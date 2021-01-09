U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,824.68
    +20.89 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.97
    +56.84 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,201.98
    +134.50 (+1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.66
    -5.23 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.73
    +1.90 (+3.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.90
    -63.70 (-3.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    -1.76 (-6.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2229
    -0.0047 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1050
    +0.0340 (+3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3560
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.9490
    +0.1130 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,506.29
    +189.74 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    764.14
    +40.41 (+5.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,873.26
    +16.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,139.03
    +648.90 (+2.36%)
     

ICYMI: We take a listen to Apple's AirPods Max

Amber Bouman
·Community Content Editor
·6 min read

It’s been a busy few weeks here at Engadget. In addition to celebrating the holidays, ringing in the New Year and prepping for next week's virtual CES, we’ve kept reviewing all the new gadgets and components that we can get our hands on. We start off with the long-awaited Apple AirPods Max headphones and, more recently, the Amazon Echo Frames which are now finally available. We also checked out Sony’s portable A7C camera, HP’s Reverb G2 mixed reality headset, NVIDIA’s RTX 3060 Ti and the flexible Hologram Electronics Microcosm effects pedal.

Apple’s AirPods Max are heavy on design, features and great sound

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max

Long-rumored and quietly revealed last month, the AirPods Max are high-end, over-ear headphones constructed from aluminum and metal and available in five colors. They’re heavy at nearly 385 grams, but Billy Steele still found them fairly comfortable to wear. The headband is wider to compensate for the weight, and it attaches to the earcups via telescoping arms that help provide a good fit. There’s no power button or 3.5mm headphone jack -- just a button to switch between active noise-cancellation and transparency mode and a rotating crown to control audio and calls.

Despite the minimalist design, Billy said the AirPods Max were a joy to use -- the controls are simple but effective and the battery life is solid. Billy had no trouble hitting the 20-hour mark thanks to the device’s low power mode. The sound quality was good across multiple genres with a “natural” sound that provided both bass-y booms and subtle atmospherics. However, Billy strongly disliked the Smart Case, which provides little protection for the headphones, and the $549 price tag, which makes it steeper than competitors.

Amazon’s Echo Frames have potential, but need finesse

Amazon Echo Frames
Amazon Echo Frames

Although Amazon introduced the Echo Frames over a year ago, they’re only now widely available for those who are interested in wearing a pair of connected glasses. Cherlynn Low liked the way the smart specs fit: she said were so comfortable she forgot she was wearing them. Available in a single style with three color choices, the glasses are compatible with prescription lenses. The Echo Frames have no display or camera but will allow users to take calls, hear music and notifications and use Alexa hands-free. Cherlynn found Alexa to be speedy and responsive even when there was background noise.

But the sound quality on the Echo Frames didn’t impress Cherlynn. The music she listened to sounded hollow and lacked bass, and the open-ear design meant that nearby coworkers could hear her tunes even at only 30-percent volume. However, the main drawback came with notifications -- they were easy to accidentally dismiss because of the touch-sensitive panel on the right side, not to mention difficult to customize. Despite this, she still liked the Echo Frames and found herself wearing them frequently for calls and Alexa controls.

Sony’s A7C: Good at autofocus, bad at handling

Sony A7C
Sony A7C

Sony’s A7C is a compact version of its A6600 camera but with the 24-megapixel sensor and specs of the A7 series. Lightweight and portable, the A7C is similar to other Sony models, specifically the popular, full-frame A7 III and the crop-sensor A6600. Steve Dent says the A7C has similar image quality and shooting speeds to the A7 III, but uses AI to improve autofocus tracking. However, it lacks a front dial, joystick and other manual controls, which slowed down Steve’s shooting and made for some clumsy handling.

