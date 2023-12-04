Idalou Dollar General Market to offer fresh groceries, hiring opportunities

Fresh produce and meat are now available at the new DG Market at 103 E. 1st St. in Idalou.

The Idalou Dollar General has relocated and updated its format to offer fresh groceries, the company announced this week.

On Monday, Dec. 4, the Dollar General Market opened its doors at 103 E. 1st St. in Idalou. This new format plans to offer "fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, as well as the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry," according to a news release.

“We are excited to provide Idalou residents with our new DG Market format and look forward to welcoming customers to our recently-relocated location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “The new DG Market format aims to provide the Idalou community with an updated design and closer access to fresh foods and a convenient location to purchase the items they want and need at everyday low prices.”

The store is hiring, and touts several employee benefits, including:

Competitive wages.

Day-one telemedicine eligibility.

Health insurance coverage options

401K savings and retirement plans.

Tuition reimbursement

Paid parental leave.

Adoption assistance to eligible employees.

People can apply at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.

The new store also offers the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Organizations can visit www.dgliteracy.com for further information.

