U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.86
    -3.26 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,207.84
    +123.69 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,470.99
    -64.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.27
    +7.51 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.95
    -0.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    27.65
    -0.40 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2182
    -0.0055 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4153
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9400
    +0.1750 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,094.13
    +1,289.13 (+3.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    929.05
    -128.07 (-12.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.05
    -1.74 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,317.83
    +219.58 (+0.78%)
     

ICYMI: Apple's iMac M1 has reinvented the family computer

Amber Bouman
·Associate Editor, Parenting
·9 min read

It’s been a busy few weeks for our review editors as they tested out new devices from Apple, Sony, Amazon and others. Apple released a completely redesigned iMac M1, which Devindra Hardawar tested throughout his house, and an M1-powered iPad Pro, which left Chris Velazco hoping for some software announcements at WWDC next month. Billy Steele tested both the improved Amazon Echo Buds, which now have true active noise-cancellation and optional wireless charging, and the Sony SRS-RA5000 speaker, which takes advantage of the company’s 360 Reality Audio platform. Simultaneously, other staffers tested out Samsung’s latest laptop, Fujifilm’s new medium format camera and the latest edition of Mass Effect.

The Apple iMac M1 is basically a portable desktop

Apple iMac M1
Apple iMac M1

After toting the new iMac M1 around his house to write, edit, stream videos and music, play games and find recipes, Devindra Hardawar was reminded of how useful an all-in-one family desktop can be. It helps that the colorful machine weighs less than 10 pounds, is an impressive 11.5 millimeters thin and can be used with a VESA mount, making it extremely portable. The iMac M1 also features a stunning 23.5-inch, 4.5K Retina Display, a 1080p webcam and a shockingly capable sound system which make it ideal for a range of uses.

Devindra had no issue using it as his daily driver, taxing it with multiple browser windows, Slack, Spotify, Evernote and Pixelmater Pro. The iMac M1 was able to transcode a 4K clip to 1080p faster than the ASUS ZenBook Duo, and hit higher Geekbench 5 scores than gaming laptops from ASUS and MSI. However, he did notice a bit of fan noise while playing games and the port situation is a mess since the desktop only features USB-C. Also, despite others’ love for the Magic Mouse and Keyboard, Devindra still found them rather uncomfortable to use all the time.

The iPad Pro M1 is the most powerful iPad ever

iPad Pro M1 2021
iPad Pro M1 2021

After one week of testing, Chris Velazco was impressed by the newest iPad Pro's hardware. With the same M1 chipset as the MacBook Air, Pro and new iMac, a variety of storage options ranging up to 1TB, 5G support and a Liquid Retina XDR display, the 12.9-inch tablet was capable of handling anything he threw at it. It ran without a hiccup even when playing intense games like GRID AutoSport, editing 4K videos and watching movies with flashy visual effects. In fact, Chris says the machine is so capable, one almost needs to be a creative professional to be able to make the most of it.

However, all that tech does result in an iPad that is heavier than earlier models, making it less comfortable to hold for long periods. Chris also felt that the switch from a traditional front camera to a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor made for some awkward FaceTime calls — even though the tablet’s new CenterStage feature did in fact keep his face in view while on those calls. The biggest issue he had was with the software, which doesn’t take advantage of iPad Pro’s exceptional hardware — at least, not yet. With Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference still upcoming, it’s possible there are some software announcements that will show off what the iPad Pro can really do.

The SRS-RA5000 speaker shows off Sony’s Reality Audio platform

Sony SRS-RA5000
Sony SRS-RA5000

Sony spent two years teasing its Reality Audio platform before it released any hardware. The SRS-RA5000 and SRS-RA3000 are the first speakers to feature the immersive audio format. And although they’re designed specifically for the RA platform, Billy Steele says the $700 RA5000 is also a good all-around option. At 10 pounds and 13 inches tall, it’s larger than most shelf speakers and has a simple silhouette with dark grey speaker cloth and copper rings that Billy felt distinguished it from devices. The RA5000 can be used as part of a multi-room audio set up, so it will work with a TV, but unlike other speakers, it has no onboard voice controls so you’ll need an additional device for that feature.