Steve said you can speed things up by setting up custom menus and buttons before using the A7C. Otherwise, it has an impressive battery life and can go 680 shots on a charge. The A7C can shoot sharp 4K video and has decent stabilization, and is awesome for sports, wildlife or other action shooting. Steve believes it’d be ideal for hybrid shooters who are looking for a modestly priced full-frame camera. But with an $1,800 price tag, it’s more expensive than competing models from Canon, Panasonic or Nikon.

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti is the new king of $399 GPUs

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti
NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti is the cheapest GPU in NVIDIA’s new video card lineup but that doesn’t stop it from giving solid performance even at 1080p or 1440p. Devindra Hardawar expected the 3060 Ti to be an improvement over its RTX 2060 Super predecessor and he was significantly impressed by the quick speeds, 4,864 CUDA cores and 1.67GHz clock speed produced by the new Ampere architecture.

Though ray-tracing did slow down the card a bit (and it showed its limits during 4K play), the 3060 Ti easily bested the RTX 2080 Super in Devindra’s benchmark testing -- and wasn’t much slower than the 3070 either. The fan setup kept the card running cool and quiet, idling around 41 Celsius and hitting a high of 74 Celsius. The ports -- three DisplayPort 1.4a and an HDMI 2.1 socket -- will support 4K beyond 60Hz and 8K displays. This makes it a great deal for those looking for an upgrade at a decent price.

Hologram Electronics Microcosm makes everything sound amazing

Hologram Electronics Microcosm
Hologram Electronics Microcosm

The Hologram Electronics Microcosm is a flexible effects pedal in the vein of the Empress Effects Reverb or the Earthquaker Devices’ Afterneath. Capable of adding subtle texture or transforming an instrument entirely, the Microcosm can provide a variety of effects from glitchy to spacey thanks to its 44 presets. Terrence O’Brien called it a one-stop ambience shop.

The Microcosm also has a wide variety of additional features including a reverb unit, a modulation section, a resonant lowpass filter and a 60-second phrase looper onboard. It is, however, a sizable pedal, but does contain a good variety of inputs and outputs like 5-pin MIDI In and Out/Thru and an expression pedal jack. Terrence said he was able to get lost exploring the various sounds and presets, though he admits there’s a small learning curve to all the features. Nevertheless, he encountered plenty of happy accidents while figuring them out.

HP Reverb G2 offers immersive, high-quality VR

HP Reverb G2
HP Reverb G2

Devindra Hardawar wasn’t sure who would want the HP Reverb G2 after reviewing it. The $600 Windows Mixed Reality headset is made for PC users who want sharp displays and ergonomic designs but don’t want to spend the $999 on Valve’s Index. Devindra liked the high-quality produced by the near-field speakers, the sturdy headband and the comfortable cushioning around the lenses. He enjoyed the gameplay, too, thanks to the 2,160 x 2,160 resolution screens, 90Hz refresh rate, 114-degree field of view and impressive tracking produced by the four sensors.

The controllers were disappointing, though he did find the curved handles more comfortable than Microsoft’s straight handle design. He thought they felt hollow, and on top of that, he couldn’t get a good response from the gamepad buttons. But gameplay didn’t disappoint -- Microsoft’s Flight Simulator was so immersive with the headset that he started dreaming about it. He claimed that despite its flaws, the Reverb G2 is still the best WMR headset headset yet.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • How Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness could blow up your tax bill

    If the stars don't align, the resulting "tax bomb" could cost you thousands.

