IDACORP's (NYSE:IDA) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for IDACORP, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = US$307m ÷ (US$8.5b - US$634m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, IDACORP has an ROCE of 3.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for IDACORP compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering IDACORP for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For IDACORP Tell Us?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for IDACORP in recent years. The company has consistently earned 3.9% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 28% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

In summary, IDACORP has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 9.3% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about IDACORP, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