The internals of the RA5000 include seven drivers — three up-firing, three side-firing and a middle woofer — all positioned to beam out sound in various directions. The 360 Reality Audio is designed to sound like musical elements are all around you; while Billy said the sound quality is consistent and does beam in all directions, he’s not sure that it’s quite the “room-filing” sensation that Sony advertised. Despite that, he still liked the crisp, warm sounds the speaker produced. He also liked the Immersive Audio Experience algorithm that made non-360RA tracks sound more full. However, the limited amount of 360RA content was a drawback, as was the high price tag.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro 360 is impressively thin and light

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

After testing the 15-inch convertible variant of Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro 360, Cherlynn Low deemed it a capable machine. With a Super AMOLED, FHD touch panel, a decent array of ports, an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, the Book Pro 360 never stuttered during her testing. And at 3.06 pounds and 0.46 inches, it’s thinner and lighter than competing devices while still offering a roomy keyboard and mammoth trackpad. Samsung also includes an S Pen with the laptop, which some will find handy to use with the touch screen.

Though Cherlynn appreciated some of the design changes, like relocating the power button to the top-right of the keyboard and including a fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello, she was disappointed by the 720p webcam. The low resolution paired with automatic filters produced dark and somewhat distorted images. The security features that Samsung included were more hit-or-miss: the privacy screen tool in particular wasn’t the best, as it made it difficult for her to view affected windows on the display. And while the battery lasted a respectable 15 hours and 20 minutes, the fast recharging wasn’t as speedy as the company promised.

Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds are improved in nearly every way

Amazon Echo Buds
Amazon Echo Buds

Billy Steele was pleased by the improvements Amazon made to the latest Echo Buds. Not only did the company completely overhaul the earbuds for the better, but it also managed to keep them priced affordably at $120. The Buds themselves are 20 percent smaller and two grams lighter than their predecessors and they feature new vents which makes them more comfortable. Additionally, Amazon includes four sets of tips and two sizes of wings and there’s an ear tip fit test inside the Alexa app to help you determine the best fit for your ears.

Amazon also added active noise-cancellation (ANC) and optional wireless charging to the Echo Buds. The new 5.6mm high performance driver sounds better and Billy found the audio improvements evenly applied to all volume ranges. The sound is less compressed, he said, and there’s more room for each element to stand on its own. The app for the earbuds also offers multiple customization options including manual EQ sliders, hands-free Alexa and PowerSave to extend the battery life. Billy also found the battery life hit the five hour mark reliably, just like the previous model. One of the few things he would have liked to see was more protection — these buds remain only IPX4 splash-resistant.

Fujifilm’s GFX 100S has world-beating image quality in a smaller body

Fujifilm GFX 100S
Fujifilm GFX 100S

Not only did Steve Dent test out the smaller, improved Fujifilm GFX 100S mirrorless camera, but he also handed it off to a few professional photographers to get their input as well. They agreed with Steve that the GFX 100S offers excellent handling in a small body, but that the autofocus still needs work. Fujifilm reduced the size of the 100S by 35 percent to under two pounds by eliminating the vertical grip and controls. Steve still found the camera’s operation to be very tactical despite not having as many physical controls.

The GFX 100S also has a new in-body image stabilizer that is smaller than the previous one, and which gave Steve improved performance with six stops of shake reduction. He found its low-light capabilities surprisingly good and got clean images at incredible resolutions (albeit at lower ISOs). The autofocus system offers 3.76 million phase-detect pixels and up to 425 selectable AF points. However, the system also had some lag, which made it difficult to use the camera in dynamic situations with a lot of movement. And Steve felt the 3.69-million dot OLED electronic viewfinder wasn’t up to the standards he’d expect for a camera with a $6,000 price tag. He also recommended skipping the electronic shutter and sticking to mechanical or front curtain settings.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition reminds you why you loved the original

Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Mass Effect Legendary Edition

While the original Mass Effect trilogy is a hugely influential game series with legions of fans, Mat Smith admits that the game had both clunky gunplay and cover detection which forced players to dive into menus to access attacks and powers. The weapons could feel overly inaccurate and random, and the cover mechanics were erratic. With the release of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, many of these issues have been addressed, helping Mat rekindle his love for a game where player’s decisions shape a universe and have a ripple effect across the entire series.