  • 2 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock market closed out the first week of 2021 on a positive note, with all three major indexes hitting new record high levels. The gains come as investors are feeling confident. The COVID vaccines coming available and, according to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, a bigger round of coronavirus stimulus is on the way.But even in a rising market, it’s still possible to find some stocks that haven’t yet joined in the general gains. These stocks, whose prices are hitting bottom, present investors with a choice and an opportunity. The choice is to take the risk or not; the opportunity is to buy low, when the chance for gains is best.Wall Street’s analyst corps know this, and they are not shying away from recommending stocks that may have hit bottom. Using TipRanks database, we pinpointed two such stocks. Each is down significantly, but each also has enough upside potential to warrant a Buy rating.BlueCity Holdings (BLCT)We will start with an online platform and community service company, focused on the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) audience. The company offers a range of online services, including online dating, entertainment, health consulting, online pharmacy, and family planning. BlueCity provides an avenue of connection for users to link with each other with service providers and platforms. The company has connected more than 50 million registered users in China and other Asian countries, and boasts 6.3 million monthly average users.Catering to a niche audience can be lucrative, and BlueCity has found its stride. In Q3, the company reported 43.8% year-over-year growth in paying users, and 47.3% growth in top line revenues. The total revenues hit $43.8 million. BlueCity reported a total of 494,000 paying users on its Blued dating app. In July of last year, BlueCity held its IPO. The event was successful, as the company debuted its stock in the middle of the expected price range and raised over $85 million in new capital. At the end of the first day’s trading, BLCT closed at $23.43; since then, however, the stock has fallen ~60%.Covering the stock for Oppenheimer, analyst Bo Pei sees a clear path forward to greater profits, and believes the current low price is a buying opportunity. “BLCT generates 85% of revenue from live streaming, and 6% from membership services. The current membership paying ratio is significantly lower than peers'. We expect membership to contribute 21% revenue in '22E, which could raise valuation as the model has better retention, margins, and visibility," Pei noted.The analyst added, "Despite about 50% of its users being located outside of China, they only accounted for ~10% of BLCT’s total revenue, as overseas monetization features have only been recently launched. BLCT sees positive feedback as it ramps up monetization efforts, and we expect its overseas revenue contribution to increase to 21% in ‘22E."It’s not surprising, then, why Pei gives BLCT an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. His $20 price target supports his bullish stance, and suggests a robust 97% upside for 2021. (See BLCT stock analysis on TipRanks)Some stocks fly under the radar, and BLCT is one of those. Pei's is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See BLCT stock analysis on TipRanks)Strategic Education (STRA)Next up is a private, for-profit education company. Strategic Education is the owner of two online universities, Capella and Strayer, as well as several coding schools, including DevMountain, Generation Code, and Hackbright Academy. The company also recently closed on the acquisition of colleges in Australia and New Zealand.The disruptions caused by corona were hard on STRA, and the stock is down 42% in the past 52 weeks. Q3 revenues and earnings came in under expectations, and fell year-over-year. The top line was $239 million, with EPS of 47 cents.In the third quarter, however, STRA has started to reopen in-person classes for students in selected cities, including Augusta, Georgia and Arlington, Virginia, and that corporate offices Minneapolis were also reopening on a limited basis.Jeffery Silber, 5-star analyst with BMO, sees both positives and negatives in STRA at this point. He writes of the company’s current situation, “STRA reported 3Q20 mixed results, with Strayer enrollments underperforming, offsetting improving Capella enrollments and cost management… While the ‘outlook’ was disappointing, we are cautiously optimistic that the trend will get ‘less worse’ through 2021.”Looking ahead, Silber believes that STRA’s diverse schools offer some buffer for the current economy – an overall positive for the company. “Strayer U. continues to see declining new enrollments given its student demographics (e.g., undergraduate, first-time college students) are being disproportionately hurt during the pandemic. By contract, Capella U. enrollment was better than expected, as its student demographics may be less impacted (e.g., graduate, more able to work from home).” Silber wrote.To this end, Silber rates STRA an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $126 price target implies an upside of 39% in the next 12 months. (To watch Silber’s track record, click here)Over the past 3 months, only two other analysts have thrown the hat in with a view on STRA. The two additional Buy ratings provide the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating. With an average price target of $121, investors stand to take home a 33% gain, should the target be met over the next 12 months. (See STRA stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dave Ramsey says these are 10 reasons you're not getting ahead

    The financial expert and radio host says these money blunders can be costly.

