ID.me Helped Prevent $125 Billion of Attempted Fraud by Supporting California's Employment Development Department

·2 min read

California Governor Newsom touted the effective fraud prevention efforts in a recent press release.

MCLEAN, Va., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me, Inc., the secure digital identity network, earned accolades from California Governor Gavin Newsom's office for successfully supporting the California Employment Development Department (EDD) to deploy its identity verification system and helped prevent $125 billion in attempted fraud.

ID.me Logo (PRNewsfoto/ID.me)
ID.me Logo (PRNewsfoto/ID.me)

"ID.me works to support California EDD by saving taxpayer dollars and preventing identity theft while safely and securely providing Californians with access to government," said Blake Hall, ID.me co-founder and CEO. "ID.me prevents fraud through heightened security assurance measures while at the same time expanding access to those who may struggle with older identity verification methods because they lack a credit history, bank account, or home address."

ID.me began supporting California EDD in October 2020, helping the agency when it began a two-week reset to combat fraud and automate processing for a higher percentage of claims by successfully implementing an identity verification tool into UI-Online, the system used in California to apply for unemployment benefits, including the enhanced benefits made available during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state said it chose ID.me because it "operates in a user-friendly automated process" as part of an effort to reduce claims needing manual processing, which was required for an estimated 40 percent of claims.

About ID.me

The ID.me secure digital identity network includes partnerships in 30 states, 10 federal agencies, and over 500 name-brand retailers. The company provides identity proofing, authentication and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. The company's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me's Identity Gateway also maintains a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO). ID.me strives towards its mission of "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have secure access to services. To learn more, visit https://www.ID.me

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idme-helped-prevent-125-billion-of-attempted-fraud-by-supporting-californias-employment-development-department-301573579.html

SOURCE ID.me