The thoughtful changes to the original Mass Effect have refined handling and aiming; Mat says this is probably how the game should have felt at launch. The gameplay upgrades include more places to cower as your shields recharge and a less erratic cover mechanic (though still not as good as the sequels, according to Mat). He says if you’re a new visitor to the ME universe, Legendary Edition is clearly the way to experience it. And if you’ve already played through the series, you’ll quickly get reinvested in the trilogy thanks to the graphic lifts and quickly loading levels.

Recommended Stories

  • How Apple built the new iPad Pro's Liquid Retina XDR display

    5G. The M1 chipset. Loads of RAM. Thunderbolt support. All of these help make Apple’s new, 12.9-inch iPad Pro an almost startlingly capable tablet, one that seems well-equipped to compete against more traditional laptops. (Well, apart from iPadOS’s limitations, anyway.) But if there’s one area where the iPad Pro clearly outshines the rest of Apple’s portable computers, it’s that screen.

  • HomePod will support Apple Music lossless through a software update

    Apple says its HomePod and HomePod mini speakers will support Apple Music lossless through a software update.

  • Hitting the Books: The age of digital media has changed how we process trauma

    Dr. Samira Rajabi combines personal essays from three distinct American viewpoints with media studies to explore what happens when those who have been hurt address those traumas online, connecting to others with similar experiences and working towards their personal recoveries.

  • This week's best deals: $100 off Apple's Mac Mini M1 and more

    This week's best tech deals include $100 off Apple's Mac Mini M1, $200 Apple's MacBook Pro M1 and $30 off the Roku Streambar.

  • Google and Qualcomm are making neural network API updates easier on Android

    Instead of waiting for an OS update that may never come, now your Android phone can get AI processing improvements directly from Google.

  • Pelosi cheers, Trump jeers GOP votes for Jan. 6 commission

    NANCY PELOSI: "Take back your party."House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday commended the 35 House Republicans who voted with Democrats to approve a bill to form an independent commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters, defying their party's leaders' attempts to block the commission and the former president's strong opposition to it.PELOSI: "It is interesting to see 35 members coming forth. I'm very proud of them, and it was a recognition that this was a bipartisan product."Outside the Capitol, at a press event to commemorate Cuban Independence Day, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy got no questions related to Cuba.MCCARTHY: "What do we have about Cuba?"REPORTER #1: "Would you be willing to testify about your conversation with Donald Trump on January 6th if you were asked by an outside commission?"MCCARTHY: "Sure. Next question."REPORTER #2: "Do you think it's a conflict of interest for members to be voting on a commission that they might have to potentially be witnesses for and provide information on?"MCCARTHY: "No, 'cause who knows what they're going to do on the commission? So, no, I don't think so."McCarthy, a close Trump ally, and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell worked to kill the bipartisan bill to establish the Jan. 6 commission, which would be modeled after the panel that investigated the Sept. 11 attacks.The bill now goes to the Senate where its future was uncertain. But Pelosi expressed optimism about its chances in the other chamber.PELOSI: "I don't think that what we've heard from the Senate is so bad."Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney signaled support for the commission. On Thursday, moderate Republican Susan Collins told reporters that while she thought the House bill needed modifications, she thought "a commission is a good idea." Republican Senator John Cornyn also left open the possibility of negotiating changes to the House bill. Republican lawmakers who vote in favor of the commission risk drawing the wrath of Trump ahead of the 2022 elections. STENY HOYER: "...that's what they fear."On Wednesday, Democratic House Majority Leader, Steny Hoyer, slammed Republicans on that point.And fellow Democrat Tim Ryan said House Republicans who opposed to the bill weren't "living in reality."RYAN: "We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol Police with lead pipes across the head and we can't get bipartisanship. What else has to happen in this country?" On Thursday, Trump bemoaned the House vote in a statement, saying "...the Democrats stick together, the Republicans don’t. They don’t have the Romney’s, Little Ben Sasse’s, and Cheney’s of the world. Unfortunately, we do."