  • Fastest-Growing Stocks To Watch: GRWG Stock Leads 22 Names Expecting Up To 800% Growth

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch for Q4 earnings season? Here's a list of 22 stocks expecting 100% to 800% EPS growth.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Extended Stock Market Rally, Tesla Climax Run Are Volatile Mix; Nio Stock A Buy With New ET7 Sedan

    The stock market rally is looking extended with Tesla in a climax run. Nio is a buy as the China EV maker unveils a luxury car,

  • Michael Burry To Tesla Investors: 'Enjoy It While It Lasts'

    Michael Burry, who was depicted by Christian Bale in 2015's "The Big Short," said he was shorting Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in December. So far, that bet isn't going very well to say the least.But Burry took to Twitter to remind his followers that his big bearish bet against the housing market back in 2007 started off poorly as well.Burry is a former hedge fund manager who gained notoriety on Wall Street by predicting and profiting from the subprime mortgage crisis.Related Link: Survivorship Bias May Be Tricking You Into Taking Too Many Investing RisksBurry's Bearish Bet: On Dec. 1, Burry tweeted he's shorting Tesla stock. Since that date, the stock is up another 48.3%, but Burry said Thursday he's still convinced the Tesla story will ultimately end poorly.> Well, my last Big Short got bigger and Bigger and BIGGER too....$TSLA $60 billion increase in market cap today alone...1 GM, 2 Hersheys, 3 Etsys, 4 Dominos, 10 Vornados...enjoy it while it lasts. pic.twitter.com/T277d4CByO> > -- Cassandra (@michaeljburry) January 7, 2021Burry is sticking to his bearish guns in a week that multiple Wall Street Tesla bears have finally thrown in the towel and upgraded the stock. On Thursday, RBC upgraded Tesla from Underperform to Sector Perform and raised its price target from $339 to $700. On Friday, Evercore ISI upgraded Tesla from Underperform to In Line and initiated a $659 price target.Tesla shares are now up 513% in eight months since Tesla's CEO Elon Musk himself tweeted that "Tesla stock price is too high imo" back on May 1 of last year.Benzinga's Take: Identifying financial market bubbles is much more difficult than predicting just how inflated they will get and exactly when they will pop.Economist John Maynard Keynes once described this difficulty in his famous quote: "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."Tesla's stock trades around $878 at publication time.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Option Traders Are Dumping Massive Amounts Of Calls * What A Democratic Victory In Georgia's Runoff Election Means For The Stock Market(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    With the Georgia election behind us, and the Trump Administration on the way out, the near- to mid-term political landscape is growing clearer: The Biden Administration will be able to cater to its progressive base, now that it rests on majorities – however thin – in both Houses of Congress. Predictability is good for the markets, and we’re likely to have that, at least until 2022. Which makes this the time to lock in the defensive portfolio plays.The research analysts at Wells Fargo have been searching the markets for the ‘right’ buys, and their picks bear a closer look. They’ve been tapping high-yielding dividend payers as an investment play of choice.The TipRanks database sheds some additional light on three of the firm's picks – stocks with dividends yielding 8% or better.Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)One good place to look for high return dividends is among the market’s business development companies. These companies offer specialty financing to the middle market, providing credit and funding for small to medium business customers who would otherwise have difficulty accessing capital markets.Apollo Investment is a typical example, with an investment portfolio valued at $2.59 billion. Apollo has investments in 147 companies, with average exposure of $15.9 million. The bulk of its portfolio, 86%, is first lien secured debt. Healthcare, business services, aviation and transport, and high-tech companies make up more than half of Apollo’s investment targets.In Q3CY20 (the company’s fiscal Q2 of 2021), Apollo posted an EPS of 43 cents per share, flat sequentially but down 18% year-over-year. The company boasted $268 million available liquid assets, and $287 million in available credit under its secured facility at the end of the quarter. Since then, Apollo has amended its revolving credit facility by extending maturity to December 2025.On the dividend front, Apollo has maintained its payments to regular shareholders despite the corona pandemic. Apollo’s most recent payment, in November, was s 31-cent regular dividend plus a 5-cent special dividend. The current yield is an impressive 11.6%.Covering