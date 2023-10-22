IDACORP's (NYSE:IDA) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will increase its dividend on the 30th of November to $0.83, which is 5.1% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $0.79. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.3%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

View our latest analysis for IDACORP

IDACORP's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, IDACORP was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 8.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 59% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

IDACORP Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.52 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $3.16. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.6% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings have grown at around 3.6% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Growth of 3.6% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

Story continues

Our Thoughts On IDACORP's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think IDACORP's payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for IDACORP you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.