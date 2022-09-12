U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

IDB BANK ANNOUNCES LAURA GREENFIELD AS HEAD OF NEW YORK COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

·2 min read

Greenfield to bring nearly two decades of leadership experience within the commercial real estate and financial services sectors to IDB.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDB Bank, a New York-based private and commercial bank, announced the appointment of Laura Greenfield as its new Senior Vice President and Head of New York Commercial Real Estate (CRE). In this role, she will lead balance sheet CRE lending in the New York Metropolitan Area, overseeing loan originations, asset management, operations and deposit gathering. Greenfield will report directly to Lissa Baum, IDB Bank's Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Banking.

(PRNewsfoto/IDB Bank)
(PRNewsfoto/IDB Bank)

"We are very pleased to welcome Laura to our team," said Baum. "She is not only a seasoned commercial real estate executive, but an experienced lending leader with proven success in driving relationship-based practices to nurture the client lifecycle. We are confident that her unique experience and deep industry knowledge within the region will play a critical role as we continue to advance IDB Bank's long-term growth strategy and deepen our market position across the New York Metropolitan area."

Greenfield has nearly two decades of experience within both the CRE and financial services industries, most recently serving as the Executive Vice President and Market Manager for the New York/New Jersey commercial real estate lending group at People's United Bank, N.A., which was recently acquired by M&T Bank. Prior to joining People's United Bank in 2016, Laura was a vice president and team leader in the New York City commercial real estate lending group at M&T Bank.

Laura is a graduate of The George Washington University, where she received a Bachelor's of Business Administration. A committed community leader, she serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the UJA-Federation of New York.

About Israel Discount Bank of New York ("IDBNY" or "IDB Bank") 
IDB Bank is a New-York State-chartered commercial bank, a member of the FDIC, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Israel Discount Bank LTD., one of Israel's leading Banks. In addition to its Manhattan headquarters and branch offices in Brooklyn, N.Y, Staten Island, N.Y and Short Hills, N.J, the Bank maintains other full-service branches in South Florida and Southern California. The Bank provides a complete range of private banking and commercial banking services to U.S and international clients.

For 70 years IDB Bank has built its business by fostering deep relationships with its clients, rapid decision-making, and the ability to develop custom-tailored solutions for both its domestic and international clientele. To learn more about IDB Bank visit www.idbny.com

IDB Bank is a registered service mark of Israel Discount Bank of New York. MEMBER FDIC.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idb-bank-announces-laura-greenfield-as-head-of-new-york-commercial-real-estate-301622234.html

SOURCE IDB Bank