AINV for Well Fargo, analyst Finian O’Shea noted, “Legacy’s impact has whittled away, adding just $3 million to the top line this quarter, for an annualized yield on FV of ~5.5%. We think there is very little downside to NOI from the legacy book, and view any realizations and re-deployments as a big positive to the stock.”O’Shea gives Apollo an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and a price target which, at $12.50, implies a 12% upside from current levels. (To watch O’Shea’s track record, click here)Overall, Apollo has two reviews on record, and they are split – 1 Buy and 1 Hold – for a Moderate Buy consensus view. The stock is selling for $11.17, and its $11.50 average price target suggests a modest 3% upside. (See AINV stock analysis on TipRanks)Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)Next up, Goldman Sachs BDS, is the banking giant’s entry into the specialty finance business development segment. GSBD is a subsidiary of Goldman, and focuses on mid-market companies, providing closed-end management investment services and middle-market credit access.GSBD’s share performance in 2020 showed a steady rebound from the initial recession caused by the corona crisis last winter. By year’s end, the stock was trading its January 2020 levels.In November, the company felt confident enough to price an offering of $500 million in unsecured notes, at interest of 2.875% and due in January 2026. The funds raised will be used to pay down the revolving credit facility, improving interest on existing debt.Also in November, GSBD reported 80 cents EPS for the quarter ending September 30. The earnings were strong enough to support a solid dividend of 45 cents per share – and the company announced a special dividend payment, of 15 cents, to be paid in three installments during 2021. The regular dividend currently has a yield exceeding 9%.Among the bulls is Wells Fargo's Finian O’Shea, who also covers AINV. The analyst wrote, "[We] believe the high-quality investment platform and shareholder friendly structure will continue to drive attractive forward returns… GSBD is quality at a good price... For those who buy BDCs, GSBD will likely always be in the portfolio discussion as we see it, given its quality of earnings and shareholder orientation.”With that in mind, O’Shea rates GSBD an Overweight (i.e. Buy), along with a $19.50 price target. This figure implies a 5% upside from current levels. (To watch O’Shea’s track record, click here)Once again, this is a stock with an even split between Buy and Hold reviews, making for a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are priced at $18.59 and the average price target of $19.50 matches O’Shea’s. (See GSBD stock analysis on TipRanks)ExxonMobil (XOM)From BDCs we’ll move on to the oil industry. Exxon Mobil is one of Big Oil’s players, with a market cap of $190 billion and 2019 revenues (the last year for which full-year figures are available) of $264.9 billion. The company produces approximately 2.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent daily, putting it in the top five of global hydrocarbon producers.Low prices in 2H19, and the corona crisis in 1H20, drove revenues down in the first part of last year – but that reversed in Q3 when XOM reported $45.7 billion at the top line. While down year-over-year, this was up 40% sequentially.Despite all of the headwinds facing the oil industry over the past 18 months, XOM has kept its dividend reliable, and paid out the most recent distribution in December 2020. That payment was 87 cents per regular share, annualizing to $3.48 and giving a yield of 8.4%.In a note on the big oil companies, Wells Fargo’s Roger Read writes, “In 2021, we expect more supportive macro tailwinds, but realize significant challenges exist and maintain an average Brent price below $50…”Switching his view to XOM in particular, the analyst adds, “We do not expect production growth and only minimal free cashflow generation, which is inclusive of disposition proceeds. However, this represents a significant change from the last several years of significant cash burns and increased leverage. In our view, this is likely enough to lift the shares a bit higher and lessen worries about dividend sustainability.”In light of his comments, Read rates XOM shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $53 price target indicates room for 17% upside growth in the coming year. (To watch Read’s track record, click here)That Wall Street still views the energy industry with a cautious eye is clear from XOM’s analyst consensus rating -- Hold. That is based on 10 reviews, including 3 Buys, 6 Holds, and 1 Sell. The shares are selling for $45.15, and their $47.33 average price target suggests a modest upside of ~5% (See XOM stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • These 401(k) millionaires crossed the $1M threshold amid the pandemic. Here’s why.

