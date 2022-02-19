ICU Beds Market to Reach USD 2219.3 Million by 2028; Powered by Increased Cases of Chronic Care Patients – Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global ICU Beds Market finds that additional facilities that supplement the patient’s relief, is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by technological innovations in ICU Beds, the total global ICU Beds Market is estimated to reach USD 2,219.3 Million by 2028.



The market stood at a revenue of USD 1,593.8 Million in the year 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.

Furthermore, increasing number of beds in private hospitals, as volume of chronic care patients increases is also anticipated to augment the growth of the global ICU Beds Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled, “ICU Beds Market by Type (Full Electric Beds, Semi Electric Beds, Manual Beds), by Application (Traditional ICU, Pediatric ICU, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List of Prominent Players in the ICU Beds Market:

DSV Panalpina A/S (Span-America Medical Systems, Inc.)

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Getinge AB

Joh. Stiegelmeyer & Co. GmbH (Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG)

Invacare Corporation

Malvestio S.P.A.

Linet Group SE (Linet spol. s.r.o.)

Merivaara Corp.

Medline Industries Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Market Dynamics :

Increasing Rapid Change in The Healthcare Industry to Fuel Global ICU Beds Market

Many nations across the globe have experienced remarkable economic growth. As a result, these economies have witnessed a surprising change in their economic, cultural, industrial, and healthcare environments. This rapid change in the healthcare industry is largely fuelled by widespread policy reforms, financial liberalization, the rapidly expanding middle-class populations with growing purchasing power, and increased investments in infrastructural expansion. Healthcare infrastructural development is a key point in most developed and developing nations. Increased investments in healthcare infrastructure also have a favourable impact on the ICU medical beds market. High investments lead to improved costs allocated for ICU medical beds, which is an important factor driving the market growth.

Increasing Highly-equipped and Functional Hospital Beds to Stimulate the Market Growth

The pervasive utilization for satisfying patients in hospitals emphasizes the importance of the growing hospital beds market in the world. Preference for highly-equipped and functional hospital beds is a crucial driver for the growth of the global hospital beds market. Beds developed in accordance to a distinctive group of patients being treated is also fuelling the expansion of the hospital beds market in the world. Healthcare facilitation at residence for vegetative patients induces the consumption of clinic beds among common patients. Electronic devices and other medical appliances attached to the ICU Beds are also influencing the purchasing trends of hospitals around the globe.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global ICU Beds Market

North America has dominated the global ICU Beds Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the growing adoption of these technologies and the rising budget in R&D activities across the region. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure in the medical industry has fomented consumers and healthcare institutions towards buying developed and relatively costly hospital beds that will support the regional growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the ICU Beds Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the developing healthcare infrastructure in economies like India, and China in the region. Additionally, the vast expanse of its aging and senior patient demographics. The increasing amount of long-term healthcare establishments availed also has anticipated to help the growth of the ICU Beds Market in near future.

Recent Developments:

December, 2019: The Zenith 9100 series features a strong tubular grid deck that provides optimal level mattress support designed to support up to 600 lb Safe Working Load.

This market titled “ICU Beds Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,593.8 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2,219.3 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 5.1% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Type



• Full Electric Beds



• Semi Electric Beds



• Manual Beds



Application



• Traditional ICU



• Pediatric ICU



• Others



End User



• Hospitals



• Ambulatory Surgical Centers



• Others



Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

