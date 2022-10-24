U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

ICYMI: M&T Bank Cuts Ribbon On Latest Multicultural Banking Center in East Hartford, CT

·3 min read

Elected officials and local business leaders join M&T executives

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank officially opened a new Multicultural Banking Center in East Hartford last week on October 18. The branch joined more than 100 existing such centers across M&T's footprint, part of the bank's ongoing efforts to provide a distinctive M&T experience shaped by the preferences and perspectives of customers in culturally diverse communities.

M&T's Multicultural Banking Centers are intended to serve as community hubs where customers can receive banking services in their preferred language and with an understanding of their culture. The centers create opportunities for businesses, nonprofits and community members to attend networking events, financial literacy classes, collaborate on community projects, and more.

The East Hartford branch employs bilingual, Spanish and English fluent bankers hired from within the surrounding community. M&T offers a 10% bilingual premium pay to employees who have successfully passed their fluency assessment.

"It's important for our customers to not only have bankers that speak their language, but also to have bankers that look like them and understand their cultural attributes and banking behaviors," said David Femi, Head of Multicultural Banking & Diverse Market Strategy, M&T Bank. "We are a community bank through and through, and it is our mission to take every possible step to ensure we're meeting the needs of our customers. A significant element of that is to have people who live in their communities serving their friends, family, and neighbors. Our teams in our designated Multicultural branches will serve the cultural and linguistic needs of our customers and communities. We've seen this successful and differentiated multicultural model thrive elsewhere, and we're thrilled to bring this first branch to Connecticut in our new, expanded footprint."

"We are thrilled to be bringing additional banking services to the East Hartford community. Our multicultural banking centers make a big difference in people's lives," said Michael Weinstock, Hartford Regional President, M&T Bank. "Our cultural understanding in banking closes divides and financially empowers diverse populations which in turn uplift communities. It is incredibly powerful for customers to be able to enter a new bank branch and be greeted by someone who not only speaks their language, but also understands their community, because they're members of that community. This is a milestone for M&T Bank to open this first of what will be more Multicultural Banking Centers across Connecticut."

"East Hartford's strength is its wonderful blend of people who live here which brings with it a diversity and varied life experience. It's what makes this city so special. But residents often face difficulties caused by language barriers, so what M&T is doing is smart business, but also great for the community," said Michael P. Walsh, Mayor of East Hartford.

State Representative Henry Genga, who represents East Hartford, also celebrated the ribbon cutting event by providing a citation from his office, marking the importance of the commitment by M&T Bank to the East Hartford community.

The new 2,750-square-foot banking center is located at 957 Main St in East Hartford. The branch is full-service, offering the complete suite of consumer and business deposit and lending products, including residential mortgages. The East Hartford location also features a drive-up teller and ATM services.

About M&T
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Media Contact:

Max Reiss
mreiss1@mtb.com

Equal Housing Lender. © 2022 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

M&amp;T Bank Corporation
M&T Bank Corporation

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icymi-mt-bank-cuts-ribbon-on-latest-multicultural-banking-center-in-east-hartford-ct-301657339.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

