U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,737.64
    -22.05 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,086.41
    -61.35 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,424.32
    -100.48 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.34
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.95
    -1.05 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,628.80
    -21.20 (-1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.39
    -0.21 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9749
    -0.0070 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1490
    +0.0900 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    -0.0225 (-1.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3550
    +0.6530 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,262.18
    -134.90 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.38
    -3.29 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.13
    +42.99 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

IDB BANK LEADS $100MM REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FOR DWIGHT FUNDING

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDB Bank (IDB), a New York-based private and commercial bank, has closed up to a $100 million asset-based revolving credit facility for Dwight Funding, a New York-based lender to modern brands and platforms.

(PRNewsfoto/IDB Bank)
(PRNewsfoto/IDB Bank)

Dwight Funding was one of the first capital providers to focus on high growth, digitally native brands. Today, it leads the broader consumer packaged goods (CPG) space, offering asset-based lines of credit and equipment financing. The team has built a portfolio of exceptional growth stage businesses, as well as an active network of acclaimed investors, advisors and strategic partners.

IDB was the sole lead arranger and administrative agent for Dwight's facility, signaling the Bank's growing position in the Lender Finance industry. "We are very pleased for the tremendous opportunity to agent a credit facility for Dwight Funding, as they continue to distinguish themselves through their exceptional management team and a proven formula for success," said Lissa Baum, IDB Bank Head of New York Commercial Banking. "We are proud to expand our leadership role in the lender finance space with the closing of this new syndication."

Ben Brachot, Dwight's Co-founder, shared that this facility supports the continued growth of the modern lender's robust portfolio. The financing also allows Dwight to continue investing in their proprietary technology that provides brands with a best-in-class lending experience.

About Dwight Funding, LLC

Dwight Funding is a leading credit partner built for today's early and growth stage businesses in eCommerce, Food & Beverage, General CPG, and SaaS. Since its inception in 2015, Dwight has innovated on traditional asset-based lending, opening up the possibilities for new industries to leverage their assets for capital and implementing data-driven practices to increase efficiency. Dwight provides revolving lines of credit and term loans to cover working capital and capital expenditure needs that come with rapid growth.

About IDB Bank

IDB Bank is a New York State-chartered commercial bank and a member of the FDIC. Headquartered in Manhattan, IDB operates branch offices in Brooklyn, NY, Staten Island, NY and Short Hills, NJ, and full-service branches in Southern Florida and Southern California. The bank offers a full-service lending platform for personal and commercial banking, trade services and deposit products to U.S.-based and international clients. Its areas of expertise include Middle Market, Asset Based and Commercial Real Estate Lending, Factoring, Trade Finance, Apparel and Consumer Products, Healthcare, Food and BeverageHigh-Tech, Not For Profit & Education, and U.S. and International Private Banking. IDB also operates a syndication desk that enables administration of complex transactions.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idb-bank-leads-100mm-revolving-credit-facility-for-dwight-funding-301667832.html

SOURCE IDB Bank

Recommended Stories

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were soaring 12.7% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. Perhaps the most likely explanation for Axsome jumping today is that large institutional investors could be buying the biotech stock. Another possibility is that some short-sellers are covering their positions, creating upward pressure on the share prices in the process.

  • Lincoln National (LNC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lincoln National (LNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -630.05% and 5.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Barrick Gold (GOLD) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Barrick Gold (GOLD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.18% and 18.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped nearly 5% Thursday morning before reversing those losses. Nio reported its October delivery data on Tuesday and investors have been digesting that information over the last two days. While Nio reported a sharp year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries last month, it was down from September, and investors are getting more anxious about impacts from continued COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the companies that posted disappointing quarterly results and saw their stock prices subsequently plunge. With powerful brands such as Windows, Office, Android, and Google between them, Alphabet and Microsoft have had unquestionable impacts on consumer technology and are still likely to continue doing so well into the future. As a result, you might be wondering which is the better buy: Alphabet or Microsoft?

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Aurinia (AUPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 66.67% and 46.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The market downturn gives investors a target-rich environment to find good businesses at great prices.

  • NKLA Stock Tumbles On Nikola EV Delivery Warning; Rivian, Lucid On Deck

    Nikola earnings easily beat estimates as EV deliveries rose but the startup warned on headwinds. NKLA stock plunged.

  • Better Buy: Ally Financial vs. Upstart Stock

    It's hard to believe that it was only one year ago that Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock reached a breathtaking pinnacle of $390, which was nearly 1,000% above its opening-day market price less than a year earlier. At the same time, fellow financial stock Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) has plunged as well, although not quite as much: 48% from it's 52-week high. It recently became a Warren Buffett stock, stirring greater interest among investors.

  • TENX: Agility Required to Unlock Considerable Upside

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:TENX READ THE FULL TENX RESEARCH REPORT Update on Tenax Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will delay the start of its Phase III clinical trials for levosimendan and imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) until 2023, pending funding. The share price has been under pressure for some time and there is insufficient capitalization to

  • Geron (GERN) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Geron (GERN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -11.11% and 156.04%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Cummins (CMI) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Cummins (CMI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -34.22% and 5.39%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ConocoPhillips (COP) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups Dividend

    Higher production volumes and commodity price realizations aid ConocoPhillips' (COP) earnings in Q3.

  • ‘Oh, my gosh, why am I not in the market?’ This forecaster says investors will be shocked by what’s about to happen next.

    The president of macroeconomic research firm Lamoureux & Co., Yves Lamoureux, sees up years in the medium to long-term for stocks, even if Powell threw a "short-term wrench in the engine."

  • Callon Petroleum (CPE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Callon (CPE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1% and 19.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Great-West Lifeco reports third quarter 2022 results

    Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco or the Company) today announced its third quarter 2022 results. Net earnings of $688 million and base earnings1 of $688 million were down from $872 million and $870 million in the third quarter of 2021 respectively. Base and net earnings in the third quarter of 2022 included a net loss provision of $128 million after-tax for estimated claims resulting from the impact of Hurricane Ian.

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The China-based electric vehicle company offers a unique customer value proposition compared to other EV companies. Unsurprisingly, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is capturing the curiosity of stock market investors asking if the stock is a buy right now.

  • Transocean (RIG) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Transocean (RIG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 60% and 7.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?