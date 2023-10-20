Ida Farmers Co-op merges with Ohio co-op

IDA – Ida Farmers Co-operative, 2953 Lewis Ave., is merging with the Luckey Farmers Inc. cooperative of Woodville, Ohio. The merger will become effective Feb. 1.

This is the first merger for the Ida Co-op, which started in 1923. The newly merged cooperative will be based at Luckey Farmers' office in Ohio. Co-ops are organizations operated by farmers who work together to market, process and sell their products.

“We still have our building in Ida. Nothing changes there,” Pat Hanley, Ida Farmers Co-op general manager, said. “The system will change. As far as presence in the community, there’s really no change there.”

All 22 Ida employees will keep their jobs.

“All our current employees will have their positions. There is no loss of any jobs,” said Hanley, who’s been the co-op's manager for two years.

What will change is Ida Co-op's name and its ability to serve customers and members, Hanley said.

The Ida Farmers Co-op will become Luckey Farmers Co-op of Ida.

“(The merger) will broaden our ability to serve our customers better. We’ll have bigger buying power. When the co-op started, it was to have better buying power. We’ll be doing that at a larger scale. Our buying power will be stronger,” Hanley said.

Dustin Brown of Luckey Farms will be the CEO of the newly formed organization.

The boards of both co-ops recently approved the merger, reported Morning Ag Clips.

Luckey Farmers has 700 members, and 307 voted. 86% voted in favor of the merger. Ida Farmers Co-op had 117 members vote, with 87% voting in favor of the merger, Morning Ag Clips said.

Together, Luckey Farmers and Ida Farmers Co-op have 11 locations in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

Ida Farmers Co-op began 100 years ago.

“We have been a drop-off point of various products since 1923. From pet supplies to grass seeds to gardening equipment to custom fertilization, we have it all,” says the organization’s website.

Luckey Farmers was established in 1919 and is a grain marketing and farm supply cooperative. It has facilities in Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky and Wood counties, according to its website.

In 1973, Ida historian Bill Capaul wrote about the origin of farmers co-ops.

“Farm organizations began to spring up around the various small communities in Monroe County. They were, at first, just educational groups that met to discuss new trends in farm operations. However, a short time later they banded together to purchase seed, grain, fertilizer and coal at reduced group-purchase prices. This was the beginning of the of the co-operative movement for the farmers in Ida and the surrounding communities," Capaul wrote.

For more information, visit idafarmers.com and luckeyfarmers.com.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Ida Farmers Co-op merges with Ohio co-op