  • China's first Mars rover has rolled onto the planet's surface

    China's Mars rover has rolled onto the planet's surface and is ready to start exploring.

  • Apple's 512GB MacBook Pro M1 is $200 off right now at Amazon

    Amazon knocks $200 off Apple's MacBook Pro M1 with 512GB of storage.

  • Developer reveals Xbox Easter Egg after waiting nearly 20 years for people to find it

    This week, a developer who worked on the original Xbox contacted Kotaku to tell the website how to trigger the Easter Egg.

  • Crypto Hedge Funds Buy the Dip in Bitcoin’s Week of Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- Felix Dian is in fighting spirits after this week’s crypto meltdown.Like many pros, the former Morgan Stanley trader says Bitcoin’s volatility actually shows why hedge funds are in the digital-currency game: To ride boom and bust cycles with diversified bets so clients don’t get killed at times like this.Something is working. His $80 million crypto-focused fund at MVPQ Capital is up 14% in May and has more than tripled in value this year. In contrast, Bitcoin has plunged almost 30% this month, cutting the advance for 2021 to 42%.“We had kept dry powder,” he said in an interview from London. He took advantage of Wednesday’s price collapse and bought Bitcoin when it was trading around $35,000.Crypto-Crash Autopsy Shows Billions Erased in Flash LiquidationsNot everyone’s been so lucky. Scores have seen their fortunes dashed this week in a cascade of selling across crypto markets. Investors spent some $410 billion buying up Bitcoin during this bull market, according to data from Chainalysis. When prices sank to $36,000 this week, $300 billion of those positions were at a loss.It’s left money managers wrestling with whether the digital currency, which is coming under new regulatory scrutiny in the U.S. and China, still has the makings of a serious asset class or will remain nothing more than a speculative bubble.Bitcoin hovered around $40,000 on Friday, trading up 1% as of 7:15 a.m. in New York. The token has lost 35% since hitting an all-time high of $63,000 in April.Charles Erith, who worked for 24 years in Asian emerging markets before jumping to crypto, said the speculative froth was flushed out this week. He bought Bitcoin as prices were plunging.“At $35,000, we felt it’s a reasonable level at which to be adding,” said Erith, who runs ByteTree Asset Management in London. “It’s obviously not regulated and it’s a very young asset, but I don’t think this is going to be a revisit of 2018.”Data from research firm Chainalysis shows professional investors used the crash as an opportunity to start buying at cheap levels, helping put a floor under the market. Big investors bought 34,000 Bitcoin on Tuesday and Wednesday after reducing holdings by as much as 51,000 bitcoin in the last two weeks, according to data from Chainalysis.“People that were borrowing money to invest, they were wiped from the system,” said Kyle Davies, co-founder at Three Arrows Capital in Singapore. His firm bought more Bitcoin and Ether as prices of the tokens tumbled this week.“Every time we see massive liquidation is a chance to buy,” he added. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Bitcoin and Ethereum retrace the entire drop in a week.”Over in Paris, Loan Venkatapen, founder of Blocklabs Capital Management, blames the recent rout on over-leveraged retail investors but says blockchain and the related technologies “are here to stay.”Unlike Davies, Venkatapen avoided Bitcoin, but bought Ether, Solana and other assets connected with the decentralized finance movement as they sold off.“Bitcoin is not dying, but we expect productive blockchain assets such as Ethereum or Solana to challenge Bitcoin dominance in the coming months,” he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors shun tech, rush for inflation protection - BofA

    LONDON (Reuters) -Investors pumped money into inflation protection and dumped some tech stocks, BofA's weekly fund flow data showed on Friday, as U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers hinted at discussing tapering of government bond purchases "at some point". Gold funds attracted $1.3 billion, BofA said. Tech stocks are particularly sensitive to rising interest rate expectations because their value rests heavily on future earnings, which are discounted more deeply when rates go up.

