Idaho man wins state's $1 million raffle, plans to pay for his children's college

An Idaho man became the first $1 million winner of the Idaho Lottery's $1,000,000 Raffle last week, according to the Idaho Lottery.

Andrew Nachman of McCall won $1 million from Idaho's raffle lottery game after buying the ticket from the McCall Maverik. As a result of selling the winning ticket, Maverik received $20,000 from the Idaho Lottery.

"My family and I had been on vacation, and I was just sitting down for a video conference call for work when I saw the ticket on my desk," Nachman told the Idaho Lottery. "It was three minutes to the call, so I checked it. When it said it was the million-dollar winner, I was convinced I had entered the number wrong."

He rushed down the stairs to give the ticket to his wife, asking her to check the numbers and contact the lottery office, the Idaho Lottery said.

Andrew Nachman on the right holding up his $1 million check he won from the Idaho $1 million Raffle.

"Right in the middle of my video conference call, she sent me a text that said, 'I'm sorry to inform you,' and then there was a long pause between texts …' but it is confirmed!'" he said. "It was really hard to hide my excitement on the call."

According to the Idaho Lottery, Nachman plans to use his winnings to pay for his children's college education.

What is the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle?

The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle sold 450,000 tickets in 36 days and had two $1 million top prizes. One prize has been claimed, but the other remains unclaimed, the Lottery said.

The Idaho Lottery has not yet been contacted by the winner of ticket 091588, which was sold at a retail location in Benewah County. The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle raised $1.5 million for Idaho public schools and buildings this year.

What are the odds of winning the Idaho Raffle?

The chances of winning the grand prize of $1 million are one in 225,000.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Idaho man becomes first winner of the state's $1 million raffle