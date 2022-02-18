U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9750
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,190.13
    -310.80 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Idaho House Votes for Potential Gold and Silver Allocation to Hedge State Funds

·3 min read

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / The Idaho State House today overwhelmingly approved a bill which enables the State Treasurer to protect state reserve funds from inflation and financial risk by holding physical gold and silver.

State representatives voted 55-14 to pass House Bill 522, the Idaho Sound Money Reserves Act, sending the measure introduced by Representative Ron Nate (R-Rexburg) to the Senate for a hearing.

Supported by Idahoans and groups such as Sound Money Defense League, HB 522 would permit - but not require - the State Treasurer to hold some portion of state funds in physical gold and silver to help secure state assets against the risks of inflation and financial turmoil and/or to achieve capital gains as measured in devaluing Federal Reserve Notes.

Speaking on the house floor, Rep. Nate noted, "Idaho's current investments are comprised almost entirely of debt instruments with a negative real yield, plus they have a default risk. That's risk without reward. We need to give our Treasurer another tool in the toolbox, the option to hold gold and silver, to protect taxpayer funds."

The State Treasurer currently has few options for holding, managing, and investing Idaho's "idle moneys." Due to statutory constraints, Idaho's reserves are invested almost exclusively in low-yielding debt paper that carries counterparty risk while its value is diminished by inflation.

In a recent Idaho Statesman column, Stefan Gleason, president of Idaho-based Money Metals Exchange, explained that "the Idaho State Treasurer's office today has upwards of $10 billion in assets under management - the value of which is rapidly bleeding away through negative real interest rates."

"That's because the state reserves are principally invested in low-interest debt paper, e.g., U.S. Treasuries, money market funds, corporate debt, repurchase agreements, and other dollar-denominated debt," Gleason continued.

Responding to growing concerns about rising government debts and Federal Reserve money printing, Ohio recently followed Texas in acquiring a 5% physical gold holding in its public pension funds. Oklahoma is among other states currently considering bills like HB 522.

Jp Cortez, policy director of the Sound Money Defense League, said, "Inflation has reached every Idaho home to the tune of at least 7%, which means that the real annual rate of return for Idaho taxpayers on its $10 billion in ‘idle moneys' is deeply negative, perhaps greater than $500 million."

HB 522 adds the authority to hold physical gold and silver directly and in a manner that does not assume the counterparty and default risks involved with other state holdings. HB 522 bill does not grant any authority to buy stocks, futures contracts, or other gold-based proxies or financial instruments. There are at least four depositories in the region that would be eligible to hold Idaho's gold and/or silver.

"An allocation to physical gold and silver fits squarely within the objective of protecting Idaho taxpayer funds against financial risks and the monetary metals would logically be included in a list of safe investment options," said Gleason. "Gold and silver can provide a hedge against inflation, debt default risks, and stock market declines - and have historically boosted investment returns while also reducing volatility."

House Bill 522 can be heard before the Senate State Affairs Committee as early as next week.

About Sound Money Defense League

The Sound Money Defense League is a public policy group working nationally to promote sound money policies, including reaffirming the constitutional role of gold and silver as money. For comment or more information, call 1-208-577-2225 or email jp.cortez@soundmoneydefense.org.

https://www.soundmoneydefense.org/

Media Contact
Jp Cortez
jp.cortez@soundmoneydefense.org
4049488935

SOURCE: Sound Money Defense League



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689549/Idaho-House-Votes-for-Potential-Gold-and-Silver-Allocation-to-Hedge-State-Funds

Recommended Stories

  • Honda Classic beefing up security around 17th hole: 'Fans throwing beers is just not something we can do'

    The Honda Classic will increase the number of marshals and law enforcement around the 17th hole to prevent a repeat of chaos at Phoenix Open 16th hole.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK fund’s bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

    Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF fund is down 30% year to date, and the Twitter consensus shows the CNBC interview didn’t inspire much confidence.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now. The beginning of 2021 had pitted retail investors against hedge funds in a short squeeze saga involving video game firm GameStop and […]

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Nasdaq Sinks Into Death Cross After 16% Drop From November Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled into an ominous “death cross” technical formation Friday for the first time since April 2020, when the pandemic battered the global economy and U.S. equity markets swooned.Most Read from BloombergRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateThe Housing Boom’s Mortgage Rate Threat Is Worse Than It SeemsIndia Protests Agai

  • Why Intel Stock Collapsed Today

    The chipmaker's management painted a pretty picture of its expectations for 2026 -- and a bleak one for 2022.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • DraftKings drops, Roku plunges, Virgin Galactic chairman Chamath Palihapitiya steps down

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down trending stock tickers and business news.

  • Investors shouldn't 'bottom fish' based on stock declines': Strategist

    Investors shouldn't 'bottom-fish' purely based on how low a stock has tanked, says one veteran strategist.

  • These Are the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Buffett has always loved dividend stocks, and that is clearly reflected in Berkshire Hathaway's equities portfolio.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.

  • These 3 Stocks Just Declared Dividend Raises

    Big names in the food and beverage, industrial, and pharmaceutical sectors are lifting their payouts.

  • Dow Jones Retreats As Russia Makes Ukraine Move; Roku Crashes As Ford Revs Up; GE Stock Dives

    The Dow Jones retreated as fears rose a Russia invasion of Ukraine may be imminent. Roku stock collapsed on earnings while GE stock fell.

  • Why there is a nearly 50% sale on this doughnut stock: analyst

    Why one Wall Street analyst is singing the praises of this donut stock into earnings.

  • DraftKings shares tumble as costs, revenue jump

    Shares of Boston-based DraftKings Inc. tumbled on Friday as the online sports betting operator reported top line growth as well as widening costs.

  • Death cross crystallizes in Nasdaq Composite on Friday for first time in 2 years, in a bearish sign for the stock market

    The Nasdaq Composite has produced a “death cross” chart pattern on Friday, a bearish chart pattern for an asset.

  • Why Appian Stock Was Climbing Today

    Appian's cloud subscription revenue, which it considers to be its most important metric, grew 39% to $51.2 million, and overall revenue, which includes term licenses and professional services, rose 29% to $105 million, easily beating the analyst consensus at $95.3 million. Net retention rate was 116%, showing existing customers spent 16% more on Appian products, and the number of customers spending more than $1 million annually rose from 55 to 75, a sign that it's both landing bigger customers and persuading existing customers to ramp up spending. On the bottom line, Appian's adjusted loss per share expanded from $0.03 to $0.16, but that still topped expectations at a per-share loss of $0.23.