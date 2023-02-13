ICU Medical Announces Time of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

ICU Medical, Inc.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced the time of its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call.



The Company will release its fourth quarter 2022 results on Monday, February 27th, 2023 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and will be conducting a conference call concerning those results at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Monday, February 27th, 2023. The call can be accessed at (877) 300-8521, conference ID 10174731. The conference call will be simultaneously available by webcast, which can be accessed by going to the Company's website at www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab, clicking on the Webcast icon and following the prompts. The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical (Nasdaq:ICUI) is a global leader in infusion systems, infusion consumables, and high-value critical care products used in hospital, alternate site, and home care settings. Our team is focused on providing quality, innovation, and value to our clinical customers worldwide. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. For more information about ICU Medical, go to www.icumed.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

