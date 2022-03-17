U.S. markets closed

ID.me and Gravity Diagnostics to Highlight Best Practices for Identity Verification, Patient Experience, and Healthcare Interoperability at HIMSS

·4 min read

Demand for ID.me secure, frictionless identity verification increases as healthcare entities create Qualified Health Information Networks

MCLEAN, Va., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me, the secure digital identity network with 80 million users, and Gravity Diagnostics, a state-of-the-art laboratory, will hold a panel discussion at the 2022 HIMSS Global Health Conference about the rapidly changing healthcare identity verification landscape. ID.me CEO and founder Blake Hall and Mike Tarwater, Gravity Diagnostics' vice president of information technology, will discuss how modern identity verification can help organizations meet the demand for secure electronic healthcare solutions.

(PRNewsfoto/ID.me)
(PRNewsfoto/ID.me)

ID.me and Gravity began partnering to address patient experience challenges at drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites. Leveraging ID.me's identity proofing technology and growing network, Gravity cut patient registration time in half.

"One of the things we want to do at Gravity is really focus on the patient, which means that we're building out the opportunity to build an electronic medical record as a laboratory and not be focused on just one transaction at a time," said Tarwater.

In the panel, Hall will also highlight the role of Qualified Health Information Networks (QHINs) and the need for identity verification to foster healthcare interoperability. Sign-up friction and a lack of secure access to health records often stand in the way of improved patient care. QHINs will unify disjointed industry practices and enable electronic health information (EHI) to move with patients.

Many QHINs, health information exchanges, and electronic health records providers are pursuing National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) IAL2/AAL2 solutions as a way to prevent patient personally identifiable information (PII) from falling into the wrong hands. This trend is driven by recommendations from leading industry not-for-profit associations, including CARIN Alliance and CommonWell Health Alliance. Adoption of federal digital identity guidelines protects patients by ensuring they are who they claim to be before accessing electronic healthcare records. Identity verification providers can affirm they comply with NIST standards through certification by the Kantara Initiative, which develops standards for identity and data management.

ID.me identity verification aligns with the highest federal standards recommended by industry trade associations and under consideration by the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA). ID.me is also certified by the Kantara Initiative as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 conformant credential service provider. The ID.me digital identity network offers a seamless user experience, empowering patients to easily verify their identity online only once.

ID.me involvement in healthcare also includes:

  • Offering seamless provider identity proofing to meet Electronic Prescriptions for Controlled Substances (EPCS) requirements

  • Enabling consumer access to vaccination and medical records with multiple state healthcare agencies

  • Enabling patients and their authorized caregivers access to health information by providing portable digital credentials

Please see below or visit the HIMSS webpage to learn more about the panel discussion. To learn more about ID.me trusted identity verification for healthcare, visit the ID.me site or the ID.me HIMSS booth (Booth 1979, Hall A).

WHAT:

Navigating the Changing Identity Proofing Landscape

WHEN:

Thursday, March 17, 202211:45 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. ET

WHERE:

Orange County Convention Center, Hall D-Booth 7143-Lightning Session Theater
Recording of the panel will be available following the event
Visit ID.me at Booth 1979, Hall A

WHO:

Blake Hall, Founder and CEO, ID.me
Mike Tarwater, Vice President of Information Technology, Gravity Diagnostics

About ID.me
ID.me simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online. The ID.me secure digital identity network has 80 million users with more than 145,000 new people joining daily, as well as partnerships with 30 states, 10 federal agencies, and more than 500 consumer brands. The company provides identity proofing, authentication and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. The company's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me's Identity Gateway also has a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO). ID.me is the only provider with video chat and is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit https://www.ID.me

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idme-and-gravity-diagnostics-to-highlight-best-practices-for-identity-verification-patient-experience-and-healthcare-interoperability-at-himss-301504616.html

SOURCE ID.me

