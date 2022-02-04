U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

JUST IN:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

ICU Medical Announces Time of Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

ICU Medical, Inc.
·1 min read
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced the time of its fourth quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its fourth quarter 2021 results on Thursday, February 24th, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and will be conducting a conference call concerning those results at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Thursday, February 24th, 2022. The call can be accessed at (855) 327-6837, conference ID 10017891. The conference call will be simultaneously available by webcast, which can be accessed by going to the Company's website at www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab, clicking on the Webcast icon and following the prompts. The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical (Nasdaq:ICUI) is a global leader in infusion systems, infusion consumables, and high-value critical care products used in hospital, alternate site, and home care settings. Our team is focused on providing quality, innovation, and value to our clinical customers worldwide. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. For more information about ICU Medical, go to www.icumed.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

CONTACT:

ICU Medical, Inc.
Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer
(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.
John Mills, Managing Partner
(646) 277-1254

Source: ICU Medical


