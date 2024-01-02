Idaho No. 1 in median income jump

Jan. 2—Idaho ranks first in the nation for its median household income growth rate, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Idaho Department of Labor says income has grown at a nation-leading rate of 15% since the 2013-17 census survey. That amounts to a $9,153 increase, which is fifth in the nation in terms of dollar amount.

The statewide median household income is $70,214, according to the 2018-22 survey. That ranks 31st in the country.

The Idaho Department of Labor partially attributes this jump to the state's rapid population growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The need for entry-level service workers exceeded the supply of willing employees, boosting wages in sectors like health care and social assistance, accommodations and food service and education," it said in a news release. "The pandemic also increased demand for construction workers due to the housing boom."

There was also an exit of retirees, leading to higher wages that were necessary to retain and recruit employees.

Among north central Idaho counties, Latah County experienced the largest growth in median household income with a 20% jump. That equals a dollar amount of $10,390. Latah County's median income from 2018-22 is $62,258.

Nez Perce County's median income is the highest at $65,023. However, it experienced the smallest growth in income since 2017 at just under 5%.

Clearwater and Idaho counties both saw their median income grow just over 13%. Clearwater's median income is $55,885 and Idaho County's is $54,745.

Idaho's housing growth of 8.2% is fourth in the country behind Washington D.C., Utah and Texas. Idaho experienced an increase of nearly 57,000 housing units between the 2013-17 survey and the 2018-22 survey.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.