  • Deutsche Bank: 'The value of bitcoin is entirely based on wishful thinking'

    Analysts are piling on bitcoin as it plunges, noting headwinds and issues that might stunt its increased adoption.

  • Summers Says Crypto Has Chance of Becoming ‘Digital Gold’

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said cryptocurrencies could stay a feature of global markets as something akin to “digital gold,” even if their importance in economies will remain limited.Speaking at the end of a week in which Bitcoin whipsawed, Summers told Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with David Westin that cryptocurrencies offered an alternative to gold for those seeking an asset “separate and apart from the day-to-day workings of governments.”“Gold has been a primary asset of that kind for a long time,” said Summers, a paid contributor to Bloomberg. “Crypto has a chance of becoming an agreed form that people who are looking for safety hold wealth in. My guess is that crypto is here to stay, and probably here to stay as a kind of digital gold.”If cryptocurrencies became even a third of the total value of gold, Summers said that would be a “substantial appreciation from current levels” and that means there’s a “good prospect that crypto will be part of the system for quite a while to come.”Comparing Bitcoin to the yellow metal is common in the crypto community, with various estimates as to whether and how quickly their total market values might equalize.Yassine Elmandjra, crypto analyst at Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC, said earlier this month that if gold is assumed to have a market cap of around $10 trillion, “it’s not out of the question that Bitcoin will reach gold parity in the next five years.” With Bitcoin’s market cap around $700 billion, that could mean price appreciation of around 14-fold or more.But Summers said cryptocurrencies do not matter to the overall economy and were unlikely to ever serve as a majority of payments.Summers’ comments were echoed by Nobel laureate Paul Krugman, who doubted crypto’s value as a medium of exchange or stable purchasing power, but said some forms of it may continue to exist as an alternative to gold.“Are cryptocurrencies headed for a crash sometime soon? Not necessarily,” Krugman wrote in the New York Times. “One fact that gives even crypto skeptics like me pause is the durability of gold as a highly valued asset.”Summers also said that President Joe Biden’s administration is heading in the “right direction” by asking companies to pay more tax. He argued policy makers in the past had not been guilty of pursuing “too much antitrust” regulation although he warned it would be “badly wrong” to go after companies just because of increasing market share and profits.Returning to his worry that the U.S. economy risks overheating, Summers said the Federal Reserve should be more aware of the inflationary threat.“I don’t think the Fed is projecting in a way that reflects the potential seriousness of the problem,” he said. “I am concerned that with everything that’s going on, the economy may be a bit charging toward a wall.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, died May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s American depositary receipts fell 0.8% to $49.85 in New York on Thursday, paring an earlier decline of almost 10%.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates with closing share price in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin’s Claim of Rivaling Gold as Portfolio Hedge Loses Luster

    (Bloomberg) -- One-day swings of 31%. A slump amid a jump in U.S. inflation. Ever more critical regulatory scrutiny. Bitcoin delivered all of these in the past few days, undermining its claimed role as a portfolio hedge rivaling gold.While true believers still tout Bitcoin’s merits as a store of value akin to digital bullion, recent events show how controversial that view is. The largest token has shed 40% after hitting a mid-April record, and its volatility compared with the precious metal jumped during this week’s cryptocurrency rout.“For all of 2020 and pretty much up until April, Bitcoin has been the best performing asset, so it wasn’t hard to say it was an inflationary hedge given all the stimulus that keeps getting pumped into the global economy,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst with Oanda Corp. “This week’s crypto plunge and rebound was a wake-up call. Bitcoin will still act like a leveraged risk-on trade and not a proper inflation hedge.”Bitcoin’s 60-day realized volatility is far higher than that of gold and currently pulling away. The token tumbled 31% on Wednesday before rising by about the same percentage that day. For the week, it’s down some 10%, sapped by Elon Musk’s criticisms of its energy use, a Chinese regulatory broadside and a possible U.S. tax crackdown.Gold, meanwhile, is heading for a third weekly gain, bolstered by a weaker dollar and wavering Treasury yields, which boost the allure of non-interest-bearing bullion. It’s also benefiting from the crypto crash, according to Brian Lan, managing director of Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central Pte.For some commentators, Bitcoin is still evolving as an asset, making a rush to judgment premature. Its capped supply -- at 21 million tokens -- is among the features it shares with bullion, said David Lightfoot, chief executive officer of Sydney-based xbullion, a precious metal tokenization platform.Bitcoin is still “finding its value” as a revolutionary new asset class, and similar volatility was seen after the discovery of oil as the world began to understand its impact and future worth, he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Bullish Traders Waiting for Next Drop in Treasury Yields

    The price action suggests gold investors are not too concerned about monetary tightening over the short-run.