    More than 220,000 workers crossed the $1 million mark in their 401(k)s in the second quarter of 2020, according to Fidelity Investments.

  • Here Comes Joe Biden’s Washington. Consider These Stocks and Funds for Your Portfolio.

    Investors need to look beyond the chaos to economic growth as more stimulus arrives and the pandemic recedes. Yet tax increases and greater regulation also loom under Biden.

  • Chip shortage forces Ford, Toyota, Nissan, FCA to cut vehicle production

    Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T>, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Friday they would cut vehicle production this month due to a shortage of semiconductors, becoming the latest automakers hit by a chip crunch as demand rebounds from the coronavirus crisis. Honda Motor Co also said Friday its output in Japan could be affected by a shortage of semiconductors. Automakers and electronic makers are facing a global shortage of chips as consumer demand has been bouncing back from the coronavirus pandemic, causing manufacturing delays.

  • 2 Electric Vehicle SPACs To Watch On Apple-Hyundai Rumors

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Hyundai Motor Company (Pink: HYMTF) are exploring partnering on self-driving electric vehicles, according to Bloomberg. Hyundai confirmed the talks and later backtracked saying it talked to numerous automakers.The launch of the Apple Car is several years away, according to recent reports. Apple could follow the approach of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and bring everything in-house.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.2 SPACs To Watch: The news of Hyundai being a potential partner for Apple could put attention on two electric vehicle-related SPACs.Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has a platform that can be used by a variety of electric vehicles. The company has a partnership with Hyundai, an investor in the company.Arrival, a U.K.-based EV company, is going public with SPAC CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC). The company is working on electric vans and other vehicles and also counts Hyundai as an investor.The key here for Arrival and a possible relationship with Apple could be the company's microfactories.Arrival plans on building three or four microfactories for its own business. The microfactories are smaller auto production lines that can be packed into existing warehouse real estate. The 20,000 square feet factories cost $45 million to make and can produce around 10,000 electric vans a year.With Apple's existing locations around the world, microfactories could be a way for the company to quickly scale production of an electric vehicle.Price Action: Hyundai rallied on the report with shares up 31% to $55.26, hitting new 52-week highs Friday.Canoo and CIIG Merger shares are up 2% and 1%, respectively.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Future FinTech Group's Stock Is Skyrocketing As A Bitcoin Play * PS5 A Major Catalyst For This Small Cap Video Game Stock; Could Xbox Be Next?(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oppenheimer: These 3 Stocks Could Spike Over 80%

