Into Death Cross After 16% Drop From November Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled into an ominous “death cross” technical formation Friday for the first time since April 2020, when the pandemic battered the global economy and U.S. equity markets swooned.Most Read from BloombergRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateG-7 Warns Against ‘Staged Incidents’ in Donbas: Ukraine UpdateBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeThe Housing Boom

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Intel Stock Crashed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Since crashing hard after earnings last month, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) spent much of the last three weeks clawing its way back higher -- and even approached its pre-earnings share price last week. All that hard work was undone in a day, however -- today, to be precise -- when Intel unveiled its "2022 and long-term growth strategy" last night. In its presentation, Intel described how, over the long term, it intends to rebuild its business, first reaccelerating sales growth into the "mid-to-high-single digits" range in 2023 and 2024, then stepping even harder on the gas pedal, and racing ahead to 10% to 12% annual revenue growth by 2026.

  • Charlie Munger: Costco will 'be an absolute titan on the internet'

    Billionaire investor Charlie Munger reiterated his confidence in Costco even after the stock's record run-up.

  • Inflation is sending gold prices higher — one insider reveals the best trade to make

    Here's the best way to play the pop in gold prices.

  • How to Build a Dividend Portfolio in 2022

    Investors seeking income often turn to dividends because of their advantages over bonds and bank deposit accounts. Dividends not only provide consistent cash flow, but they can also allow investors to participate in the appreciation of the asset as well. … Continue reading → The post How to Build a Dividend Portfolio in 2022 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

    Market forces rained on the parade of Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded...

  • Investors shouldn't 'bottom fish' based on stock declines': Strategist

    Investors shouldn't 'bottom-fish' purely based on how low a stock has tanked, says one veteran strategist.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • Calling Out ‘Emperor’ Larry Fink

    Charlie Munger says what many CEOs think but decline to say.

  • Here's Why Redfin Stock Plunged on Friday

    Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) lost 20% of their value on Friday, following the release of the real estate company's fourth-quarter earnings report. Redfin continues to take share in the $43 trillion U.S. housing market, thanks to its proven ability to help its customers sell their homes faster and for higher prices. The rising popularity of its website and mobile apps -- average monthly users rose 10% to 47 million in 2021 -- resulted in houses on Redfin's platform selling roughly five days faster and for $1,600 more than comparable homes listed by rival brokerages.

  • These 3 Stocks Just Declared Dividend Raises

    Big names in the food and beverage, industrial, and pharmaceutical sectors are lifting their payouts.

  • How to invest like a millionaire and build wealth for retirement

    My wealthiest clients pay themselves first by systematically putting money into savings with no intention of using it for day-to-day living. Let’s take a closer look at some of the strategies deployed by my millionaire clients that can help anyone improve their financial wellness in 2022. Whether it’s in stocks, bonds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs), my wealthiest clients are diligent and organized about investing.