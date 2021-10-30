U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    -0.0120 (-1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3695
    -0.0099 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9600
    +0.3880 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,340.01
    -1,449.31 (-2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

ICYMI: Apple’s new MacBook Pros have (nearly) everything you’d want

Amber Bouman
·Associate Editor, Parenting
·4 min read

This week, we tested out new flagship smartphones, high-powered laptops and much-improved earbuds. Devindra Hardawar reviewed the latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros and reports back that they provide almost everything one could want out of a powerful laptop. Billy Steele spent time listening to the third-generation AirPods and concluded they sound much better than the previous version. And Cherlynn Low used Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro and found that the camera-heavy handsets have a lot more to offer, including a great starting price.

The new MacBook Pros have a ton of power (and ports)

Apple MacBook 14- and 16-inch (2021)
Apple MacBook 14- and 16-inch (2021)

Devindra Hardawar says the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are precisely what media professionals have been waiting for: speedy M1 Pro and Max processors, a comfortable keyboard, serious battery life and great speakers. They also feature most of the crucial ports MacBooks have been missing for years, including (finally!) an SD card reader, though the laptops are thicker and heavier as a result. And of course, all that comes with a high starting price of $1,999.

Devindra was particularly impressed by the Liquid Retina XDR displays, which come close to 4K resolutions, and have mini-LED backlighting to produce up to 1,600 nits of brightness. He was also pleased to find support for 120Hz refresh rates, and by the benchmark testing in which both MacBook Pros blew away competing Windows PCs. However, while the laptops were able to speedily convert a 4K video clip to 1080p, Devindra doesn't think they'd make the best gaming machines — trying to load Borderlands 3 produced an unplayable mess. Overall though, he says these computers have practically everything one, especially a creative professional, would want in a powerful notebook — as long as you can stomach the price tag.

The third-gen Airpods have a better fit and more features

Apple AirPods 3rd-Gen (2021)
Apple AirPods 3rd-Gen (2021)

Apple’s latest AirPods have been almost completely redesigned from the previous version; the buds themselves have a new look, courtesy of the contoured shape which reduces weight and features a tapered silhouette and an angle to increase comfort. Billy Steele says the company’s efforts to build better AirPods have paid off: the new buds are more comfortable and and have much better audio quality, with bigger and more immersive sound that remained open and airy. That’s thanks to a custom driver paired with a high-dynamic-range amplifier, as well as the new H1 chip and the inward facing mic. Billy says these changes made the AirPods something he actively wanted to listen to music with.

The new AirPods also have an IPX4 rating so they’ll survive sweaty workouts or small splashes. They can also detect skin which, combined with the built-in accelerometer, makes for more accurate pausing and extends battery life. The new chip means you can listen to tracks in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music, and the spatial audio is available with dynamic head tracking to change the position of the audio when you turn your head. However, the latest AirPods still lack active noise cancellation and Transparency mode as these features are still reserved for the pricier AirPods Pro. While Billy acknowledges that these earbuds aren’t for everyone, he says they continue to offer Apple users features that are well integrated with iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are excellent phones with great prices 

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Cherlynn Low says the newest Google phones — the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro — are the most intriguing phones that the company has made in years. Featuring the first Google mobile processor, Tensor, the two handsets also have improved camera hardware, lovely OLED screens, speedy refresh rates (120Hz for the 6 Pro, 90Hz for the 6), and decent speakers. Cherlynn says the best feature is the surprisingly low starting price — only $599 — which makes some of the drawbacks more forgivable.

One of the issues she had with the phones was the laggy under-screen fingerprint sensor, which requires the display to be on before it unlocked — a process that she says doesn’t need to have two steps. She was more impressed by the new voice keyboard, which did an excellent job of transcribing speech, and the additional camera features. The sensors are sharper and bigger with larger pixels, producing bright, clean photos — and special camera features, like Magic Eraser and Face Unblur, give users a lot of control over their photos. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro excelled in our battery tests, too, lasting 20.5 hours and 17 hours, respectively. Overall, Cherlynn calls the handsets a superb return to form, showing off Google’s strengths in the software and photography departments.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple's worst shipping delay is for a $19 polishing cloth

    Apple is facing shipping delays for many products, but its biggest wait is for... a polishing cloth.

  • Big Tech is still headed for its biggest year ever, but Apple and Amazon could cut into profit

    Big Tech is still on track for its biggest year of sales ever by a wide distance, but holiday issues at Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. could mean a profit decline.

  • Marijuana entrepreneurs typify generational shift on $24B industry, but disparities remain

    Yahoo Finance spoke with Black entrepreneurs who are trying to educate the public about the benefits of marijuana.

  • Gun scare, stampede cause chaos, temporary shutdown at Los Angeles airport

    Police say no shots were fired and there were no guns. But hundreds of people evacuated onto the tarmac, and all flights were halted for a time.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 30th, 2021

    After another bullish day for the majors on Friday, avoiding the day’s pivot levels would be key to maintain the upward momentum.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    The stock market is among the best ways to build wealth, but there's no one-size-fits-all strategy. For instance, an exchange traded fund (ETF) offers instant diversification, and buying an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 is a simple way to generate solid returns.