    Wall Street’s best firms don’t just look at the stocks, they look at the big picture, too. And Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist, John Stoltzfus, is particularly adept at showing us the macro view. In his first note of the new year, Stoltzfus notes a series of factors that are going to impact the markets. The big news, of course, the 800-pound gorilla that cannot be ignored, is the ongoing COVID epidemic. The disease is coming back strong now that we’re well into winter – which was somewhat expected, as it’s typical behavior for flu-like respiratory viruses. With the winter virus surge, we also must contend with a new round of lockdown policies, imposed from state or local levels. It’s hoped that the newly available COVID vaccines will, by springtime, start to put a damper on the novel coronavirus."The length of time that households and economies have been negatively impacted by the spread of the virus across the world in our view will likely result in less resistance to inoculation against Covid-19 than many experts had feared early on in the pandemic. We expect that equity markets will remain sensitive to developments tied to the pandemic that have held the US and global economy hostage for nearly a year," Stoltzfus said.The second-biggest news, but the one most likely, in Stoltzfus’ view, to make an impression on the market, is the Georgia election. Both Democratic candidates won Senate seats, giving the incoming Biden Administration the ability to push policies through Congress over any opposition – at least for the next two years.This Democrat victory, ensuring short-term one-party control of the Presidency and Congress, has Stoltzfus worried. In his campaign, Joe Biden promised to roll back Trump’s tax policies, and to enact a series of large spending initiatives. Should he now follow through, Biden’s stated policy is likely to raise both taxes and Federal spending. And in Stoltzfus’ view, that will probably cost the markets; Stoltzfus believes that unfettered progressive/Democrat policy enactments will leave the S&P 500 vulnerable to losses on the order of 6% to 10%.Before rushing to sell-off holdings, Oppenheimer’s stock analysts remind investors that compelling opportunities can still be found. The firm's analysts have tagged three stocks that they see gaining upwards of 80% for the year ahead. Using TipRanks’ database, we learned that the rest of the Street is in agreement, as all three boast a “Strong Buy” analyst consensus.  miRagen Therapeutics (MGEN)miRagen Therapeutics aims to develop new treatment options for diseases that today’s therapies cannot adequately ameliorate. The company's flagship drug candidate is VRDN-001, an anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody in clinical-stage research as a treatment for thyroid eye disease (TED). miRagen acquired the rights to VRDN-001 late last year, after its October acquisition of Veridian Therapeutics. The monoclonal antibody is about to enter Phase 2 clinical trial, with initial results expected around mid-year 2021.miRagen is funding its current research with a $91 million capital raise, arranged in a private placement financing agreement. With that agreement in place, miRagen ended the third quarter with $144 million in cash on hand, but more importantly, a clear cash runway extending to 2023.Among the bulls is Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell, who rates MGEN an Outperform (i.e. Buy), along with a $37 price target. This figure indicates room for 102% one-year growth. (To watch Gershell’s track record, click here)Backing his stance, Gershell says, “Recent Viridian acquisition and $91M raise set miRagen on a new course, as the incoming programs position it to compete in the fertile thyroid eye disease market… we see ample revenue potential for [VRDN-001], and its higher potency may enable differentiation... We expect that progress in the development of MGEN's TED candidates will support outperformance.” Overall, Wall Street likes the risk/reward factor at play here, as TipRanks showcases a Strong Buy consensus rooting for MGEN's success. Shares are selling for $18.26 and have an average price target of $32. This target implies a 75% upside from current levels. (See MGEN stock analysis on TipRanks)Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)The success of the pharmacological industry has, ironically, caused a significant challenge: many diseases are becoming resistant to existing therapies. Many cancers are among the diseases subject to resistance and consequent relapse, serious problems that both impact the patient’s quality of life and increase mortality rates. Oric Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-state biopharma research company, is working on treatments to overcome cancer resistance.Oric’s lead candidate is ORIC-101, which shows promise as a glucocorticoid receptor (GR) antagonist. The drug is entering two separate Phase 1b trials, one for prostate cancer and one for solid tumors. Modern drug research is expensive, and Oric recently raised capital through a successful public offering of stock. The company put over 5.79 million new shares on the market back in November, at $23 each, and grossed over $133.3 million.5-star Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter covers Oric, and he is bullish. DeGeeter backs his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating with a $62 price target, implying a one-year upside potential of 88%. (To watch DeGeeter’s track record, click here)In support of his optimistic stance, DeGeeter writes, “We view ORIC as an investment in a leadership team with prior history of successfully developing clinically important cancer drugs. Our thesis assumes … clinical data supporting best-in-class profile of ORIC-101 based on either ease of use or superior efficacy in biomarker selected population. We believe current investor expectations assign material value to potential best-in-class profile of ORIC-101 and skills of management.” Overall, ORIC shares get a unanimous thumbs up from the analyst consensus, with 3 recent Buy reviews adding up to a Strong Buy rating. The stock is priced at $32.91, while the $50.67 average price target indicates room for an ~54% growth. (See ORIC stock analysis on TipRanks)Triterras (TRIT)Next up is a unicorn, a billion-dollar fintech startup that has been on the public markets for less than three months. Triterras provides an online trading and trade finance platform, Kratos, based on blockchain technology. Trade finance, or the provision of credit services in the physical transport of market commodities, is worth an estimated $40 billion annually; Triterras’ platform uses the secure nature of blockchain as a selling point for online traders.Triterras went public through a SPAC merger; that is, a business combination with a special acquisition company. These companies exist to purchase a target company, injecting capital, and then put the combined entity on the public markets.Analyst Owen Lau, in his coverage of this stock for Oppenheimer, likes what he sees. Of the company’s current status, he writes, “…results and momentum appear strong, and the full-year guidance implies a 235% and 142% YoY growth in revenue and net income off a low base. More importantly, while the company is growing faster than other high growth marketplaces, the stock trades at a discount to low growth marketplaces on average.”At the bottom line, Lau is bullish, saying, “We see an intriguing paper-to-electronic opportunity in Triterras, which leverages blockchain technology to disrupt the low-tech adoption in the trade and trade finance industry.”In line with these comments, Lau rates TRIT shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $23 price target implies 93% growth for the year ahead. (To watch Lau’s track record, click here)Overall, this company has 3 recent reviews on record, and they are all to buy, making the Strong Buy analyst consensus unanimously positive. Shares are priced at $10.94 with an average price target of $19, giving the stock ~60% one-year upside potential. (See TRIT stock analysis at TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Think How Well Bitcoin Would Be Doing if You Could Actually Buy It