  • Pakistan Plans to Raise $500 Million From First Green Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan plans to raise $500 million next week with the sale of a debut green bond that may lead the way for similar deals from the nation to fund hydroelectric projects.Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority, known as Wapda, is looking to sell a 10-year note this month, and intends to offer more environmentally-friendly debt over the next two years, said Muzammil Hussain, chairman of the organization. The nation aims to tap soaring investor demand globally for green debt as it pushes forward with plans to increase renewable and hydroelectric generation to 60% of total electricity by 2030.Pakistan is targeting economic growth of 5% in the year starting July from around 3% this fiscal year with the help of spending on large infrastructure projects. The funds from the proposed dollar bond will be used to fund the Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams in the nation, according to Wapda’s Hussain.“We are taking a lead against fossil fuel,” he said by phone.Pakistan sold $2.5 billion of dollar bonds in March, its first since 2017, in a sign of investor demand for debt from the nation. Fitch Ratings affirmed its B- ratings for Wapda, the same as for sovereign, earlier this year.“The government currently provides a large share of financing for power-related capex, but the policy direction for WAPDA is to expand its own indebtedness without the government’s commitment,” Fitch said at the time. “The government owns 100% of WAPDA and has a tight grip on its overall operation, including financing.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: China Breaks Crypto as Bitcoin Falls to $36K, ETH Drops $300 in Two Hours

    Within two hours of the State Council statement, BTC fell 11%, based on CoinDesk 20 data.

  • Credit card debt has plunged — but what if you're still up to your neck?

    If your finances are being hit hard by the pandemic, you may need to get creative.

  • Giant New Iron Ore Mine May Aid China’s Push to Cool Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group’s start up of production at its $3.6 billion South Flank project in Australia -- combined with existing operations at the site -- will create the world’s biggest iron ore hub. It may also help temporarily cool a hot market.Iron ore futures are trading below $200 a ton after China’s cabinet called for tougher oversight of commodity markets and protection for consumers from soaring prices. While South Flank was a replacement mine, the announcement of a big mine coming on stream can add short-term to negative market talk, according to Peter O’Connor, mining analyst at Shaw & Partners Ltd.Commodities have tumbled as international markets are gripped by inflation fears and the authorities in Beijing continue to try to jawbone and manage prices lower. China’s cabinet expressed concerns Wednesday about the surge in prices for a second week in row, calling for more effort to curb “unreasonable” gains and prevent any impact on consumer prices. The meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, also called for a crackdown on speculation and hoarding.Against this backdrop, where steel margins were getting compressed in China and Li was trying to talk commodities down, “it weighs on that narrative as opposed to really weighing on the market,” O’Connor said. “But when you get these sort of extremes -- that subjective narrative can be a key driver.”South Flank has been built to replace the depleting Yandi mine -- and together with the existing Mining Area C -- will form a hub with annual production of 145 million tons a year. South Flank’s higher quality product will also lift the average iron ore grade across BHP’s Pilbara operations. In the short-term, there was potential for a squeeze higher in BHP’s ore exports as South Flank and Yandi operated in tandem, although the overall physical impact on the market was likely to be small, said O’Connor.The start of production of 80 million tons a year at South Flank, matching Yandi, comes at a time when top exporters Australia and Brazil have been challenged in meeting strong demand from Chinese steel mills. Pilbara shipments were down 6% in April compared to the year-ago period, while Brazil’s exports were flat, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. BHP’s current guidance is for annual production at the upper end of its range of 276-286 million tons.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.