  • Shiba Inu Investor Scores Trade for the Ages

    One fortuitous trader has seen the value of their SHIB holdings skyrocket to over $5 billion.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In March 1957, the S&P Composite became the S&P 500 as we know it today, an index comprising 500 of the largest U.S. companies, designed to be a bellwether for the broader economy. Since its inception, the S&P 500 has generated an annualized return of approximately 7.

  • AT&T Makes Cricket Wireless More Accessible To Tap Budding Prepaid Market

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) Prepaid Portfolio member Cricket Wireless reached 12.4 million subscribers, growing by over 2 million subscribers in 2 years. Cricket Wireless also removed the 8Mbps speed caps on its monthly plans of $30, $40, and $55 and added 5G network access on every plan. Now, existing customers on current rate plans can enjoy access to the 5G network for just $25 per month per line with four lines of service. AT&T started giving the top tier of its Cricket customers free HBO Max two mon

  • Is The Metaverse Just Sci-Fi Hype Or Is It Truly The Next Big Thing?

    Major tech companies like Facebook, Microsoft and Nvidia are talking up the "metaverse" as the next generation of the internet.

  • Walmart just dropped a slew of incredible weekend deals ahead of Black Friday

    Check out steep deals on smart home tech, style, kitchenware and more ahead of Black Friday.

  • Times When Celebrities Flexed Their Muscles for the Camera

    We rounded up some of the most epic times stars showed off their muscles for the camera. In the '70s, Arnold Schwarzenegger made a name for himself as a professional flexer bodybuilder. It takes some muscle to win a tennis championship, and Rafael Nadal knows it.

  • Facebook developing ‘Meta’ watch as it continues with metaverse rebrand, hidden pictures suggest

    Facebook’s smartwatch appears to have been revealed by images found in its own app. Icons within the app made for its smartglasses – launched in partnership with Ray Ban – appear to show a watch with a camera mounted inside it, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the find. Rumours have suggested that Facebook has long been working on a watch that would be able to track people’s health as well as allowing them to message each other.

  • Shark’s Best-Selling Vacuums are 40% Off Today Only

    Photo: Scouted/Amazon.Amazon’s Epic Daily Deals sale event is still going strong, offering plenty of Black Friday-worthy deals on some of their best-selling brands. Today, an assortment of Shark’s top-rated vacuum cleaners and home devices, including the Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base (was $599.99, now $318.99) the Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll (was $329.99, now $229.99), and the Shark HE601 Air Purifier (was $49

  • Russian extradited to U.S. to face cyber crime charges

    (Reuters) -A Russian national appeared in a U.S. federal court on Thursday after he was extradited from South Korea to Ohio to face charges for his alleged role in a cybercriminal organization, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Vladimir Dunaev, 38, was a member of a cybercriminal organization that deployed a computer banking trojan and ransomware suite of malware known as "Trickbot", the Justice Department said. The indictment alleges that beginning in November 2015, and continuing through August 2020, Dunaev and others stole money, confidential information, and damaged computer systems from unsuspecting victims, including individuals, financial institutions, school districts, utility companies, government entities, and private businesses.

  • Your cell phone will become a satellite phone, and you won’t even notice

    One answer for the companies building mega satellite constellations in low-Earth orbit—SpaceX, OneWeb, Amazon, and others—is to offer broadband service directly to consumers. The terminals are expensive to design and produce, and they expose users to the tricky parts of satellite communication, like making sure your antenna has a clear view of the sky and not a tree or nearby building. If satellites can connect directly to mobile phone networks—or mobile phones themselves—they will not have to worry about developing expensive ground infrastructure or customer services.

  • Apple objects to links to outside payments ahead of Epic Games hearing

    Apple Inc on Friday outlined its objections to allowing app developers to link to third-party payment options ahead of a hearing next month that could determine whether a set of antitrust court orders is put on pause. After a lengthy trial earlier this year brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games, U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued a ruling that was largely favorable to the iPhone maker and upheld its practice of requiring developers to use its in-app payment system, for which it charges commissions. But Gonzalez Rogers expressed concern that consumers did not have access to information about other ways to pay for apps.

  • Leaked Photo Shows Meta’s Planned Competitor to Apple Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc., the company formerly known as Facebook Inc., is developing a smartwatch with a front-facing camera and rounded screen, according to an image of the device found inside one of the tech giant’s iPhone apps.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Cho

  • Headphones are One of Amazon’s Biggest Early Black Friday Deals

    If you want to lock down your most sought-after tech gifts before the holiday rush, Amazon has got you covered with pre-Black Friday deals on true wireless earbuds and on-ear headphones. Several of the deepest discounts are part of Amazon’s Epic Daily Deals promotion, but move quickly if you see an offer you can’t refuse — many deals are …

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 29th, 2021

    After a bullish day on Thursday, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support further upside ahead.