    Bailey Reutzel on the frustrations many newbie investors must be facing right now.

  • Apple Stock, Chipotle Headline 5 Top Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

    Five top stocks flashing buy signals include Apple, Chinese internet giant Tencent and fast-casual Mexican chain Chipotle Mexican Grill.

  • 25 of the Best Stocks to Own in January

    Huntington Ingalls stock is one of the best to own in January

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Offer a Lifetime-Income Option

    Target-date funds will soon include annuities and maybe even private equity, as the $1.5 trillion industry tries to improve retirement security

  • 9 Things You Didn't Know Were Tax Deductions

    Whether you want to lower your tax bill or increase your refund, here are 9 things you may not have realized were tax deductible.

  • Will FuelCell Or Blink Charging Stock Grow More By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 500 Benzinga investors on whether shares of FuelCell (NASDAQ: FCEL) or Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) stock would grow the most by 2022.FuelCell Vs. Blink Charging Stock FuelCell Energy designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.FuelCell's ultimate goal is to provide clients with a comprehensive turn-key solution, including everything from the design and installation of a fuel cell project to the long-term operation and maintenance of client's clean energy projects.Blink Charging Company is an owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle charging services. The company offers both residential and commercial EV charging equipment, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at various location types. Blink's principal line of products and services are Blink EV charging network and EV charging equipment and EV-related services.The company says it currently has thousands of EV chargers deployed across the United States at airports, car dealers, hospitals, hotels, parks and recreation areas, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities and stadiums.See Also: Best Penny StocksSurvey SaysSentiment was tight in this study: 53% of Benzinga traders and investors said shares of FuelCell will grow more by 2022. Above all else, respondents expressed both companies will increase off an embrace towards clean energy by the incoming Biden administration.For FuelCell, respondents noted the Biden administration's embrace of clean energy will provide favorable business conditions for FuelCell in the coming years, providing strength to the electric vehicle, fuel cell and biogas industries at large.Respondents reiterated Blink's strategic relationships and often long-term agreements with hundreds of property partners, well-recognized companies, large municipalities and local businesses will help the company to continue to increase market share.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Here's Why Plug Power, Aurora, Tilray and Marathon Patent Stock Is Moving * Will Palantir Or Snowflake Stock Grow More By 2022?(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits Record High Amid Miner Revenue Surge

    Mining difficulty passed 20 trillion Saturday morning.